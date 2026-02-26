House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries talks to reporters during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 19, 2025. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

By Donald Shaw

As progressive activists blockade Palantir offices and protest the company’s AI tools used in ICE deportation and surveillance operations, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has continued taking millions from the company’s lobbyists, according to new Federal Election Commission filings.

In January alone, more than a dozen lobbyists with firms representing Palantir bundled a combined $2.9 million for the DCCC, according to a newly filed FEC disclosure. The January haul from Palantir’s lobbying firms represents 38% of the DCCC’s total contributions for the month.

The bipartisan lobbying firm Invariant was paid $560,000 last year by Palantir, making the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics and artificial intelligence company its third-largest client. Its lobbyists steered more than $1.8 million to the DCCC in January, a sum that adds to the at least $3.8 million it gave to House Democrats’ campaign arm last year, making it one of the committee’s most significant known fundraising forces this election cycle.

The other Palantir lobbying firm that gave big money to the DCCC last month is Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, whose leaders, top lobbyists, and company PAC bundled a combined $1.1 million.

Bundling is a fundraising tactic where lobbyists gather contributions from their clients and others in their professional network and deliver them en masse to politicians and party committees, a practice that allows them to bypass individual contribution limits and often helps them gain access to leadership and senior staff.

According to federal lobbying disclosures, Invariant has lobbied for the company on issues including funding for Defense Department technology procurement, AI policy, and border surveillance technology, areas of great import to Palantir’s government contracts. Invariant also lobbies for Elon Musk’s SpaceX and several crypto companies aligned with the Trump family, like Kraken and Ondo Finance.

Brownstein reported lobbying for Palantir last year on Defense appropriations and government programs related to artificial intelligence. It was paid $420,000 by the company in 2025, and two of its lobbyists on the Palantir account were among the DCCC’s January bundlers: Norman Brownstein, the firm’s founder and chairman, and David Reid, a principal whose company bio says he is “deeply embedded in Democratic politics and draws on his personal network on the Hill, in governors’ administrations and throughout the business community to build coalitions that drive policy success for clients.”

Palantir has provided software to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for more than a decade, but contracting records show the company’s ICE contracts exploded during the first year of Trump’s second term, with more than $80 million in new awards secured last year. Since January 2025, the company’s stock price has risen by about 60%.

In April 2025, the company was awarded a $30 million contract to build an AI-powered surveillance platform called “ImmigrationOS” that fuses government and commercial data to track targets and streamline the full deportation process. Last week, reports emerged that the Department of Homeland Security—which oversees ICE—awarded Palantir a blanket purchase agreement worth up to $1 billion to supply software licenses and implementation services department-wide. Blanket purchase agreements allow agencies to rapidly place orders without new competitive bidding processes, potentially accelerating the deployment of surveillance tools throughout DHS.

The DCCC’s January lobbyist-bundling disclosure comes amid escalating scrutiny of ICE operations. Fatal enforcement incidents earlier this year have triggered demonstrations in Minneapolis and other cities, and a renewed focus on the private contractors that support federal immigration actions. Civil liberties groups and progressive lawmakers have argued that Palantir’s platforms enable large-scale data aggregation and targeting capabilities that facilitate deportations and surveillance.

At least three of the Invariant lobbyists who bundled money for the DCCC last month are on the firm’s Palantir account: Maria Estes, a senior vice president in government relations, who highlights assisting clients in forming “meaningful relationships with Democratic leadership and members of the Congressional Black Caucus”; Nicole Venable, also a senior vice president, who advises clients on interacting with House and Senate Democratic leadership and crafting “impact-driven messaging and executive engagement strategies to elevate client visibility and influence in Washington”; and Stephen Welyer, a senior director, who emphasizes “navigating the federal appropriations process to secure funding and build a strong Washington presence.”

Other Invariant lobbyists who bundled contributions include Alden Knowlton, who previously led Democratic lobbying and political strategy at Coinbase, and Mary Beth Stanton, a senior vice president who specializes in “brand building and reputational management in Washington, D.C.” and who also lobbies for SpaceX.

Brownstein’s additional DCCC bundlers last month include former Nancy Pelosi chief of staff Nadeam Elshami and financial services practice co-lead Zachary Pfister, who “tailors messaging for key intra‑caucus coalitions, including the Blue Dogs, New Democrats and leadership‑aligned members.”

Invariant was founded by Heather Podesta, a former Capitol Hill aide who launched the firm in 2007 and built it into one of Washington’s largest business advisory and lobbying shops. The firm has become particularly prominent in technology and artificial intelligence policy debates. An analysis by Bloomberg found that Invariant was the top-earning D.C. firm in AI-related lobbying in 2025 as the year rounded out, as tech companies race to shape federal rules governing data, competition, and procurement. Brownstein ranks third on that list.

Some Democratic candidates have been refunding Palantir-tied contributions due to pressure from activists. In recent weeks, lawmakers like Colorado Rep. Jason Crow and Sen. John Hickenlooper announced plans to donate tens of thousands in Palantir-linked contributions to immigrant rights nonprofits, while Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and New York Rep. Pat Ryan have redirected nearly $120,000 in similar funds to migrant support groups. Crow is a co-chair for recruitment with the DCCC this cycle. Activists, including those behind the Purge Palantir campaign, have pressured more politicians to follow suit or pledge to reject Palantir-tied money ahead of the midterms.

