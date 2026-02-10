The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2
6m

That helped sort things out. But I really had a hard time with Russell Brand and Candace Owens converting to Catholicisim, let alone in the same week. Didn't they see the 2015 movie Spotlight about how the Boston Globe ignored the Bishops sex abuse of kids for 10 years, and then had to apologize for it? That was where I realized that newspapers were no long the place where the truth originated and everyone wrote books based on their original research. Now researchers of all kinds do the research, write the books, and BEG the fucking newspapers/media to report on it.

At the end of the movie the closing remarks scroll up the screen and stop on the countries where the Catholic Church has covered up sexual abuse of children for decades. The total number of locations was 269, as of 2015.

So that doesn't count organizations like La Laz del Mundo in Mexico City (?) where the church leader was finally arrested in 09/2025.

And the child nun stories. OMG. They were transported to remote locations away from their families, starved, tortured, raped and on and on. This was in the 1940's to the present.

And the money laundering of the Vatican Bank, and the Nazi ratlines, and the fucking Inquisition with 2 million women dead, the Crusades and the Abigensian Massacre already. There is just nothing to like.

For reasonably analytical minds like Russell Brand and Candace Owens - to suddenly convert to a religion ike this one? I'm sorry, but that reeks of Targeted Individualism and sophisticated v2k activity. Bradley Manning redux. As in, look what we can do to you...

