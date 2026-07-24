Etienne Note: To understand how the banks and “government” are stealing the value out of the US dollar please see our article and upcoming book: THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and "Government" Will Steal At Least $1.40 Million From The Typical American Worker… “Legally”

By Sanai Hadiya Rashid, The Wall Street Journal

A BMO Financial Group survey put the average U.S. cost of a date at $189, up 12.5% from the same period the prior year.

Last summer, Winston Jules spent his weekends taking dates to nice New York City restaurants and bars with $20 cocktails.

These days, the 26-year-old Brooklyn resident might opt for a picnic in Prospect Park. The medical receptionist lives with his mother and helps pay rent—one of his biggest expenses—and is looking for savings where he can find them, including on the dating scene.

“I’ve gone on a little walk just to get to know each other, or got ice cream,” Jules said, recounting some recent experiences. He has cut back on dating in general, too, along with fewer meals and other adventures with friends.

“I’ve kind of been sacrificing being social lately just to be financially stable,” he said.

For young Americans, casual dating is as easy as swiping right on an app, but prices can quickly add up. A BMO Financial Group survey conducted over about a month, starting at the end of December, put the average cost of a U.S. date at $189. That number—which covers things like an outfit, transportation and dinner—rose 12.5% from the same period the prior year.

According to BMO, among Gen Z and millennial daters, 50% and 40%, respectively, said that these costs interfere with their financial goals.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.