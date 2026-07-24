The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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JasonWickBatStroke's avatar
JasonWickBatStroke
40m

And yet, men (simps) are still footing the bill of “date night” for a privileged class of people in a society filled with so called fully capable, grown and equally strong and independent “I don’t need no man” women. With a sense of ego and entitlement that can turn date night into regret night, accusations night, or humiliation via social media night. Tread carefully gents.

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Charles Foster Kane's avatar
Charles Foster Kane
5h

Think that's bad? Crew costs for my 700 ft yacht on the Maldives has increased by 0.75%. I'd replace them with AI if I could but unfortunately servants don't yet run on software. Musk would want to get a move on.

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