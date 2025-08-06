The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
5h

Sounds like a companion to the Synthetic Environment for Analysis and Simulations, the Sentient World Simulation, use of "digital twins" and the rationale for the continued, accelerated centralization of all data on all humans for enhanced surveillance, tracking, and manipulation/control based on the "practice runs" done in the SWS right down to how each individual will respond to the stimuli and tactics deployed against them. This is made much easier by having covert technology "under the skin" and operating within each person, networked together to provide real-time insights and to be able to influence and direct everything from thought processes to bodily functions to perceptions and even the hearing of voices projected into skulls or minds to direct them to do things they believe have originated in their own minds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture