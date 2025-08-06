by Matt Smith

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has an initiative called the Theory of Mind program. This effort is designed to give national security decision-makers the ability to model, simulate, and ultimately anticipate the intentions and behaviors of adversaries using a combination of advanced algorithms and human expertise.

At its core, the program aims to:

Build algorithmic models that “decompose” adversary strategies into elemental behaviors.

Use massive data—signals intelligence, open-source information, even social media—to create high-fidelity “avatars” of enemy decision-makers.

Simulate possible responses to a range of U.S. and allied actions, exploring which ones best deter, incentivize, or nudge adversaries toward preferred outcomes.

Integrate insights from psychological profiling and machine learning to continually update these models as real-world conditions shift.

The promise is profound: a system that doesn’t just predict what an adversary might do, but actively guides policymakers toward courses of action that shape the adversary’s decision calculus—minimizing escalation and maximizing U.S. strategic advantage.

DARPA’s Theory of Mind program fundamentally changes how conflicts are managed. Decision-makers can run gaming scenarios at unprecedented detail and speed, customizing incentives or deterrents tailored to both cultural and individual psychologies. Risks of unintended escalation might be sharply reduced, while opportunities to “push the line” without crossing it become clearer.

Theory of Mind Warfare Turned on the American Public in 2020

The same tools originally designed for military use were later deployed against the American (and global) public in 2020

AI-powered behavioral analytics, inspired by military-grade “theory of mind” models, were strategically employed during the COVID-19 pandemic to not just inform but actively shape public perception, sentiment, and compliance—creating a continuous feedback loop between government actions and public psychology. These systems quietly moved the world’s response from reactive to adaptive, fundamentally influencing how populations experienced and responded to the scamdemic.

How These Systems Shaped Public Minds

1. Real-Time Sentiment Analysis and Information Targeting AI-powered platforms actively monitored social media, news, and digital conversations to track shifts in public mood, anxieties, and resistance to emerging health policies. These tools analyzed tone, emotional context, and response patterns following government announcements, often providing immediate feedback to policymakers on how their messaging was being received.

2. Tailored Messaging and Adaptive Communication Insights from these platforms allowed authorities to:

Refine government communication strategies

Push “approved” narratives to counter “misinformation”

Adjust messaging in real time to allay public fears, address misconceptions, or reinforce confidence in health measures such as lockdowns or vaccines

Remember this…

3. Behavioral Nudges and Targeted Interventions. Governments, aided by behavioral insights teams and AI analysts, designed “nudge” interventions—such as targeted text reminders, default scheduling of vaccine appointments, and personalized risk feedback—to increase uptake of desired behaviors. Rapid A/B testing determined which messages or policy tweaks worked best for specific populations.

4. Feedback Loops for Policy Calibration. Behavioral and sentiment data were continuously fed back into policy decision-making. If public adherence waned or opposition spiked (visible through sentiment tracking), messaging and interventions could be swiftly recalibrated to regain support or mitigate disinformation spikes.

5. Data-Driven Misinformation Management. AI-driven platforms scanned for and flagged viral misinformation. Rapid response teams could then deploy counter-messaging or media campaigns—often through the same platforms—using knowledge of which narratives resonated with hesitant demographics.

Covid Was Just the Beginning: The Theory of Mind at Work in Recent Theaters of War

Given the ambition of such strategic modeling, it’s worth asking whether this kind of “hyper-rational,” AI-enabled approach helps explain what we’ve seen in several recent, high-stakes military theaters.

The Pager Attack and Decapitation of Hezbollah’s Leadership

What Happened: In September 2024, thousands of pagers distributed to Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon and Syria exploded nearly simultaneously. The devices, covertly manufactured and seeded by Israel through a shell company, had been rigged with miniature explosives. The result: dozens killed or wounded—mostly Hezbollah operatives, but also some civilians—crippling the group’s command structure and sowing panic throughout its ranks.

Fit with Theory of Mind: This operation demonstrates the power of deep adversary modeling. Israeli intelligence anticipated Hezbollah would switch to “low-tech” communications to evade modern surveillance. By predicting both the technological pivot and its psychological underpinnings, Israel was able to seed and trigger a devastating attack at a moment of maximum vulnerability—an almost textbook application of an algorithmic Theory of Mind approach. It wasn’t just about killing leaders; it was about destabilizing the group’s sense of security, disrupting its decision-making networks, and shaping its strategies long-term.

