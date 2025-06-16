by Tyler Durden

Submitted by Peter Schweizer & Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute,

New Schweizer team investigation reveals how 'No Kings' and its partners bagged $114.8 million from the Arabella dark money network and how these professional protest organizations use tax dollars as a force multiplier.

🚨 RIOT INC. EXPOSED: HOW ARABELLA DARK MONEY FUNDS THE PROTEST INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

The expected worldwide mobilization of protests this weekend, from Mississippi to Malawi, will hardly be a spontaneous eruption. On the contrary, the tumult is a carefully plotted production (complete with a protest song book) financed by the progressive dark money network that has perfected the mounting of made-to-order protests.

This "grassroots" day of defiance targets Donald Trump and his "billionaire allies," according to organizers. The dark money network funding it is known as Arabella Advisors, whose benefactors are the left's own billionaire heroes, the CONTROLIGARCHS, including George Soros, Bill Gates, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Zuckerberg, and Reid Hoffman.

Arabella provided nearly $5 million to two leftwing nonprofits involved with the "anti-I.C.E." riots in Los Angeles this past week, according to the most recent financial disclosures available. One of those groups, Community Change Action, supports the L.A. protests and has provided protest tips in Spanish. Its "brainchild," the Fair Immigration Reform Movement, has trained children how to aggressively protest.

Another group, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, was accused by Senator Josh Hawley of fomenting "unlawful" unrest this week and has supplemented its Arabella cash with more than $50 million in state and federal grants since 2021. Indeed, taxpayers are unwittingly partnering with Arabella- and Soros-funded groups to back social unrest.

And the protests this weekend? Arabella has dumped more than $100 million into the coffers of the official "No Kings" protest partners.

Map: Nationwide Mobilization Effort

This weekend's day of demonstrations is dubbed "No Kings," a purpose-built protest brand created by an entity called The Indivisible Project (or "Indivisible"). That entity and its eponymous offshoots – "Indivisible Civics," "Indivisible Action," "Indivisible East Bay," et al – sprung up as an activist mobilization machine in response to Trump's 2016 victory.

Led by activists Ezra Levin and his spouse, Leah Greenberg, Indivisible has helped organize numerous anti-Trump protests. Among the partners and affiliates of No Kings are familiar names such as the ACLU and Sierra Club, and more controversial groups such as 350, which promoted and participated in the 2023 "Stop Cop City" direct actions in Atlanta which ultimately descended into firebombing chaos and saw more than 60 rioters arrested and charged with various crimes, including RICO.

Two of Arabella's top benefactors – the godfather of dark money, George Soros, and shadowy Swiss-billionaire Hansjorg Wyss – are anchor investors in Indivisible's operations. Soros's Open Society Network provided important financial support, ultimately upwards of $8 million, while Wyss's political action fund funneled $2.5 million to the Indivisible professional protest machine. LinkedIn founder and Big Tech oligarch Reid Hoffman funded Indivisible's Truth Brigade (a project to combat supposed right-wing disinformation), and the left-wing funding behemoth, Tides Nexus, has given more than $3 million.

Arabella's Sixteen Thirty Fund, which The Atlantic called the "indisputable heavyweight of Democratic dark money," has cut multiple checks to Indivisible for "civil rights, social action, and advocacy." In its most recently available financial disclosure (2023), Indivisible reported $14.06 million in contributions. And while Indivisible is the credited organizer of the No Kings protests, its "partners" are the real big money players behind the demonstrations.

The Government Accountability Institute obtained the most recent Arabella financial disclosures (2019 through 2023), crunched the numbers and found that, in addition to direct funding to Indivisible, the Arabella network has showered the No Kings protest partners and affiliates with at least $114.8 million.

More alarming than the staggering sums that leftwing billionaires are spending on "direct action" protest machines is the fact that taxpayers will almost certainly be funding, at least indirectly, a portion of these protests. As mentioned above, the anti-I.C.E. demonstrations in L.A. were fomented by a group that got state and federal tax dollars.

It's a force-multiplying approach that progressives have mastered, as we learned from the "Gold Bars Off the Titanic" episode, when EPA chief Lee Zeldin revealed that the Biden administration tried to disburse tens of billions of climate cash into the coffers of purpose-built progressive NGOs (Arabella's Windward Fund, for example, was a partner recipient of $2 billion from the EPA for the Rewiring America initiative that Stacey Abrams advised).

Three of the largest Arabella-run funds funneling billionaire cash to professional protest groups are the New Venture Fund, the Hopewell Fund, and the Windward Fund.

Here's the corporate structure...

The No Kings call to action exhorts disgruntled Americans to "join millions across the country on June 14 to march against authoritarian politics and billionaire takeover." Whether or not the protests turn violent, as in Los Angeles, remains to be seen. But whatever happens on the Day of Defiance, its organizers and media allies are certain to call it "mostly peaceful."

