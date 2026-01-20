The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Denise
2h

I bet Zelensky is nice and warm, with his belly full, living in one of his mansions, somewhere else, safe, paid for by U.S. tax dollars! While his country is attacked & hundreds of millions are in peril.

60Gigahertz2
2h

I can't remember how much it cost, but a French Energy sector company I worked for as a temp in Rosslyn, VA (called Hagler Bailly) re-built huge sections of the Kiev energy grid on USAID's dime back in the mid-1990s. The biggest issue was the Ukrainians running bootleg wiring and not paying for the electricity... which means it might not have been fairly priced to start with...?

