Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

by Joseph MacKinnon

iden administration officials and so-called experts characterized COVID-19 vaccines as “safe and effective” during the pandemic. In the face of an avalanche of tragic evidence to the contrary, the powers that be waged costly and unsuccessful propaganda and censorship campaigns to cure Americans’ skepticism.

Although the Trump administration has alternatively acknowledged the risks and fallout associated with the vaccines — the Food and Drug Administration admitting, for instance, that the vaccines killed numerous children — a coalition of medical organizations is fighting to legally force the government to keep recommending the COVID jabs to healthy kids and pregnant women.

That legal effort appears especially questionable given the finding in a recent study that children spared from the vaccine also appear to have been spared from an unfortunate health complication.

Pericarditis and myocarditis appear to have been problems visited solely upon vaccinated kids.

Biden administration officials and so-called experts characterized COVID-19 vaccines as “safe and effective” during the pandemic. In the face of an avalanche of tragic evidence to the contrary, the powers that be waged costly and unsuccessful propaganda and censorship campaigns to cure Americans’ skepticism.

Although the Trump administration has alternatively acknowledged the risks and fallout associated with the vaccines — the Food and Drug Administration admitting, for instance, that the vaccines killed numerous children — a coalition of medical organizations is fighting to legally force the government to keep recommending the COVID jabs to healthy kids and pregnant women.

That legal effort appears especially questionable given the finding in a recent study that children spared from the vaccine also appear to have been spared from an unfortunate health complication.

‘I only feel more vindicated I didn’t take the COVID shot.’

The peer-reviewed study — conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford, the University of Bristol, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and published in January in the scientific journal Epidemiology — looked at the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine in healthy children ages 5-15 following the rollout that began in late 2021.

Using data from the OpenSAFELY-TPP database with the blessing of NHS England, the researchers compared the “effectiveness and safety of: (1) the first vaccine dose versus no vaccination and (2) a second dose versus a single dose only.”

Specifically, they compared 141,711 children ages 5-11 and 410,463 adolescents ages 12-15 who were given a first dose of the vaccine with equal numbers of unvaccinated children from the same age groups.

RELATED: ‘Rogue’ Biden judge blocks critical pieces of RFK Jr.’s vaccine reform

Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The researchers found that the vaccination provided some benefits, including an “initial protective effect” that waned by 14 weeks as well as a lower incidence of emergency room visits than recorded among the unvaccinated cohort.

They noted, however, that “myocarditis and pericarditis were documented only in the vaccinated groups, with rates of 27 and 10 cases/million after the first and second doses, respectively.”

As late as January 2023, the U.K. Health Security Agency said that “the reported rate for heart inflammation (myocarditis and pericarditis) was 13 per million first doses and 8 per million second doses of the monovalent Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine” among those under the age of 18.

“That there were no cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in the unvaccinated group does not mean that such events cannot occur without COVID-19 vaccination, only that these events were not observed in the unvaccinated groups in our specific matched analyses,” the study noted.

Pfizer did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

For adolescents, the reduction in risk of COVID-19 hospitalization following vaccination was larger than the corresponding increase in risk of both myocarditis and pericarditis, said the researchers. The same could not, however, be said of younger children.

“The reduction in risk of COVID-19 hospitalization in children (−0.02 for first dose vs. unvaccinated) was lower than the increase in risk of pericarditis (0.22),” said the study.

Sen. Rand Paul, the Kentucky Republican who introduced legislation last month that would strip the liability shield from vaccine manufacturers, said in response to the study, “As it stands right now, families are limited as to how they can seek justice due to legal carveouts for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.”

“We ought to pass my bill, the End the Vaccine Carveouts Act, to hold pharma accountable properly,” added Paul.

Turning Point USA contributor Riley Gaines said, “As more time passes, I only feel more vindicated I didn’t take the COVID shot. I feel sorry for the people who did.”

Last year, the FDA required Pfizer and Moderna to start noting the estimated unadjusted incidence of heart conditions following administration of the 2023-2024 formula of the BNT162b2 and Spikevax vaccines as well as the longitudinal results of a 2024 study concerning cardiac manifestations and outcomes of vaccine-associated myocarditis in American youths.

H/T Evie Magazine

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