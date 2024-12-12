by Fox News, Peggy Hall and Candace Owens

Peggy Hall analyzed the shooting case of Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO, and questioned whether the event was staged to avoid and divert attention from the Department of Justice investigation against him and UnitedHealthcare. The investigation of the nation’s largest insurer is focused on the allegation that it unfairly restricted competitors and was running a monopoly. Last month, the DOJ along with attorneys generals from Maryland, Illinois, New Jersey and New York filed a lawsuit to block UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s proposed $3.3 billion acquisition of rival home health and hospice provider Amedisys Inc. Critics have pointed out that Luigi Mangione, the suspect, appears to be wearing a different jacket and carrying a different backpack than the shooter in the video. In addition, Mr. Thompson’s former bodyguard was ‘baffled’ that the CEO was not protected by guards in New York at the time of his death. Thompson faces away from the camera during the shooting and there is no blood at the scene.

Peggy Hall posted a video combing over evidence and video footage of the shooting event. Warning: she engages in some speculation, sarcasm and proposes that Thompson may not have been killed. Link for video here

Candace Owens suggested that the shooting was orchestrated and that Luigi Mangione could be under MK Ultra mind control. Link for video here

From Fox News:

Multiple senior executives at UnitedHealthcare have been under investigation by the Department of Justice, though it is not clear if CEO Brian Thompson was part of that investigation before his murder.

Thompson was gunned down in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning in what police are calling a targeted attack.

There were reports that the executives were accused of insider trading and fraud, and last year the DOJ launched a probe into whether the nation’s largest insurer was unfairly restricting competitors and running a monopoly.

Last month, the DOJ along with attorneys generals from Maryland, Illinois, New Jersey and New York filed a lawsuit to block UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s proposed $3.3 billion acquisition of rival home health and hospice provider Amedisys Inc.

The transaction, according to the complaint, would eliminate competition between UnitedHealth and Amedisys.

By eliminating the competition, patients who receive home health and hospice services would be harmed, as would insurers who contract for home health services and nurses who provide those services, according to the DOJ.

“We are challenging this merger because home health and hospice patients and their families experiencing some of the most difficult moments of their lives deserve affordable, high quality care options,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said last month. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to check unlawful consolidation and monopolization in the healthcare market that threatens to harm vulnerable patients, their families, and health care workers.”

Both companies view each other as close competitors for home health and hospice services, and UnitedHealth’s proposal would eliminate that competition.

UnitedHealth proposed divesting certain facilities to VitalCaring Group to address some of the overlaps between UnitedHealth and Amedisys, the DOJ said. But that proposal does not alleviate harm in over 100 home health, hospice and labor markets, the DOJ added, which generate over a billion dollars in revenue each year and serve at least 200,000 patients, while employing at least 4,000 nurses.

Continue reading...

Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation!

We Goofed! Our discount code for 20% didn’t work on December 8th so we are extending the 20% discount until midnight on Thursday, December 12th!

Celebrate the season with special discounts:

20% off from December 5th-12 th with the code Liberty20

15% off from December 13th-16th with the code Liberty15

10% off from December 17th until Christmas with the code Liberty10

Shop for unique books and gifts now at Government-Scam.com/store and make this holiday season extra special!