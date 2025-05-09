by Karen Kingston

May 7, 2025: The new head of DARPA's BioTech Office, Mike Koeris, claims that the Internet, GPS technology and mRNA vaccines are all "hugely successful" programs funded by DARPA. Koeris is in charge of spending DARPA's 2024 BioTech Office Budget of more than $4.1 billion.

It's impossible that Koeris is unaware that the DARPA funded COVID-19 mRNA injections have caused an unprecedented incidence of disease, disabilities and death in America and around the world. Per a recent SynBio communication I received, DARPA's definition of 'a successful investment' is quite different than those of traditional biopharma industry investment firms, it's criminal.

Just as DARPA did in the recent past with investing in mRNA, these monies are being used to invest in synthetic biology technologies that no reputable private venture capital firm will fund because the use of the synbio nanoparticle technologies in humans (including mRNA injections) is grossly unethical, unconscionable, and should be illegal (as they are deployed without informed consent).

The BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGIES OFFICE: Biological technology, also known as synthetic biology, are technologies that mimic biological life forms. The BioTech Office is part of the U.S. Military 's DARPA: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

The article states, "Those two miracle ideas that BTO loves aren't always a great match for the industry VC world because they don't weigh the risk against commercial potential in the same way. That also means that BTO checks are significantly larger than the checks a company might receive from a VC."

Let's break down that paragraph.

"BTO loves aren't always a great match for the industry VC world"

DARPA's BioTech Office (BTO) 'loves' are "to drive, reshape and reprogram biology for technological advantages," including human beings.

Make no mistake, BTO's 'loves (n.)' require the illegal use of gene-editing mRNA nanoparticles and neurotechnologies in humans and other life forms.

Achieving Programmable Human-Machine Symbiosis

This is also known as transhumanism. The Chinese military refers to this mission as "the digitization of life for sustainable human development."

DARPA calls merging human beings with non-human DNA and electromagnetic nanoparticle technologies the "programmable human-machine symbiosis."

"Because they (DARPA) don't weigh the risk against commercial potential in the same way (as a private investment firm)."

How can DARPA see blockbuster commercial value in biosynthetic technologies, such mRNA, but highly experienced industry investors cannot? Because there is no blockbuster commercial potential for using mRNA gene-editing and neurotech nanoparticles in human beings unless you're demonically possessed and believe investing in genocide in the latest trend.

