The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Nikos's avatar
Nikos
3h

This inmate is absolutely correct in that prisoners aren't occupied enough.

They should be trained on how to work and produce and hopefully become positive aspects in society.

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Emmett Tatter's avatar
Emmett Tatter
2h

I’m free now sir. I agree. More training and different alternatives would help. Now, I speak at different colleges criminology departments among other classes. I write and share truth. And make the most of life’s possibilities. I’d like to think and say that I’m now, hopefully, a positive aspect in society and plan to help others become positive aspects as well. One day at a time. The work continues.

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