by Meryl Nass

Paul Marik is a phenomenal doctor and researcher who thinks outside the box. He is also an amazing, kind human being. Like its ferociousness toward me, the system went after him: after all, it would not do for a Medical School Department Head to use ivermectin and save COVID lives.

Paul Marik was one of the founders of the FLCCC, now the IMA.

And with no axe to grind wrt cancer, with no pharma sponsorship and no longer a medical school sinecure, Dr. Marik could dive into the cancer literature, look at it dispassionately, and come up with some very useful answers—using supplements and off-patent drugs that no one will get rich off.

He has recently begun a substack, and I encourage you to subscribe to it:

Here is a list of posts:

https://paulmarik.substack.com/profile/posts

And here is a sampling of just one important post for avoiding and treating cancer with diet:

Here is another good one, hot off the press today:

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.