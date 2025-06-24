by Sasha Latypova

This is a video recording from my recent presentation for Doctors 4 Covid Ethics group. The talk covers the military nature of the covid attack on society and the ongoing non-acknowledgement of this nature under Trump 2.0 administration. To date few in the “freedom” community realize or discuss the fact that covid operation had nothing to do with public health. This needs to change before any justice or reform can be accomplished.

June 19: As you may have already heard, family of Grace Schara lost in jury trial over her wrongful death.

Our Amazing Grace

APPLETON (NBC 26) — In Outagamie County on Thursday, a jury has ruled in favor of Ascension Wisconsin, in what has been called a "landmark" trial on medical accountability. That's according to a representative of the family of Grace Schara, the plaintiffs in the case. Scott Schara sued Ascension, and others, for wrongful death on behalf of Grace Schara. Grace was a 19-year-old with Down sydrome who died in 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

This verdict is completely outrageous, given that Grace was put on a do not resuscitate order against her family wishes, explicit cries to save her, and were forced to watch the doctors murder her on video. My heart goes out to the Schara family. Please join me in prayers.

As you can see, there is no justice in an ongoing war on us waged by the government that weaponized everything, but the main murder machinery is operating via “health care”. The hospital murders during the fake pandemic were intentional and federally funded. The technology and policy targeting people for extermination for profit continues. It never stopped.

Transcription:

Okay. Well so thank you for inviting me. The the topic of my discussion is the ongoing military operation, COVID, that has never stopped. Unfortunately, a lot of people under impression that it it has stopped, that we're post COVID now and we're post, you know, post this phase, and now it's everything is back to normal, and it's completely not true. The same agenda continues uninterrupted, and so I'm hoping to bring this as, you know, collection of evidence to your attention.

And some of this, probably, for many people here will be familiar, but I'm just summarizing just in case, you know, the listeners or somebody here doesn't remember or future listeners of this video. So I'm just going to briefly summarize the entire thing and what my perspective is as far as, you know, Trump two point o administration doing about it, which is frankly not much. So the overall.

The goal of this COVID, COVID plan and exercise that started well, visibly started, in 2020, but obviously was being prepared over a long period of time, approximately twenty years. The the the we can, definitely, in retrospect, see decades of predictive programming of the masses to be afraid of pandemics, to, first of all, believe that pandemics exist. Second of all, be afraid of them.

Third, be afraid of, naturally evolving viruses jumping from some jungle monkey, which is very portrayed in numerous films from Hollywood such as outbreak and contagion. And then subsequently to that, believe in this whole gain of function bioterrorism initiated, again, pandemics that can wipe out. And or, usually, these narratives are such that, oh, you know, something leaks from some lab somewhere and wipes out half the world. All of this is fiction. These things don't exist, never existed.

There's no evidence of them existing even though the so called Gulf viruses leak from labs every other day in The United States. The CDC reports approximately, well, over 200 leaks from various sorts of bio labs a year, and we have never had the pandemic until one was announced in 2020. Now the, the event 02/02/2001, from Johns Hopkins, obviously, everyone cites it. But in addition to it, there were approximately 20 other practice runs and planning coordination exercises for pandemic preparedness, what I call them criminal cartel. It's a private it's a it's a hybrid of government and private and military mafia running the world today.

As the there there have been so both me and Catherine Watt, my colleague, have traced very extensive legal history. And while she she traced several centuries of history of relevant history, I can point specifically to the laws that have been enabled and modified and adapted since 2005 to enable a mass murder on the pretenses of public health and pandemics absolutely legally with no accountability and no liability whatsoever for those who participate in it knowingly or unknowingly. And that's all, pretty much the key, piece of law governing all that is PREP Act. I'll talk about it, a little bit more. The, Department of Defense led consortia of, pandemic preparedness consist hundreds of academic from academic institutions, private companies working you know, participating in it.

Obviously, all of them are tied in in confidentiality agreements and contractual obligations and thus captured. And, you know, the government promises them grants and sometimes gives them grants, gives grants to preferred entities, but everyone everyone is captured by these consortia. So they're all aligned with the DOD and this private mafia objectives. And, of course, all of this is supported by by funding. Since, you know, the early two thousands, two thousand five, the funding has been in first in millions, then in billions.

And since 2020, it became trillions of dollars pumped into this criminal mafia structure to enforce to enable, first of all, and enforce and provide incentives for everyone to comply and very big disincentives for not complying, including propaganda spying, censorship, prosecution of dissent, lawfare, and so forth. And I'm sure, you know, many people here have been victims of this, and, of course, we we know how all of this played out and continues to play out. Now just to briefly cover.

This whole idea of pandemics, even if you believe that viruses exist, I don't take a a particular position on that on that issue. I can deal with you know, it doesn't trigger me, and I can deal with either either parties who who believe or don't believe. I'm saying that belief is is your personal belief.

As far as factual data, this is everything that the g twenty countries believe to be major outbreaks in the last twenty years, from 2000 to 02/2020. Actually, last twenty five years. And, well, the COVID isn't excluded from it by leading to 2020. This was the entire dataset of everything that was identified as a pandemic. And as you can see, this is just a joke, obviously, because it accounts for approximately zero percent of global annual mortality.

And it's it kind of boggles imagination as to how this can be justified as an existential threat that requires so much coordination, international coordination, trillions of dollars pumped into all these organizations, all these military structures, the, you know, extrajudicial structures, WAF, WHO, everything. Why are we supposed to worry about this when traffic accidents account for way more mortality per year? And, you know, there are many, many other issues that need to be addressed with respect to public health. This seems to be a a very minor thing, to be worried about. Yet we see this enormous structure being built over decades to really, you know, make sure that everybody feels that this is an important issue.

Clearly, it's not. Now the, as far as how the COVID crime was committed and by this cartel, there are several key pieces of legislation and, agencies that are involved here. So we call it pseudo legal structure. So they made it on paper legal.

All of this is on paper legal, but, of course, it violates constitution in, numerous ways and and, obviously, violates every natural law that says that the government doesn't have the right to kill the people.

Yet, yet the government explicitly enabled itself to do so using this structure. So the the state of war is announced by announcing a public health emergency. What to date, very few people still understand, even on on our, you know, health freedom descendants aside, very few people understand that there is no justification required for announcing a public health emergency or a pandemic. None. No data is needed.

So you don't you don't even need this. None of this is required.

You just the the the pandemics are simply announced by either head of HHS or head of DHS or head of DOD, all of them combined. So they're just announced by this one appointed public public health or or state official, And they require no justification as far as there being any virus in existence or being any deaths or any morbidity.

Any illness, or any economic impact. No justification is required for it.

They simply write a memo saying, I believe there is a pandemic or a potential for a pandemic, and that's sufficient to announce a public health emergency. Same applies to the public health emergency of international concern announced by WHO. Same same exact thing. And and same exact thing applies to every minister of health out there in any other country outside of US. They have exactly the same laws on the books now that they can announce these things, and it requires no justification.

Now the the just the act of doing that already suspends the constitutional governance in The United States, collapses all the executive powers into the hands of whoever announced this, HHS or DHS or DOD, collapses all the governance into the executive branch, preempts congressional review, so preempts legislative branch and preempt judicial branch. And same, it's it's identical to announcing a war, on US soil. So that that's that's the significance of this announcement. That announcement was made initially by Alex Azar, and it was made retroactive to 02/04/2020. I will discuss why.

The announcement has been extended 11 times, most recently under Javier Bissera, outgoing HHS secretary in The United States, and it remains extended today and supposed to last until end of twenty twenty nine. So we now have a decade of a pandemic and a public health emergency and suspended constitution courtesy of of this event. Now after they announced this pandemic, the DOD purchased weapons, sort of the same mechanism they always use to purchase weapons, which is other transaction authority, which is a secretive mechanism that they used to buy conventional weapons. They used exactly the same thing. It also allows no bid contracts, allows a huge amount of fraud, money laundering, and and covering everything up.

And so they that's how they bought all these EUA countermeasures, which include vaccines and therapeutics and diagnostics and and all sorts of things and services, propaganda, censorship, spying. So trillions of dollars went through this method to fund, you know, as I said, the the criminal enterprise. And by the way, pandemic is an enterprise. In the in The United States, we have officially pandemic enterprise with which consists, it's a quasi government entity, consists of 11 executive agents, branch agencies, a whole bunch of private contractors. It's a mechanism to appropriate taxpayers' dollars into this secretive, no accountability process, launder it, and privatize to themselves.

That's what they're doing. Now they they also use a very important piece of law, which is PRAPAC, which I I mentioned, which is a liability shield for all of this. The PREPACT was introduced in 2005 as part of a pro military appropriations bill. It was marketed not as low, but it actually is a huge piece of legislation. At the time of its introduction, was over the weekend on Christmas in the middle of the night, stuck into a multi thousand, page bill, obviously, even even though the Democrats, mobilized themselves and issued a a very scathing set of, objections, including a a very well written legal legal document, legal memo from Edwin Chimersky discussing how this prep act violates US constitution and numerous numerous amendments to US constitution, I completely agree with those objections.

They were absolutely correct. Joe Biden spoke very clearly against prep act, so did Hillary Clinton, so did Ted Kennedy and and senator Byrd. And all of their testimonies are available, and they're absolutely correct. I can sign to to every word that they said in those objections. And the following day, they all turned around and voted yes for this bill.

Well, anyway, so that's kind of the history of it. But they were all speaking against it specifically because it is a license to kill, because it removes any liability for anybody killing or injuring a person with the covered countermeasure as long as the PREP Act declaration remains in place. So this system that I'm describing here is fully in place today. Nothing changed. It did not go away.

It's still there. Trump two Trump one point o enabled it. Biden continued it, and Trump two point o continues to enable it. And they don't even mention it anywhere that this is an issue, that this is this needs to be reformed, that this needs to be, you know, rolled back or anything. So they're fully on board with this structure because it helps them, again, as I said, you know, not not only well, we can debate whether the the masculine is intentional.

I believe it is. Some people believe it's not. But at the minimum, it enables them to conduct this humongous money laundering operation, profiteering of the deaths and injury that they're causing. The my colleague, Debbie Lerman, and I recently published COVID dossier. And I I can't cover it here in detail, but you can read it on my Substack.

And this provides extensive evidence of what I've just described as a military operation all over the world using identical or nearly identical legal structures and systems and financial incentives and so forth. And so we've profiled, numerous countries, including US, Canada, EU, and even non EU countries like Switzerland and Turkey and a bunch of countries in Asia and and Latin America. So we've covered pretty much all the regions of the world, and it's undeniable that this is a military operation everywhere, and it's conducted along the same the same structures and frameworks. What's important to understand about this, what we're covering in the dossier.

There are some key events that are consistently overlooked by everyone because even, as I said, on the descending side, and this is my my biggest, pet peeve today, all the dissenting side, majority of the dissenting side also enables the lies by pretending that this was about public health and that we need to discuss data and evidence and science instead, but instead, what what we're dealing with is criminality, state state level driven criminality, and a whole bunch of manipulative and fraudulent laws, unconstitutional laws being utilized for for a massive crime.

And they started this crime by doing the two two things. On 02/04/2020, there there was a declaration of sea utilizing CBRN invoking CBRN laws and emergencies. CBRN is, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear weapons of mass destruction. And by making these announcements, of emergency declarations using the the laws that were utilized here. They invoked the this framework of CBRN, defense and, then also issued simultaneously prep act and EUA declaration.

So EUA and prep act, they're basically once you issue a PREP Act emergency declaration, automatically, all EUAs are also issued for any countermeasures for this declaration. And when PREP Act emergency declaration was issued in March, it was made retroactive to 02/04/2020. We didn't know why that particular date and why it make it retroactive, but now we know because the second event that happened on that day was a a phone call was placed from DARPA, from department of defense, to the pharmaceutical consortium, informing them that, the the, COVID was declared a COVID virus or COVID was declared as a national security threat and that they need to switch from their previously the the models that they were previously working on, which were pen influenza, to COVID. And so that phone call was made by colonel Matt Habern of DARPA, and I we only learned about it because I received the whistleblower tape where this is discussed by AstraZeneca executives at the end of twenty twenty. And on this tape so so colonel Matt Habern is is here on the right.

And the on the tape that I that I have, and you can also listen to it on my Substack, I have recording between Pascal Siro and Mark Esser from AstraZeneca talking about the history of how they, you know, how they were approached by the DOD to to participate in this consortium in 02/2017, and then we received that phone call on February 2020. And, also, interestingly, at the time when they were approached by, Matt Haberm in 02/2017, Marquez has said said, I thought it was science fiction what they were pitching, which is, you know, the DOD will identify viruses of pandemic potential, and then pharma companies will be making vaccines and therapeutics for them within sixty days. And Marquesso said that's nonsense, and and and it is nonsense because you can't do that. Can't do either. You can't identify a virus with pandemic potential before before actual, like, illness and death, and you can tally them up and compare it to previous years.

Here, they were saying, we'll just, you know, on the computer, identify virus with pandemic potential, and you guys will make medicines for that computer virus. Right? And and then we'll gonna jab them all in people within sixty days. So Marc Esser, you know, at that time kinda had a pause about it. But then, of course, you know, the a lot of money was offered, and AstraZeneca signed up to this consortium.

Now another interesting event, and these these videos are still available on Pentagon website. You can go and watch them as well. So there was a series of press conferences from operation warp speed conducted at the Pentagon throughout 2020. This is one of the I think this is the first one actually on 03/05/2020.

At this press event, Colonel Wendy Simmons Jackson says we have received the pathogen and we're growing it.

Okay. Now I would like to remind that well, on February 4 or on March 5, there were really maybe a handful of PCR cases identified. And I don't know. Maybe there were one or two deaths, but nothing particularly, dangerous was going. Actually, probably were no no deaths, but, nothing dangerous, no evidence of any pandemic or excess illness or deaths was happening in The United States, meaning that there was no COVID illness in The United States.

Yet she says, we're growing the stocks of this pathogen, whatever that is. And the it begs the question, why are they proliferating prohibited weapon of mass destruction, which is now, you know, now it's okay to call it a Gulf virus. So it's a prohibited weapon of mass destruction. And on March 5, she declares that that's precisely what DOD is doing, violating bioweapons prohibition convention. And the data also shows that that's exactly what happened.

The when they were when the DOD phone call was placed on February 4, there was nothing. Nothing. When Wendy Simmons Jackson said they they're growing virus, there was nothing. Right after she said that, we have something. So this is basically an announcement of a well, you can call it a bioweapons attack.

So it's a it was an announcement of an attack from the DOD. And after attack happened, now we have the implementation of this attack. So that's why I'm saying it's not a pandemic. It's a it's not a public health event. It's an attack on people with a variety of weapons, including largely psychological you know, initially psychological weapons and subsequently, you know, chemical, biological, and conventional, and killing in the hospitals, and killing with poison, and all sorts of things, lockdowns, economical weapons.

So the warfare was announced by these announcements from the DOD, and then warfare was implemented, and they continue implementing it on us. What also Debbie Lerman uncovered first and we covered in our dossier, and she also published a book about this recently, is that in The US, the entity that was in charge of COVID response and COVID policy had nothing to do with public health. It was National Security Council. This wasn't told to the public at all. She she accidentally found this document on New York Times website somewhere.

She's been since then, she's been trying to FOIA and sue the US government to get additional documentation explaining how this was all justified and put together, and she's got gotten absolutely nowhere despite using high profile attorneys and and trying to get some disclosure here. But she so far, she has not succeeded. It was all classified, made secret, and National Security Council, which is, advisory body to The US president, which consists of military and intelligence heads, was put in charge. And as you can see, this policy of National Security Council covers weapons of mass destruction, bats, which is transportation system related, like, security measures. So it's covering, I guess, international and domestic travel.

And then resilience, which is a very, it's a keyword that's used everywhere, especially with relation to biological weapons manufacturing, which is, and there's even a company now called resilience, which is CIA outfit, CIA affiliated outfit with Scott Gottlieb on the board, which is manufacturing majority of the active ingredients for for all these shots. Anyway, so as you can see, they were in charge of policy. Then HHS was given only coordinating role and kind of communications. So HHS is playing be being like a front, like a like spokespeople pretending that this is a public health event, event, and they're still pretending it's a public health event. And it is a and, again, I I I have a huge pet peeve because the diss our dissenting side also pretends this is a public health event, which is helping this deception.

But, clearly, public health event was not in charge. Public health was not in charge of this. They were not allowed to communicate. HHS was initially communicating until Deborah Birx was brought in in late February. And after she was brought in, she she took over all the all the policy and all the communications.

And while, again, everybody thinks it was Fauci, it wasn't Fauci. It was Deborah Birx, and it's very clear, especially if you read Scott Atlas's book. It's very clear that she ran the whole thing. She she, the the the all these nonsensical and deliberately harmful policies such as lockdowns and masking and all that came from her. Now she may be not the author of them, but she was definitely placed by the whoever the entity, whoever is running this whole thing, and not even Trump could override her.

Nobody could override her. So she she was in charge of this of of the policy and communications. So we we've seen the same in other countries. For example, Canada published Alberta published this sort of investigation task force report. And in their first chapter, they're describing how they were trying to trace the system of communications in Alberta, and they arrived at the brick wall.

So they they it went up to the national security and state. And at that point, they got completely stonewalled, they could not figure out who was giving orders, who was in charge of what. And I suspect highly because it's the same system in Canada. It's classified, and it's it goes somewhere to the equivalent of the of the NSC in Canada. As far as the operation warp speed, they probably have seen the slide many many times.

The DOD was the chief operating officer. General Gustaf Perna was the chief operating officer, and HHS was only in advisory role. By the way, both Birx and Gustaf Perna are now on board of directors of Palantir, which is kind of this this data octopus that's receiving huge amounts of money from Trump administration to create the digital control grid for all Americans to track us and target us for elimination if we're dissenting and not behaving the way they want us to. Now the all the upper layer here, executive layer, which is National Security Council, DOD, BARDA, and other defense agencies were in charge of all of this. And only a third layer below is pharma companies.

They were suppliers under defense production act. So, basically, you know, the government orders them to produce weapons, and they produce weapons, and they get a lot of money, and they shut up. The money was allocated. Again, everything came from the DOD via their Advanced Technology International, which is their contractor, department of defense contractor managing various weapons making activities. And in this case, they were also put in charge of this.

And there's a full set of contracts so far available. It's not all of the contracts, but a large collection, which is very representative of what's going on here is available on KEI online website. And I've reviewed a whole bunch of these myself. Now, as I said, we've found the same pattern in every country that we've profiled in the COVID dossier. And it basically boils down to not a public health event.

CBRN laws invoked worldwide and lasting for a decade now. Health agencies excluded from decisions while military intelligence agencies are in charge of both decisions and communication propaganda, censorship, spying. Nonsensical policies, if you think about it as a public health epidemic management, but they make sense in the context of military attack. So this is the policy is designed to drive maximum fear, panic through media against censorship, lockdowns, mask mandates. None of this makes any epidemiologic sense or public health sense.

There was always definitely push toward focusing on on news from overseas, from things that are far away and cannot be verified such as, you know, these Chinese videos and of people falling in the streets. But, everyone on the ground in the public health agencies who and people who were, you know, maybe genuinely trying to do the right thing, they were told to not focus on the local data. And as you know, epidemiology is always local. It's always what's happening here in your community. Are people sick?

Are people dying? Is there economic damage? But here, everything is flipped upside down, and you're supposed to to follow what's what's happening in China, but not follow what's happening in your backyard. Again, nonsensical, deliberately harmful, deceptive, and it makes no sense in public health context, makes a lot of sense if it's a military attack. The military was in charge of all vaccine funding, supply chain, manufacturing, distribution worldwide, national security, military laws, and lockstep policies everywhere.

Now as far as vaccines, drugs, tests, and this is true till till today. So it's all it never changed. All of them are EUA countermeasures. I constantly have arguments. Even, like, one, I was responding to emails before I got on this call with very high profile, you know, these sort of freedom freedom leaders, who are all telling me, oh, this new MX next spike was approved was fully approved by the FDA.

It's it's it's nonsense. All of them are EUA countermeasures until the prep act declaration is terminated. There is no such thing as an as a as a approving fully approving an EUA countermeasure, and I'll cover exactly why. EUA countermeasures by law, excluded from any pharmaceutical regulation. No pharmaceutical regulations apply to them at all.

In fact, they explicitly everything that's illegal for pharmaceuticals is made legal for EUA countermeasures, again, until the prep act declaration is extended. And there is no manufacturer's liability whatsoever. So you can never equate these two. You can't say that EUA countermeasures somehow magically got approved until the PrEP Act declaration is removed, and it actually goes through the real investigational approval. Now in as far as the short summary of what EUA countermeasures are, the in The US, COVID nineteen injections marketed as vaccines reached commercial market as EUA countermeasures under public health emergency.

And they remain so because as I said, the the declaration has been extended until 2029. Based on this EUA status, they cannot be used as investigational products. That's very explicit in The US law. And because it's noninvestigational, there is no applicability of investigational review board, no informed consent rules, and they are not subject to any evidential evidentiary standards for safety or efficacy. So, again, this is a massive, massive deception, including driven by our, you know, health freedom leaders who are insisting that we need to finally finally gather all the safety and efficacy data and definitively prove to every single person, 350,000,000 in The US, that there's really, there's this data and science supporting that they are not safe.

Only then can RFK junior remove them from market. Nothing can be further from the truth. And and them saying so promotes this massive deception because the again, US law is explicit. There's no evidentiary standards applicable to EUA countermeasures. That's not how they go get on the market.

Not at all. There's only maybe effective opinion of HHS secretary and FDA commissioner that are applicable here. If those guys say yes, they go on the market. If they say no, they get off the market. So I just described to you how we can remove them from the market very quickly.

And despite being described as investigational pro products in Pfizer's SEC reports, they're actually legally not. So Pfizer is even lying in SEC reports, but nobody is is holding them accountable for that. And they can so they cannot meet the the the standards that everyone expects from them. And because there's absence of true and enforceable consumer safeguards in relation to these products, they are potential poisons. Well, they should be treated as poisons by default because that's how all drugs are treated.

If you don't know what's in the syringe, don't pick it up and don't stick it in yourself. Right? That's that's very common sense, and that's how all the all the laws are written except when it's an EUA countermeasure, then that doesn't apply anymore. So they remain in circulation, and they remain as de facto poisons wrapped in a lot a whole bunch of lies by both sides, by the way. And so this is a pretty complicated slide, but it just gives you references to everything I just said about EUA countermeasures.

In The US, there are two categories of how chemical substances can get on the consumer market. One is what everybody's expects and and thinks about when we talk about this issue, which is on the left hand side, which is FDA normal regulatory pathways. The very, very important part here is legally a chemical substance first needs to be designated as investigational. That's the first step. If it's not designated as investigational, it goes into this other bucket on the right hand side, which says HHS declared public health emergency.

Under this declaration, these EUA countermeasures are governed by chapter five six four of Food and Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which is, as I said, makes everything that's illegal for these things on the left fully legal for the things on the right. You don't need to have IRB. Informed consent doesn't apply. Maybe effective criteria is all that's needed to go on the market. There's no enforcement by the FDA

Clinical trials are not possible, or let's say legal human subject protected clinical trials are not possible because of the absence of IRB and informed consent. And they can coexist with fully approved versions from the FDA. And, also, lying about them is fully legal as well. And now this is so that you don't think that I imagined all this, this is a slide from, FDA themselves from their lawyers. There's a PowerPoint that the lawyers prepared explaining the, subject of countermeasures in EUA, and this is slide directly from them.

And so that's that just confirms what I what I described. If DOD secretary or DHS secretary or HHS secretary announces a public health emergency or some sort of emergency, then this the structure is triggered into place. In this case, HHS secretary declares, puts into a federal registered declaration that he thinks that there is circumstances exist justifying public health emergency declaration. And then after that, he asks FDA commissioner to issue EUA. That's it.

Nothing else. There's no clinical trial date. The there's no box that says and and then you conduct clinical trials, and then EUA is issued. No. You HHS secretary declares pandemic, asks FDA commissioner, FDA commissioner issues.

That's all. This is the entire regulatory pathway of how these things get on the market. And this is exactly how this MNEXT spike that was just approved, you know, last week, that's also how it got on the market. Despite of them running some sort of a study, that study is irrelevant to this decision. Again, Pfizer study was irrelevant to this decision.

In fact, you know, Brooke Jackson has been litigating against Pfizer since 2021, And the courts unanimously confirmed what I'm just saying, the clinical trial data and fraud thereof had no impact whatsoever for issuing EUA declaration EUA authorizations and paying Pfizer for, for their contracts, and that the the courts are very, very clear about it. So all of this lasts until emergency declaration and EUAs are terminated again by those two people, HHS secretary and FDA commissioner. And this is another citation from the law just to point out that here that we have this under number two, the effect of all of this of this EUA countermeasure stuff is that, the EUA countermeasures shall not be deemed adulterated or misbranded. This is where this is the part that says you can have any ingredients, anything there. It doesn't have to be disclosed on the label, doesn't have to comply with the label in any way, and there's no enforcement of the label.

And there's also no enforcement of marketing claims, any sort of advertising or promotion claims made about these products. And that's why I'm saying lying is legal about this. So the the administration today is lying about them, but they're not breaking the law. They're they're just they're allowed to do that. And this is another verification of what I said as far as these products being EUAs.

This is a testimony by Doran Fink in a in at, FDA meeting, and that's when he said in act by October 2020, operation Warp Speed switched to noninvestigational EUA pathway. Because, specifically, he cites here, the reasons for switching was because they didn't want to be burdened by IRB and informed consent requirements. It would slow them down. So that's how he justified that they switched by October 2020. Since October 2020, these all of these products have been EUA countermeasures.

No no legal standards apply to them. And so as I as I said, in summary, this BLA approval is essentially a hoax on the public. They were ordered as prototypes and demonstrations and DOD contracts. Clinical trials were not ordered, but they're legally not possible because of the noninvestigational status. The CGXP compliance is not possible to enforce again because of the EUA countermeasure status, and people are deceived into illegal medical experiment.

You can't even call it a medical experiment. It's an illegal medical experiment with no informed consent. And just a note for EU and other countries that don't have prep act, I call it a synthetic prep act because using different other laws and deception, they've implemented net effect of the same as prep act in The US.

Through a a bait and switch strategy. So, specifically, a bunch of emails were leaked from e Europeans med European Medicines Agency, at the end of twenty twenty. And as part of these emails, it became clear that Ursula von der Leyen conducted this bait and switch operation in the EU.

So she first promised to all the member states that the EU the EU is going to run a conditional marketing approval process for these products for vaccines, and that is a, you know, in theory, a strict way to enforce more or less strict way to enforce pharmaceutical regulations. So the member states signed up, and here it even says that she was personally, you know, arm twisting them to not go with the article five two, which is emergency use authorization issued by each member state individually and so can be revoked by each member state individually, but promising them that that EU will implement a much more rigorous process. So they signed up to this. Now, in theory, as I said, the, article five two, which is emergency use authorization, seems like a weaker mechanism because it's only emergency authorized and the, you know, waived liability, but it's authorized by a year, and each member state can revoke it independently of EU. However, she pushed them all into single pact promising the CMA protections.

And so they delegated this authority to EU, and then she turned around and had them sign the contracts that waived all of those restrictions and rigorous standards of approval from CMA. So she basically it's, it's kinda like, I don't know what to compare it to, but, like, a cat in the bag. So she said that was going to be CMA. But turns out it was just blind blind sign off to waive all the applicable controls liability and even further waive the national. Ability to change the laws with respect to product liability in their countries and even requiring the states to put up state assets as collateral for identification of Pfizer and other manufacturers.

So that's how this, net effect of prep act was achieved in the in the, EU. And so finally, I have a couple of slides on what I think of current Trump two point o and Masha administration. And, you know, so so my opinion of them is fairly bleak at the moment. I'll explain why. So when I first heard of this Masha policy, it was published in Wall Street Journal in September 2024.

I read it and it immediately became apparent to me that this is a total subversion of the Health Freedom Agenda and Health Freedom campaign promises. It was authored by Kelly Means who was parachuted out of seemingly nowhere, but he he's he comes from illustrious family of Grady Means who was a longtime staffer to Nelson Rockefeller and a very well known globalist, with very deep connections to the to the deep state. So it's as deep state as it gets, this family. And, interestingly, well so so Debbie Lerman wrote a series of articles about them, you know, mind blowing. I highly recommend.

And that that whole family is is just a very interesting situation. So this Kelly Means shows up out of nowhere, former farmer lobbyist, you know, born again health freedom fighter. And he starts writing this you know, wrote this policy, which is basically just I I call it anything but vaccines, a ABV policy. It's designed to dilute, drama in in irrelevant items and distract attention from vaccines in general and specifically from mRNA vaccines as the main driver of chronic illness and deaths in worldwide. And they have been, you know, consistent in pushing this policy on everyone and pretending like, oh, well, you have to be holistic.

You have to look at every cause of chronic, illness such as, you know, titanium dioxide and Skittles and, Froot Loops and things like that. So, that's that's been going on there. Now in the first five months of Trump two point o, what we have is a prep act declaration that was extended by Javier Bisser. It remains in place up until end of twenty twenty nine. MAHA commission report was issued, and turns out it's written by AI.

It has fake citations. It has practically nothing about vaccines at all. I mean, there's, like, one paragraph at the end and mentioning something, but, you know, nothing nothing that's that ties them to chronic disease or anything like that. And distracts them to very minor issues into food. They're they're aggressively looks like they're aggressively going after food and agriculture to regulate the hell out of it, which only leads one place.

It's, like, more government control, fewer small farms, and things like that. Then there's this new FDA COVID shot policy was published also a couple of weeks ago by commissioner Macari and Seabird Hat Prasad claiming that it's their new brand new MAHA policy, but turns out it's actually a policy that was developed under Biden administration in 2022 or 2023. Exactly the same, and evidence of that is the approval of this MNEXT spike of by Moderna because it's fully compliant with this policy. But the study for MNEXT spike was initiated in 2023. So how did they know that this is going to be acceptable in 2025?

Well, because they were told by the FDA, by Califf and Peter Marks that this is going to be acceptable. I will I will talk about the policy in in more detail. There there's on the horizon self amplifying mRNA by a company called Arcturus. It's already approved in The and in Japan, and it's currently running a study in The US and will be approved in The US this fall. And it will be approved because, as I said, there's FDA can do nothing about it.

The the EUAs are already authorized and have been since 2020. Well, actually sorry. In case of Arcturus, it's for bird flu, but there is an EUA for and public health emergency declaration for bird flu as well. And additional COVID shots in development are also fast tracked. They're inhaled and oral versions of being developed by different other companies and funded by BARDA and HHS.

There's 500,000,000 funding from HHS for universal flu vaccine was authorized as well. And now commissioner Macrae is embarking on a listening tour of pharma companies, but he, for some reason, does not want to hear from vaccine victims and, people and families of people who were killed in hospitals with COVID murder protocol. How wonderful. And then, of course, the Deborah Birks and general Perna are on the board of Palantir, which was awarded around $1,000,000,000 for military and civilian digital control grid targeting individual citizens with military precision using variety of datasets such as social media, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance data, movement data, purchasing data, stuff like that. So combining it all together and coming up with targets for surveillance, imprisonment, elimination, lawfare, any sort of suppression activities, you name it.

It's it's, you know, Stasi on steroids with now with new technology. Now let's look briefly at this new FDA policy by commissioner Macari and and Prasad. And so this was published in New England Journal of Medicine. They are the lead authors there, and they're claiming that this is somehow limiting, you know, a breakthrough. We're going to limit COVID shots, mRNA vaccines only for so called vulnerable individuals.

I have huge both philosophical moral and, you know, practical objections to it med you know, from medical and epidemiologic standpoint. It makes no sense. I'll explain why. So they're saying here that all new COVID vaccines will be approved without, placebo controlled studies and without long term safety monitoring. And this is exactly how this MNEXT spike came on the market through the same study.

So no no placebo control, no long term safety monitoring. The shots get improved, and they're immediately become available to, anyone over 65 years of age regardless of health status. And then, in addition to that, a category of so called vulnerable, which is specified here on the left, And you can see I mean, it's it's small text, but, you can get the I'll give you the PowerPoint later. And, these categories make no sense whatsoever because, for example, it includes all pregnant and breastfeeding women. So all women all pregnancy and recent pregnancy, in opinion of doctors Makar and Prasad, makes you vulnerable, immunocompromised, and and thus, will automatically benefit from new version of a Mirenae shot that has not been tested for safety at all and has never been tested for safety in pregnancy.

And, actually, the current label says so that, you know, there is no data to justify its use in pregnancy. But yet here, they're recommending it to all pregnant women and all women who were recently pregnant. In addition to that, they have different other categories such as people with cardiovascular diseases, people with HIV, with cancer, mental health, smoking, even though we know smoking was, protective from COVID. So why is smokers vulnerable here again? I don't understand.

They then, you know, all kinds of other asthma if you're overweight or if you have a sedentary lifestyle. So if you're couch potato, you're also vulnerable here, and and you need you need this shot right away, right, when it becomes available first thing. Now, then, of course, they're saying, well and then FDA recommends post marketing, like, real clinical trials, placebo controlled trials for, would focus on people 50 to 64 years old and then sponsor driven randomized placebo controlled trials. Well, so sponsor driven means that if the pharma company feels like it, then they'll do it. But there's no enforcement, from the FDA.

And frankly, they will never be done. Neither of these will be done because, these, new strains or new variants variants are announced every six months or so, and the changeover of the strains and variants is happening much faster than any company can do any study like this. So they will not be done. And obviously FDA has no plans to enforce them, and legally they cannot enforce them. So also interestingly, you know, I'm just discussing this category of how they determine the vulnerable.

And here I'm showing on three different slides of how they perfectly these vulnerable categories perfectly matched to people who were specifically excluded from the original, mRNA clinical trials and excluded from all other clinical trials that have been you know, or pretend clinical trials that have been done for these these products as you can see. So they they map to these categories perfectly. So exclusion criteria maps to categories that then Prasad and Mark Mercury are saying vulnerable and thus require the shorts that have never been tested for anything because the people were excluded from it. So it's like it's this continuous loop of this nonsense going on. Right?

And then that's the third slide showing it.

So finally, CDC CDC sat on it for a little bit, and then they updated updated their recommendations, which is still a Byzantine structure. If you go if you try go look on their website, on CDC website, and try to figure this out. I I tried, and so my my conclusion to date so what they said, in their updated recommendations, at least for children, I was looking at the children's one, they said that they recommend these shorts to met to, children who are defined as vulnerable, so defined as moderate moderately immunocompromised. Under this definition, moderately immunocompromised, at least seventy five percent of US population will qualify for it.

And a large percentage, maybe sixty five percent of children will qualify for it. There is no evidence that mRNA shots are beneficial for anyone with compromised immune conditions and all those categories that that are listed there. For example, there are current warnings for myocarditis, pericarditis on the label of these shots, yet they are recommended to people with cardiovascular disease. So how does this make any medical or epidemiologic sense? It doesn't.

Then, you know, smokers, we already covered. For pregnancy, we already covered. The it's we know that mRNA is clearly associate at least associated with cancer. I can say definitively it causes cancer, but, okay, fine. If you're fighting me on this, associated with cancer.

So how can you recommend this to cancer patients with a straight face? Same with, the HIV because we know that it it, compromises it itself compromises immune system, produces more, you know, vaccine enhanced disease, so produces additional bouts of COVID where, you know, due to the vaccination. So, again, why are you making the recommendation for people with lowered immune function? And in addition, nobody, again, nobody speaks about the huge financial incentives. So even if CDC is honest and says, well, we don't recommend it to healthy people or healthy children, what happens in practice, a person comes into a doctor's office or parents with child come to a doctor's office, the doctor has humongous financial incentives to inject.

So all of the incentives and especially if you talk about, you know, highly populated states like California, New York, Massachusetts, you go to a medical any medical encounter, all of them have bounty on your head if they inject you. So all of them are now have now have incentive to manipulate you verbally into thinking that you're immunocompromised and thus would benefit from this because the the money is attached to it. And if they don't do that, they they have administrative punishments if up to, you know, revoking their licenses, throwing them out of the system. You know? So, of course, the whole system is designed in such a way that at every encounter and and by the way, CDC also claims that it's a shared decision making.

So they're saying, well, yeah, we don't recommend it, but it's your shared decision making with the health care provider. And they define the health care provider as anyone under the sun, Basically, not just your doctor, but also a pharmacist who has never seen you or your child, has no idea about your file. And most of the time, people rotate through pharmacies who are it's just a clerk in the pharmacy. But that's somehow you're supposed to, as a parent, share your decision about injecting your child with mRNA with that random person from the grocery store. So and, again, like, random person from the grocery store has financial incentives to inject your child.

So this is so none of this is being discussed. Nowhere in the in the policy. Recently, my colleagues and I, we issued an open letter to RFK junior just describing this and our dissatisfaction with not meeting campaign promises and not doing anything to remove these shows from market.

View Source

