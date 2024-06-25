by David A. Hughes

Free E-book

This is an open access publication. You can download either the entire manuscript, or individual chapters, FOR FREE below. Please do so and share widely!

Covid 19 Psychological Operations And The War For Technocracy 9.94MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Front Matter 355KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chapter 1 Permanent Counterrevolution, Technocracy, And World War 3 885KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chapter 2 Shock And Stress 538KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chapter 3 Trauma Based Mind Control 691KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chapter 4 Fear And Threat 1.37MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chapter 6 Weaponised Deception 1.17MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chapter 5 Cognitive Attack 670KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chapter 7 Mass Paranoia And Hysteria Turning Society Against Itself 1.09MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Back Matter 1.97MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Chapter 8 The Coming Unrest 1.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This peer-reviewed publication took three years to research and write. It passed all quality checks at a respected academic publisher and attracted open access funding (all of which goes to the publisher). Although hard copies are initially retailing for £109.99, I receive no income from the book (unless ordered through this link). If you find something of value in the free e-book, please consider taking out a paid Substack subscription to support my work going forwards.

With your support, I hope to write Volume 2, sections of which will be made available to paid subscribers as and when they are ready. Paid subscribers will also gain access to a wide range of additional content beyond the scope of this book.

Hard Copies

If you wish to order a hard copy, please use this link to do so, rather than any other source, and I will receive 30% of the net sales price. Otherwise, all money goes to the publisher.

Signed Copies

I have a few author copies that I would be willing to sign and sell for £150 plus P&P. Please contact me if interested.

Praise for “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy

