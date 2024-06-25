"Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1 - FULL BOOK, FREE DOWNLOAD
Download and redistribute FOR FREE under a Creative Commons 4.0 Licence, use the link provided to order a hard copy, or request a signed copy
Free E-book
This is an open access publication. You can download either the entire manuscript, or individual chapters, FOR FREE below. Please do so and share widely!
This peer-reviewed publication took three years to research and write. It passed all quality checks at a respected academic publisher and attracted open access funding (all of which goes to the publisher). Although hard copies are initially retailing for £109.99, I receive no income from the book (unless ordered through this link). If you find something of value in the free e-book, please consider taking out a paid Substack subscription to support my work going forwards.
With your support, I hope to write Volume 2, sections of which will be made available to paid subscribers as and when they are ready. Paid subscribers will also gain access to a wide range of additional content beyond the scope of this book.
Hard Copies
If you wish to order a hard copy, please use this link to do so, rather than any other source, and I will receive 30% of the net sales price. Otherwise, all money goes to the publisher.
Signed Copies
I have a few author copies that I would be willing to sign and sell for £150 plus P&P. Please contact me if interested.
Praise for “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy
Thanks for this, I will be reviewing each chapter, and definitely sharing it. Also wanted to let you know I received the hard copy of "Government"- The Biggest Scam in History and what an eye-opener! I am Canadian, but many of the same "statism" rules apply...I am at the part about the CON-stitution---and the Pledge of Allegiance. Millions more need to read this book to have their minds opened. Thanks for all that you do and share.
We will be reviewing this work closely. The Machines must and will win in the end!