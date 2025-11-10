The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

31m

Zelikow is a busy deep state operative:

04/25/23 Added. COVID-CRISIS GROUP-ZELIKOW WHITEWASH

info@covidcrisisgroup.org

emilylavellecommunications@outlook.com

https://covidcrisisgroup.org/contactus

He operates from his lair at the University of Virginia

pdz6n@virginia.edu, zelikow@virginia.edu

Corcoran Department of History (he likes to believe he's making it:)

University of Virginia

Nau 421, Nau Hall - South Lawn

Charlottesville, VA 22904

Phone: (434) 924-7146 // Fax: (434) 924-7891

M-F 8am to 4:30pm

Department Contacts

***************************

Office Hours: Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30PM and by appt

***************************

04/23 Cameout with another whitewash supported by the Jeff Bezos owned globalist Washington Post.

04/21 Added. Appointed theCovid 19 Commission Report Director; sent e-mail to his university e-mailaddress asking himto be honest.

While in academia he has remained engaged with public service. While at the Miller Center, he directed the 2001 commission on national election reform, chaired by former Presidents Carter and Ford. This work led directly to congressional passage of the bipartisanHelp America Vote Act of 2002. He later took two public service leaves to return to full-time government service. The first of these leaves was in 2003-04, to direct the 9/11 Commission. The Commission's landmark reportwas published in 2004. The second leave was in 2005-07 to serve as Counselor of the Department of State, a deputy to Secretary Rice. He is currently leading the privately-sponsored Covid Commission Planning Group (2021).

He has also been a member of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board both for President Bush (2001-03) and for President Obama (2011-13), one of fewindividuals to serve on this board in administrations of both parties. He was a member of the Defense Policy Board (2015-17). He also advised the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s program in global development (2007-12).

