The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

And then there's all those folks with their smart TVs quietly hoovering up all of their private moments. And the age old question: Is it forgivable ignorance, or flat out stupidity? Because we can't fight stupidity.

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