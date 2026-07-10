The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
32m

Paid for silence.. it easy when it dont cost them

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

It is interesting to see how big the public sector compensation numbers are getting now that their pay is so much higher, but...

[Compiler's Note: This is yet another legacy media "flaming title" to get our attention while sacrificing reality. Overall, public sector workers in the US, Inc., are paid 42% more than private sector workers who are mostly earning degraded wages based on the US Minimum Wage that the uS congress failed to raise with the rate of inflation since 1968. Most uS workers are service workers now (not manufacturing) - as was intended by NAFTA and other smooth moves by both democratic and republican governments since 1980.

This gentleman was "paid" this way as part of an in-house, probably union-brokered "settlement." It was an ideal way for the department to avoid having a high profile, litigated record of WHY he received that level of compensation. He was one of the BRAVE policemen who stood up for women who were being sexually harrassed, and a safety situation that cost a woman and her child their lives. SO, I say he EARNED IT.]

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