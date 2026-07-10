Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

A California Cop earned the title as the state’s best-paid public sector worker in 2025 after bringing home more than $1.2million while on paid leave for nearly the past two years.

Records released on June 30 from the State Controller’s Office show that last year former Redlands Police Department Deputy Chief Travis Martinez received $1,203,370 in wages.

The majority of the earnings came from $890,467 in ‘Other Pay’, while another $231,099 was from ‘Lump-Sum Pay’ in addition to his regular pay of $81,804.

Topping off the wages was another $55,864 paid out for health benefits and retirement.

Totaling a grand sum of approximately $1.26million, making Martinez the highest-paid public sector employee in 2025.

The former deputy chief beat out the second-highest-paid worker by hundreds of thousands of dollars, a Los Angeles Fire Department battalion chief who received more than $921,000 in wages.

According to the State Controller’s Office, the regular pay range for the position is between $170,486 and $217,588.

Aside from the shocking figure Martinez earned, exactly how he made that money may be even more surprising.

Former Redlands Police Department Deputy Chief Travis Martinez received $1,203,370 in wages in 2025

Martinez didn't work a single day that year as he was on paid administrative leave for 18 months

The big breadwinner had been on paid leave for 18 months prior to his April 2025 retirement, after signing a settlement with his police department, according to the East Bay Times.

Under a settlement agreement, Martinez agreed to retire within 10 days, drop a claim he filed against the city in June 2023, and receive roughly $872,000 from Redlands. That settlement comprised most of the ‘other pay’ he earned.

In his claim against the department, he alleged that he faced retaliation after reporting misconduct.

According to the Bay Times, the alleged misconduct included efforts to conceal evidence of safety hazards linked to a train accident that killed an 11-year-old girl and her mother.

Martinez also accused the police department of sexual misconduct involving then Deputy Chief Mike Reiss.

He reported Reiss to the FBI after he believed the allegations were not being properly addressed internally.

Reiss’s retirement on March 4, 2023, came as he faced allegations of preying on, grooming and sexually harassing several department employees over several years.

The former deputy chief was placed on paid leave in October 2023 and never returned to work.

Martinez agreed to retire within 10 days, drop a claim he filed against the city in June 2023, and receive roughly $872,000 from Redlands

Martinez accused his department of misconduct including efforts to conceal evidence of safety hazards linked to a train accident that killed an 11-year-old girl and her mother

The Daily Mail has reached out to the Redlands Police Department for comment.

In Maryland, a firefighter brought home nearly half a million dollars after his department blew their overtime budget by $10million.

A Montgomery County firefighter at Station 25 in Aspen Hill earned $472,000 in total compensation in 2025, according to the Baltimore Banner.

That was made possible after they topped off their base salary of $157,000 with an extra $315,000 in overtime.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.