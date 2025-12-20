Contractor Uses AI to Fake Finished Work!
AI is Reinventing the Way People Work Both Positively and Negatively
You won't believe this scam. A contractor used AI to edit a photo of a job site to make it look finished so he could get paid. Real estate investors: Stop accepting photos as proof of work! Demand live video.
I think almost everyone in the USA who has ever hired building contractors, has a personal hatred for most of them... There may be some out there who are honest and ethical, but they are outnumbered 1,000 to one by the 'world owes me a living' crooks.