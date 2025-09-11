by Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH

Most people do not know that aluminum is the third most common element on the earth’s surface, just behind oxygen and silicon.

And yet, not a single living creature utilizes it as an essential nutrient for its survival.

In fact, aluminum is a known neurotoxin for virtually all living creatures, and it leads to a variety of neurological damage including cognitive decline and potentially contributing to neurodegenerative diseases in humans and many other creatures.

Aluminum is commonly used as an anti-perspirant in large part due to its effects on clogging sweat ducts. This type of sealing and starving tissue, leads to oxidate stress and to increased free radicals in the brain. It is now widely accepted that chronic aluminum exposure is linked to Alzheimer’s disease via β-amyloid aggregation and neuronal oxidative damage.

An increase of free radicals in the brain can lead to cellular damaged, neurodegeneration, aging, inflammation, and the loss of brain cells.

As a drying agent, a simple meme about aluminum is that “by taking water out of biology, you create geology.” Life and complexity of biological activity is diminished. THIS is what aluminum does.

Research published in the highest caliber scientific journals has confirmed previous conclusions that there is elevated amounts of aluminum content in the brain tissue of people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, autism spectrum disorder, and multiple sclerosis.

The Role of Aluminum in Vaccines

Aluminum is a common ingredient in many vaccines. Its purpose is to serve as an “adjuvant,” that is, it helps “augment” a person’s immune system. However, another way of understanding what an adjuvant is and why it is used in vaccine is that it is so toxic to a living organism that the body’s immune system is inflamed in a significant way.

It seems that just giving a small dose of a pathogen in a vaccine doesn’t create an adequate immune response to provide protection against specific diseases unless some type of strongly toxic substance is in the vaccine which creates a heightened inflammatory and immune response.

Aluminum has been used since the 1930s in this capacity. An important question is: how safe is this neurotoxin, and what is difference between getting exposed to aluminum by ingestion in our foods versus by injection in a vaccine.

Ingesting Aluminum vs. Injecting Aluminum

Most scientists acknowledge that people ingest a lot more aluminum in their diet than they get injected into them via vaccines. However, around 99% of the ingested aluminum is expelled through the body’s digestive system.

In contrast, virtually 100% of the aluminum is absorbed when it is injected via vaccination, which is more slowly eliminated, except for those people with kidney dysfunction. In other words, one cannot and should not compare dosages of each.

The general consensus of scientists is that ingested aluminum is absorbed far more efficiently than injected aluminum, but the Big Pharma companies and the pro-vaccine scientists claim that the total amount administered in vaccines is small and is rapidly eliminated in “healthy individuals.” HOWEVER, this claim only accounts for those deemed to be “healthy individuals.”

There are always some people who have poor or inadequate kidney function, making their exposure to even small amounts of aluminum to be problematic due to their decreased ability to excrete this potentially poisoning metal. Even with healthy kidney function, the half-life of aluminum in the body is longer because of the slow drip from the injection site. It should be noted that there is evidence aluminum at the injection site six months later.

Further, there are other people who may be “allergic” or simply hypersensitive to specific metals. In fact, it is estimated that 17% of women are allergic to nickel, and this hypersensitivity is so high that simply wearing jewelry with nickel will lead to an allergic response. Although these symptoms are usually relatively minor, this is because woman can take off the jewelry item, quite distinct from the much more serious problems if such women were injected with this metal.

Clearly, there needs to be more research where infants, children, and adults undergo patch testing with aluminum salts to determine if they are hypersensitivity to this metal.

If 17% of women are allergic to nickel, what percentage of people are allergic to aluminum or who simply have reduced kidney function. It would seem reasonable to test newborns, infants, children, or whomever prior to vaccination with aluminum?

For the record, other metals to which people are commonly allergic include cobalt, chromium, copper, and even gold.

Aluminum Content in Common Vaccines

Not all vaccines have aluminum in them, but below is a list of those that do.

It may also be important to remember that no human being in our evolutionary history has ever been previously injected with this metal. And it is important to acknowledge that approximately 80% of American newborns are injected with the Hepatitis B vaccine, usually on the very day of their birth.

In the USA, infants who receive the recommended vaccines actually get between 25 to 27 shots during the first two years of their lives. Of these vaccines, 16 contain aluminum.

The total amount of aluminum received from all recommended vaccines in the first 6 months is about 4 milligrams. Pro-vaccine advocates claim that this is significantly less than the amount of aluminum infants ingest from breast milk or formula during the same period, but once again, this argument is simply meaningless because only a very small percentage INGESTED aluminum is absorbed by the body, while virtually all of the INJECTED is absorbed.

As one example, some discussion of the Hepatitis B vaccine seems important, especially since it is one of the many that are mandated by many public and private childcare and school facilities. Newborn infants are rarely, if ever, exposed to Hepatitis B except through its mother. And yet, because pregnant women are inevitably tested for this disease prior to labor, it is confusing, even very confusing why this vaccine is used and even mandates in many states in the USA.

The common encouragement to use the Hepatitis vaccine suggests that doctors have no faith in their previous testing for Hepatitis B in mothers…and further, it seems that these doctors somehow believe that newborn infants will be having sex, shooting drugs, or getting a contaminated tattoo and body piercing in the near future…and still worse, these newborns will need one vaccine on the day of their birth plus two boosters.

It is also of interest to note that one of the few large studies on newborns who were given Hepatitis B vaccine was conducted way back in1994 where they found no evidence that newborn hepatitis B vaccination is associated with an increase in the number of febrile episodes, sepsis evaluations or allergic or neurologic events. However, this dated study only evaluated these differences for the 21 days, a time-frame that is inadequate to evaluate many neurological or behavioral differences (ref: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11734710/).

It is no wonder why Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services, along with Mark Makary, MD, MPH, the new head of the Center for Disease Control, are beginning to question the scientific efficacy and safety of this vaccine on the CDC’s schedule.

Below is a full list of the mandated vaccines that are known to contain aluminum (according to ChatGPT):

Estimated Total Aluminum Exposure from Vaccines (Birth–18 Years)

Age Range

Vaccines Received

Cumulative Aluminum (mg)

Birth–6 months

HepB, DTaP (3), Hib (2–3), PCV13 (3)

~3.0–4.5 mg

6–18 months

HepB (final), DTaP (4th), Hib (final), PCV13 (final), HepA (1–2)

~2.0–3.0 mg

18 months–6 years

DTaP (5th), HepA (2nd)

~0.75–1.0 mg

7–10 years

Typically no aluminum-containing vaccines

0 mg

11–12 years

Tdap, HPV (2 doses), MenACWY

~1.8–2.6 mg

16–18 years

MenACWY booster, HPV (if not yet given)

~0.5–1.0 mg

🧾 Final Total: Aluminum from Vaccines (Birth–18 years)

✅ Total Estimated Range:

🧪 ~8 to 13 mg of aluminum over 18 years

(Assumes full CDC schedule including boosters and combination vaccines with higher aluminum content)

Although scientists generally claim that the dosages of aluminum are too small of a dose to be dangerous, this fact only is true for people who are “healthy,” and may not include certain people who have kidney dysfunction or disease, let alone those people who just happen to be hypersensitive to aluminum.

The Fear of Testing Aluminum Vaccines against Real Placeboes

The mainstream media tends to ignore the fact that the vast majority of pivotal HPV vaccine studies did not use a true saline placebo (salt water) but instead used an “activated” placebo—most commonly, containing the same type of aluminum that is used in the vaccines. It is this inclusion of even small doses of the neurotoxin aluminum that arouses concern amongst those scientists who are testing vaccines for safety.

The Big Pharma companies seem to be afraid of conducting real placebo-controlled trials, and instead insert a potentially dangerous and even neurotoxic ingredient into the control group.

An analysis of Merck’s pre-licensure clinical trial program for the quadrivalent HPV vaccine (called Gardasil) shows that out of at least five major randomized controlled trials described as “placebo-controlled,” all but one used the aluminum adjuvant as the control.

Then, when one of the most respected group of epidemiological researchers at the famed Cockrane Collaboration evaluated 26 studies of the HPV vaccine, they found that NONE of these studies used a true placebo, thereby making it impossible to evaluate this vaccine’s safety, and raising suspicions on why a true placebo was not used.

Surprisingly, this review evaluating efficacy discovered that there were actually more deaths among women over 25 given the vaccine than in the group. The pro-vaccine advocates surprisingly dismissed this as a “chance finding,” claiming that many of the deaths occurred years later, from causes not seemly related to vaccine administration. However, long-term evaluation of safety is usually more trustworthy than short-term safety studies.

Obvious Warning Signs about Aluminum in Vaccines

Big Pharma would have us believe that this “science is settled” on the safety of all vaccines, and yet, many modern-day vaccines have been reformulated and have never been tested with the widely respected scientific method of double-blind and placebo-controlled trials.

The fact that mainstream media (MSM) has echoed the Big Pharma narrative is no surprise when one realizes that the MSM is simply protecting many of their largest advertisers. It is no mistake that Big Pharma concentrates its advertising on news programs in their desires and efforts to influence the narrative of the news.

The additional fact that Big Pharma and the MSM repeatedly claim that there is no scientific evidence that vaccines cause autism, but they neglect to mention that without the use of a placebo in the testing, it is almost impossible to determine what side effects these vaccines have.

Needless to say, the very fact that Big Pharma is so hyper-defensive to anyone and everyone who even suggests that the real science is NOT yet settled…and that real double-blind and placebo-controlled trials ARE important, even vital, in order to evaluate safety and efficacy of any type of drug treatment.

New Evidence that Aluminum in Vaccines is “Safe ” (or is it?)

And the additional fact that Big Pharma and the MSM doesn’t even want to debate science suggests that they are promoting something that is not real or good science. Good science thrives on and requires debate. Whenever one side of a scientific issue doesn’t want to debate is often solid evidence for a real need for such debate…and of course, it is evidence that one side is extremely fearful what evidence will show.

In mid-July, 2025, the medical media widely and proudly announced the publication of a study that supposedly verified that aluminum in vaccines was "safe." https://www.medpagetoday.com/neurology/autism/116499 It was claimed that the "Cumulative aluminum exposure from vaccination during the first 2 years of life did not raise the risk of autism, asthma, or other chronic disorders, a 24-year study of over 1.2 million children in Denmark.

This study would have been considered to be reasonably good if they chose to compare those children who received a certain number of vaccines with aluminum in them with children who had received none. However, the simple logic of doing this type of comparison was NOT conducted. Instead, the researchers simply chose to do a study with children who received vaccines with aluminum with other children who also received slightly less aluminum.

Ultimately, it was determined that the children who got exposed to less aluminum received only 1 mg less than the others. More specifically, children in the "reduced aluminum" exposure got only around 20% less.

If children have some type of hypersensitivity to aluminum, just having a little less exposure is relatively meaningless. It is almost as though the researchers went out of their way to avoid doing a more clear comparison between vaccinated AND unvaccinated children. This fact alone shows the observant reader what researchers do to cleverly get the results that Big Pharma wants from them.

Critics of this study also noted that study’s authors withdrew from the study children who had aluminum-related chronic illness before 24 months, which meant they removed the kids most likely to show early signs of aluminum-related injury.

The Shocking Unscientific Status of the Most “Proven” Medical Treatments Today

We are all repeatedly bombarded by carefully selected medical experts who claim that vaccine science is “the most tested” of all medical treatments. Oh yeah? In that case, such statements must be understood as a serious, even a very serious, indictment of the rest of “medical science.”

If vaccine science is “the most tested” of all medical therapies, then, this must mean that there is even more scientific shenanigans or fraud or questionable statistics to all other medical treatment. According to one of the most thorough evaluations of what are generally recognized as the influential scientific studies in medicine, Stanford epidemiologist John Ioannidis and team evaluated their replicability and determined that:

· In a systematic review of 45 of the most influential clinical studies, only about 44% were successfully replicated by subsequent studies or meta-analyses. This fact led Ioannidis to name his article, “ Why Most Published Research Findings Are False .” · Because of the above review of research studies what the Ioannidis team found were the most cited clinical trials, Ioannidis estimates that as much as 90 percent of the published medical information relied on by doctors is flawed or incorrect . · It is not just the results of replication of clinical research that has been extremely dismal, a different analysis of basic science trials published in JAMA (2007) found that of the 432 gene-disease claims, only one was reliably reproduced.

In an article called Lies, Damn Lies, and Medical Science in The Atlantic, they report:

"His work has been widely accepted by the medical community ... Yet for all his influence, he worries that the field of medical research is so pervasively flawed, and so riddled with conflicts of interest, that it might be chronically resistant to change -- or even to publicly admitting that there's a problem."

Needless to say, rather than having the media express any degree of humility, the media instead chose to maintain total arrogance. And since the Covid pandemic when Ioannidis severely criticized Fauci and mainstream science’s response, The Atlantic and most mainstream media has stopped interviewing him.

Both Mark Twain and Benjamin Disraeli were known to have asserted: “there are three major types of lies: lies, damn lies, and statistics.”

Conclusions

This article has shown the tricks about how medical science and the mainstream media can stretch the truth by claiming that aluminum is “safe.” By showing how the body eliminates INGESTED aluminum but ignoring how the body is less able to eliminate INJECTED aluminum, this misdirection is just one of the tricks that Big Pharma play to convince Big Media and to con the public.

With the seemingly significant rise in incidence of children on the autism spectrum as well as a substantial increase in elders experiencing Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, it seems reasonable to more carefully evaluate the safety of using aluminum-based vaccines.

One of the more reliable AIs that evaluate scientific research, PerplexityAI, was asked,

“Is there any evidence that children with autism have more aluminum in their brain tissue.” Its first sentence summarized this, asserting, “There is scientific evidence showing that children with autism have higher levels of aluminum in their brain tissue compared to non-autistic controls, but the research so far does not clarify whether aluminum plays a causative role in autism spectrum disorder.” (August 26, 2025)

A similar question was asked, “Do people with Alzheimer’s have higher amount of aluminum in their brain tissue?” The response was: “There is evidence that people with Alzheimer’s disease have higher amounts of aluminum in their brain tissue compared to individuals without the disease, but the role of aluminum in Alzheimer's remains controversial and unproven as a cause.” (August 26, 2025)

Big Pharma companies are skeptical of this evidence, and until there is more evidence to confirm that aluminum in vaccines is safe, is it reasonable to consider reducing or stopping additional exposure to a neurotoxin like aluminum, especially in mandated vaccines at least until it is known with greater certainty whether aluminum in vaccine is truly safe?

It is now time for people to honor the “precautionary principle,” which is a decision-making approach used when there is scientific uncertainty about potential risks to human health or the environment. It encourages policymakers to take preventive action when there is a plausible threat of serious or irreversible harm, even if some cause-and-effect relationships are not fully established scientifically.

Here again, we return to an old very wise adage from the Father of Medicine himself, Hippocrates: “First, do no harm.”

