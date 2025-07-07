Cloudseeding Company "Rainmaker" Founded By 25 Year Old Thiel Fellow Augustus Doricko, Was Seeding In Texas Flood Areas 2 Days Before Flood: "Stewarding The Natural World."
No Longer Can You Trust A Mullet: Meet The New Brilliant Lunatic, Frustrated He Can't Play With Rain Without Any Red Tape-- Leans "Libertarian," And "Anti-Regulation." Get Ready For Tech Christians
Thank you (readers) for bringing this account to my attention—he shows documents from Rainmaker and details an attempt to awaken MAHA.
Ragged clothes mean something. Many of these young CEO wunderkinds have this affectation, which I attribute to early childhood trauma, but I could be wrong. Look at his sneakers. Also the Jesus T shirt bothered me, it seemed mocking somehow. I was not wrong. Turns out he has a sign that says: “Jesus died for our Zyns” on his wall, “Zyns” being nicotine pouches.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication.
Blue Rain in Texas:
Clip here.
Claims the blue water caused nausea and hallucinations when ingested.
Willhelm Recih was killed by the CIA and Church because he controlled the weather.
Now them Maniacs want to control everyone.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/donald-trump-has-signed-the-ai-war
Sickening to think that some people are attempting to manipulate the weather & play God.