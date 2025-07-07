The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
11h

Willhelm Recih was killed by the CIA and Church because he controlled the weather.

Now them Maniacs want to control everyone.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/donald-trump-has-signed-the-ai-war

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patriot Karen Cottey's avatar
Patriot Karen Cottey
4h

Sickening to think that some people are attempting to manipulate the weather & play God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture