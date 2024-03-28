A new documentary is making the rounds that decisively exposes the scam of man-made climate change. It is a very important film, not only because it completely decimates the idea that we are in a climate emergency but also because it exposes much of the rationale for why organized crime “governments” have been tricking their populations into thinking there is an existential threat that only the “government” can solve.

The film weighs in at a trim one hour and 19 minutes but is definitely punching above its weight by dropping dense facts from some of the world’s most prestigious scientists and climate experts in a beautiful and engaging cinematic package.

The Art of Liberty Foundation is adding this film to our uncensorable credit card-sized flash drive of Liberty resources: The Liberator, along with other evidence that “Climate Change” has been a scam from the beginning. Most notable, we are including info on the “Climategate” scandal of November 2009, when a hacker released 160MBs of e-mails and files from the Climatic Research Unit of the University of East Anglia, which was producing much of the data being used to justify the United Nation’s climate agenda.

Glenn Beck proves that even a blind squirrel can find a nut every now and then by doing a good job of summarizing Climategate in five minutes.

Among many other scandals, the leaked emails showed then-CRU Director Prof. Phil Jones boasting of using statistical "tricks" to remove evidence of observed declines in global temperatures. A quote from the e-mails, “Hide the Decline,” made Jones and Michael Mann a complete joke among free thinkers who understand the narrative being pushed. It turned into a devastating (and quite catchy) song and video that went viral and was censored off the internet by lawfare threats from Mann.

Flashback Video: Hide the Decline - The Climategate Theme Song - Censored Off the Internet in 2010.

In another leaked email, he advocated deleting data rather than providing it to scientists who did not share his view and might criticize his analyses. Non-alarmist scientists had to invoke British freedom of information laws to get the information. Jones was later suspended, and former British Chancellor Lord Lawson called for a Government inquiry into the entire embarrassing affair.

Now, The Fraud of Climate Science is Again Devestatingly Exposed with: Climate the Movie - The Cold Truth

Here is an Overview of the Documentary from the Producers

This film exposes the climate alarm as an invented scare without any scientific basis. It shows that mainstream studies and official data do not support the claim that we are witnessing an increase in extreme weather events—hurricanes, droughts, heat waves, wildfires, and all the rest. It emphatically counters the claim that current temperatures and levels of atmospheric CO2 are unusually and worryingly high.

On the contrary, compared to the last half billion years of earth’s history, both current temperatures and CO2 levels are extremely and unusually low. We are currently in an ice age. It also shows that there is no evidence that changing levels of CO2 (it has changed many times) has ever ‘driven’ climate change in the past.

Why then, are we told, again and again, that ‘catastrophic man-made climate-change’ is an irrefutable fact? Why are we told that there is no evidence that contradicts it? Why are we told that anyone who questions ‘climate chaos’ is a ‘flat-earther’ and a ‘science-denier’?

The film explores the nature of the consensus behind climate change. It describes the origins of the climate funding bandwagon and the rise of the trillion-dollar climate industry.

It describes the hundreds of thousands of jobs that depend on the climate crisis.

It explains the enormous pressure on scientists and others not to question the climate alarm: the withdrawal of funds, rejection by science journals, social ostracism. But the climate alarm is much more than a funding and jobs bandwagon.

The film explores the politics of climate. From the beginning, the climate scare was political. The culprit was free-market industrial capitalism. The solution was higher taxes and more regulation.

From the start, the climate alarm appealed to and has been adopted and promoted by, those groups who favor bigger government. This is the unspoken political divide behind the climate alarm. The climate scare appeals especially to all those in the sprawling publicly-funded establishment. This includes the largely publicly-funded Western intelligentsia, for whom climate has become a moral cause. In these circles, to criticize or question the climate alarm has become a breach of social etiquette.

The film includes interviews with a number of very prominent scientists, including Professor Steven Koonin (author of ‘Unsettled,’ a former provost and vice-president of Caltech), Professor Dick Lindzen (formerly professor of meteorology at Harvard and MIT), Professor Will Happer (professor of physics at Princeton), Dr John Clauser (winner of the Nobel prize in Physics in 2022), Professor Nir Shaviv (Racah Institute of Physics), professor Ross McKitrick (University of Guelph), Willie Soon and several others. The film was written and directed by the British filmmaker Martin Durkin and is the sequel to his excellent 2007 documentary The Great Global Warming Swindle. Tom Nelson, a podcaster who has been deeply examining climate debate issues for the better part of two decades, was the producer of the film.

#ClimateTheMovie is now available for free at many online locations.

Subtitles for numerous languages are currently being created by the Clintel Foundation. Follow @ClimateTheMovie and @ClintelOrg for updates.

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

