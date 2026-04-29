Etienne Note: Read my article: Are Jake Paul and Elon Musk Artificially Created “High Status Monkeys” to Steer Perception with Netflix and X? To understand why the organized crime system creates “high-status monkeys” (Celebrities) to steer the youth into toxic drugs and self-destructive behavior or cultural debasement (Looksmaxxing).

by Anthony Colpo

As I noted in my previous post, Braden Peters, more famously known as “Clavicular”, exploded out of nowhere last year to become one of the world’s most famous influencers. Literally within the space of a month, Peters went from relative unknown to viral social media sensation.

Clavicular’s message was two-fold: 1) Physical appearance is the most important determinant of your happiness and wealth, and 2) the best way to improve your appearance is via “looksmaxxing”, which radically escalates personal grooming to include “bone-smashing”, limb-lengthening surgery, anabolic drugs, hanging weighted bags from your doodle and, perhaps most controversially, crystal meth for appetite suppression and fat loss.

In February, a streamer by the name of Michaela “Mika” Lallouz paid $15,000 for a 30-minute interview with Peters.

When the subject of their chat turned to his relationship with shady German-born billionaire Peter Thiel, Clavicular went into abort mode and declared the interview over.

Cutting interviews short is becoming standard fare for Clav, but his response to Mika was unusually nasty. He told her she was a “piece of shit, you’re a shit reporter” - a wholly unwarranted response given both her pleasant, non-combative demeanor and the fact she was asking about something a lot of people would indeed like to know more about.

Clavicular even tried to frame Mika (who is critical of Thiel and highlights his Epstein connections) as being a Thiel agent, a narrative eagerly repeated by Clav’s so-called ‘friend’ Sneako.

“The second that I brought up Peter Thiel, he panicked,” said Mika. “He then flipped it on me and then said I was the one funded by Peter Thiel.”

She added, “He said that his team did research on me and that there was blockchain ties from Thiel funded parties to my wallet, which is there’s zero proof of that, because it never happened. He literally couldn’t show one single receipt that I am Peter Thiel funded, or Peter Thiel backed. I’ll wait.”







So why would Clavicular fabricate such a tale? Why would he get so agitated at mention of Peter Thiel?

Thiel is perhaps best known for being co-founder and Chairman of Palantir Technologies, a company that has developed surveillance technology for such charming entities as the genocidal Israel Defense Force and the jack-booted US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The tech billionaire made the self-serving claim that government regulation of AI and emerging technologies would literally herald the biblical Antichrist.

Thiel is a transhumanist who has invested heavily in research aimed at extending life. His own life, that is - he remains unsure as to whether the rest of us even deserve to survive.

He plans to be cryogenically frozen upon his death and revived when technology allows, according to The Atlantic.

He is among the parade of billionaires that have invested millions into research on psychedelic drugs, which were recently the subject of a favorable Executive Order by Thiel’s buddy and fellow Epstein associate, Donald Trump.

As I wrote recently, Thiel is also a major backer of the Enhanced Games, which openly allows performance-enhancing drug use among its athletes. Enhanced has publicly stated it will use its athletes as guinea pigs research subjects to find out more about ‘safe’ PED use.

Long-term use of testosterone and anabolic steroids, I will remind readers, reliably induces temporary and sometimes permanent sterility, which aligns nicely with the parasite class’ depopulation fetish.

Is Clavicular - who uses anabolic drugs and controversially cites methamphetamine ‘micro-dosing’ as an effective method for achieving leanness and chiseled facial features - yet another Thiel-backed drug experiment?

Ain’t No Party Like a Thiel Party

Before spitting the dummy at Mika, Clav admitted getting an invite to a Peter Thiel party, which he says he never attended. He also mentioned this in video footage that has been posted to Twitter. We’ll discuss just what sort of parties Thiel might be throwing, and why he might want a handsome young lad like Clavicular to attend, in a moment.

Before aborting the interview with Mika, he nervously said:

“I was like, um, I, I think I claimed I worked for, for Peter Thiel or something?”

“You did, you did” replied Mika.

“Not really,” replied Clav. “Uumm, apparently there’s something to do with like the fashion.”

Clav appeared evasive and was not making much sense.

However, we do know that Clav has modeled for fashion designer Elena Velez, who is also widely rumored to be associated with Thiel. Did Thiel arrange the modelling gig with Velez?

I can understand Clav’s reluctance to elaborate on whatever ties he may have with Thiel. The last young guy with model-like looks who did that ended up falling off a balcony.

That ill-fated young fellow was Jeff Thomas, an Instagram influencer and model who died after falling from his Miami high-rise in March 2023.

Prior to his death, Thomas had been talking candidly with The Intercept reporter Ryan Grim about his relationship with his billionaire sugar daddy: Peter Thiel.

Thomas and Thiel met at Coachella in 2015 or 2016. Over time, the two became close, and their arrangement developed despite Thiel’s 2017 marriage to investment banker Matt Danzeisen.

Prior to parting ways, Thiel had purchased a $13 million Hollywood Hills mansion for Thomas to live in. Interestingly, reports The Intercept, before Thomas moved in the home was owned by leading figures in the bizarre NXIVM sex cult that ensnared Smallville actress Alison Mack and Seagram’s heiress Clare Bonfman.

Thomas and Thiel - a major funder of Republican candidates - hosted prolific gay sex parties at the Hollywood home which “could get raucous”.

Thiel himself would sometimes do the recruiting, it seems. Thiel, or someone using his Facebook account, reached out to a UCLA student, despite having no friends in common, and invited him to a party, describing the poolside scene.

“Hot guys at a pool sounds like pretty idyllic gay activity to me,” the student responded, according to screenshots of the conversation obtained by The Intercept.

The conversation then moved to WhatsApp where Thiel’s account replied: “Well, it doesn’t stay idyllic too long, but always lots of fun,” adding later, “Yeah, we know how to have some no holds barred gay fun.”

Thomas, who leaned to the left, says he clashed with Thiel on politics. He tried to dissuade Thiel from continuing to support causes that hurt the LGBTQ+ community.

By late 2022, he had tired of being a toyboy and was looking to exit the relationship.

“I don’t think it’s very satisfying, to be honest, to be kept,” Thomas told Grim in October 2022. “I saw the spark in me fade away, and it was toxic, and it was unhealthy, and I’ve had multiple talks with myself this year, about getting out of it, and I’ve actually discussed to him about it, like, I can’t do this anymore. You know, my mental health is at risk.”

Thomas eventually moved out of the Hollywood Hills house and to Miami, though he and Thiel stayed in touch. Thomas attended a New Year’s Eve party at Thiel’s Miami Beach compound, despite not being included on the guest list - an appearance that infuriated Thiel’s husband Danzeisen.

On March 8, 2023, Thomas was found dead.

Peter Thiel (left) and Jeff Thomas.

Miami police eventually ruled it a suicide.

Sibling Skylar Ray Thomas seemed to concur with the Miami PD, suggesting his brother took his own life after struggling with “addiction and mental health challenges.”

Thomas’ agent, Luli Batista, begged to differ, telling the Daily Mail “I just can’t believe it’s true that he intentionally did this.” She said the two had been engaged in a friendly text exchange, in which he’d reportedly been joking about an upcoming audition. “He seemed thrilled and was proud of himself,” lamented Batista. “He was happy, motivated and excited for his next step just loving life.”

Batista suggested Thomas fell while taking a selfie.

Thomas’ cousin Meghan Rae emphatically told the Daily Mail she didn’t believe he took his own life.

“This was not a suicide,” the bereaved relative declared. “To report otherwise is a complete disregard to his character and who he was.”

Rae added, “The information being published is false and defamatory. No further comments will be made by our family. Please respect our privacy and his memory during this difficult time.”

Who is Clav’s Secret Funder?

I’m not suggesting Clav has been T.Diddied or has taken over from Thomas as Thiel’s new side-chico. The Twitter video above indicates Clav is aware of Thiel’s reputation and wants no part of his sleazy parties.

“I don’t want to get Diddied” - a comment he claims got him blacklisted from future Thiel orgies parties - is probably the only refreshing thing I’ve ever heard Clav say.

But there may be another avenue through which Thiel is or was channeling money to Clav.

Last November, Clav set a new record by receiving the most money given to a streamer via donations in a single stream ($35,000). At the time, he had 27,000 followers on Kick; Adin Ross has 2 million followers, rendering Clav’s record-breaking session “well beyond any reasonable expectations.”

It appears Clav has a mystery benefactor called “P”. Here he is during a stream, crediting “P” with having donated over $500,000 to his livestreams.

“P” is also alleged to be the source of Clavicular’s $280,000 Maybach Sprinter van.

Naturally, the Internet suspects this mystery donor to be none other than Peter Thiel. The speculation makes sense, given Thiel’s established record of spending big money on handsome young males and his penchant for funding pro-drug endeavors.

Some of his initiatives, like the Thiel Fellowship that gives young entrepreneurs $100,000 to drop out of college and pursue business ideas, further align with the ethos of sponsoring ‘unconventional’ talent.

It all remains speculation at this stage, a situation not helped by Kick’s refusal to elaborate on the mystery donor. As I’ll detail in a future article, social media and livestreaming platforms are tailor-made for money-laundering - so much so, that the Mexican cartels have firmly dug their hooks into the influencer sphere.

While Clav’s exact relationship with Peter Thiel remains unclear, there is no arguing about his ties to another highly dubious figure.

Meet Clav’s New Business Partner: Israeli-born Criminal, Hai Waknine

Born in Israel and raised in California, Hai Waknine first came to the attention of law enforcement as a student at San Fernando Valley’s Grant High School in March 1989. A popular teacher named Hal Arthur was shot to death outside his Sherman Oaks home, and at least 10 students suspected Waknine; he had a belligerent reputation and, they thought, a beef with the teacher. Detectives questioned Waknine for six hours but let him go after he passed a polygraph test.

By 2003, LA police had not only been pursuing Waknine for 14 years, but were now collaborating with federal agents and foreign police. Collectively, they amassed evidence of his connections to an Israeli crime syndicate called the Jerusalem Group and his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, money laundering and extortion.

Waknine’s brother, Assaf, had been sent to prison in New York after pleading guilty in 1997 to participating in an elaborate scheme to rack up $125,000 per day on bogus American Express cards.

Waknine, meanwhile, was living the high life, reportedly playing $10,000 hands in Vegas without pause, dropping $5,000 on top-shelf champagne and vodka at exclusive clubs, and partying with celebrities, rappers, strippers and Russian blonds.

The cops finally caught a break, courtesy of one Gabriel Benharosh, another alleged member of the Jerusalem Group. He’d fled to the US with cash embezzled from an Israeli bank. In August 2003, a wiretap captured Benharosh and Waknine conspiring to launder the embezzled money.

Waknine was arrested and charged, before facing trial and pleading guilty to racketeering.

While awaiting sentencing, US marshals hauled Waknine, who had been free on bond, back into court in manacles after an informant said he planned to flee to meet his brother Assaf, who had been released from prison, in Mexico.

The following month, Waknine shuffled into court, handcuffed to other prisoners. He meekly asked US District Judge Manuel Real for leniency. Real responded by sentencing Waknine to 10 years in federal prison, a year more than prosecutors were asking.

In December that year, Waknine shuffled into court again for a restitution hearing. Prosecutors recommended he pay a total of $406,000 to his victims. Waknine’s attorney told Real that he approved of the government’s proposal.

“The government is not the one to make the order. I am,” Real snapped, before ordering Waknine to pay $646,000.

Last year, authorities were again in pursuit of Waknine’s brother, Assaf, who was deported from the US in 2011 and believed to still be living in Mexico. Assaf had been remotely demanding money from the hosts of private, high-dollar poker games in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. When one of the hosts dismissed Assaf’s threatening texts, the latter retorted “I guess you really want to end up like your other bitch ass poker buddy.” Assaf was referring to 2023 death of Emil Lahaziel, 39, who was shot in the face as he walked out of a poker game in the Hollywood Hills.

Lahaziel himself had a “lengthy” criminal record in his native Israel, a Homeland Security Investigations affidavit said, and owed $1.5 million in a bankruptcy case.

According to the affidavit, phone records showed Lahaziel was in communication with Hai Waknine, often trading texts about expensive watches and fancy cars. Then, shortly before his death, Lahaziel began sending “inflammatory and threatening messages” to the Waknine brothers, the agent wrote.

Hai Waknine, who ended up serving around six years for his racketeering conviction, has not been not charged in the case.

Instead, he’s strutting around Miami as a free man with his influencer wife, CC Waknine.

Last year, he was photographed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago with former Philly mobster-turned-influencer, Joey Merlino.

Joey Merlino (center) with Hai Waknine inside Mar-a-Lago.

I guess Trump won’t be ordering ICE to deport Waknine anytime soon; the Orange Groper clearly saves that for hapless Latinos and people who support Palestine.

When Waknine is not posing with other convicted felons inside Trump’s estate, he’s introducing his Israeli friends to none other than Clavicular at a recently re-opened Miami nightclub called Bacara Club.

You’re supposed to believe Bacara was recently purchased by Braden Peters. You’re supposed to believe Peters, in his short career as a popular streamer, amassed enough wealth to purchase a “$5 million” venue.

This untenable crock was recently dismantled by YouTuber Jon Bravo, who discovered that the club’s real owner was Hai Waknine.

Clavicular (left), CC Waknine (right)

Following in the steps of el creepo influencers like Andrew Tate and Jack Doherty, Clavicular has started an OnlyFans management agency. Bravo posits the Bacara arrangement is calculated and seemingly of mutual benefit; Peters brings a large following to the venue using his social media reach, while gaining a share of its profits and using the location to recruit women for his OF agency.

All’s Not Well that Doesn’t End Well

Unlike most other manosphere grifters, who have the personality of a multiple car crash, Peters has a far more even demeanor, albeit one prone to social anxiety and awkwardness. I get the impression that somewhere underneath that facade of clout-seeking absurdity, lay the remains of what was once a nice kid.

That kid, sadly, has sold his soul. In his desperation for fame, money and acceptance, he has turned to drugs and dishonesty, and is mixing with a cast of regrettable characters no sane parent would ever want their child anywhere near - everyone from pretend-alpha Andrew Tate, to bonafide Israeli felon Hai Waknine.

Unless Peters snaps out of his stupor, I don’t see this ending well.

Even his PR agent, who would probably represent the devil himself, has abandoned him. Mitchell Jackson, a married gay man, has a client list that includes everyone from Candace Owens (who famously stated gay marriage is a sin) to degenerate cuck Adam22.

“Publicists who drop their clients when they’re in trouble are the scum of the earth,” Jackson told a NYT reporter last year.

Two weeks ago, right after Peters’ now-infamous drug overdose at a Miami club, People magazine reported that Mitchell had dropped Peters as a client.

Mitchells might have dumped Clavicular, but the campaign to mess up young minds marches on relentlessly.

The revelation that Clavicular received hundreds of thousands in donations from a mystery donor - be it Peter Thiel or someone else - goes a long way towards explaining how he exploded out of nowhere to become one of the world’s most famous ‘influencers’.

Someone really wants Clavicular’s pro-superficiality, pro-drug message getting out to as many impressionable young minds as possible.

Continue reading…

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