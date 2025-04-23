by kristen shaughnessy, via X

"Citadel’s 2024 statement shows $2.159 TRILLION in gross derivatives.... ...But wait — there’s more. Palafox Trading LLC (Citadel’s obscure inner sanctum) has $35B in its own notional exposure..." @ODB123

Here's why Citadel's reported trillions in exposure is very concerning



-a "small" loss could mean billions of dollars



-If a counterparty defaults, the market crashes or if a stock it is heavily short in spikes, Citadel would have big problems.



-Citadel's reported exposure is 3-4x times the GDP of Switzerland, which was $800 billion in 2024. It's 10-12% of the U.S. GDP - $28 trillion in 2024.



-If Citadel negotiates a lot of its derivatives directly with counterparties (a bank or another hedge fund) it could face big losses if one of those counterparties goes under.



-Because Citadel is such a big player in the financial market if one of its counterparties is forced to unwind, or goes under, that will have a huge ripple effect on other banks, hedge funds and investors.

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.