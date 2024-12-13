Christpoint Church in Sparta & Smithville, Tennessee has been collaborating with other churches in the area to provide 36 RVs plus supplies, propane and cash to the on-going relief efforts for Hurricane Hellene.

The church members have provided six RVs and have a team working on fixing up the donated RVs to help provide shelter to refugees living in tents as winter approaches. The hurricane-devastated areas of Eastern Tennessee and North Carolina are still in desperate need and saw two suicides last week.

In addition to accepting donations of RVs, the church is soliciting and distributing contributions of heated water hoses for RVs, electric blankets, foodstuffs, propane, and cash, and 100% of donations go directly to the victims of the tragedy.

You can donate at https://christpointlive.churchcenter.com/giving/to/emergency-response

