By Nevermore Media

Dear Nevermorons,

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

We now know that Noam Chomsky, the venerable Dean of the American Left, was controlled opposition all along.

I know, I know, it’s tough to believe. Didn’t Chomsky write Manufacturing Consent, which exposed the American propaganda machine?

Well, yes, he did… but it now seems his true purpose was to establish the exact boundaries of what it was acceptable for a professional Leftist to say in public.

As the quote often attributed to Lenin goes: “The best way to control our opposition is to lead it ourselves”.

(I don’t know whether Lenin ever said these exact words, but there’s a reason that this quote has circulated so widely. Controlled opposition has been part of the statist toolkit for a long time.)

CHOMSKY, EPSTEIN AND EHUD BARAK

On April 30, 2023, The Wall Street Journal revealed that Epstein's private calendar listed multiple meetings with Chomsky during 2015 and 2016.

These meetings included a scheduled flight to Manhattan for a dinner with filmmaker Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, as well as a meeting involving former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

That’s right. Jeffrey Epstein introduced Noam Chomsky to Ehud Barak. Man, that’s off-brand.

When Chomsky was asked about his relationship with Epstein,: "First response is that it is none of your business. Or anyone's. Second is that I knew him and we met occasionally."

But here’s the thing, Noam. It is our business. Although coverage of Epstein has mostly focused on his long career of pimping and pandering, he was also a political operative who was working for Mossad.

If Noam Chomsky is hanging out with Israeli intelligence assets, that kind of casts a wee bit of a shadow over his life’s work.

Back in 2023, Whitney Webb wrote a stellar expose of Chomsky called Unraveling the Epstein-Chomsky Relationship.

According to the Journal, Chomsky’s meetings with Epstein took place during the years 2015 and 2016, while Chomsky taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, or MIT. Chomsky told the Journal that he met with Epstein to discuss topics like neuroscience with other academics, like Harvard’s Martin Nowak (who was heavily funded by Epstein). On a separate occasion, Chomsky again met with Epstein alongside former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, allegedly to discuss “Israel’s policies with regard to Palestinian issues and the international arena.” A separate date saw Chomsky and his wife invited by Epstein to have dinner with him, Woody Allen and Allen’s wife Soon-Yi Previn. When asked about the dinner date with Woody Allen and Epstein, Chomsky referred to the occasion as “an evening spent with a great artist.” When confronted with this evidence, Chomsky initially told the Journal that his meetings and relationship with Epstein were “none of your business. Or anyone’s.” He then added that “I knew him [Epstein] and we met occasionally.”

Before continuing further, it is important to note that aside from Epstein, both Ehud Barak and Woody Allen have been accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with minors. For instance, Barak was a frequent visitor to Epstein’s residences in New York, so often that The Daily Beast reported that numerous residents of an apartment building linked to Epstein “had seen Barak in the building multiple times over the last few years, and nearly half a dozen more described running into his security detail,” adding that “the building is majority-owned by Epstein’s younger brother, Mark, and has been tied to the financier’s alleged New York trafficking ring.”

Ehud Barak attempting to hide his face during a 2016 visit to Jeffrey Epstein’s New York Residence. Source: Daily Mail

Specifically, several apartments in the building were “being used to house underage girls from South America, Europe and the former Soviet Union,” according to a former bookkeeper employed by one of Epstein’s main procurers of underage girls, Jean Luc Brunel. Barak is also known to have spent the night at one of Epstein’s residences at least once, was photographed leaving Epstein’s residence as recently as 2016, and has admitted to visiting Epstein’s island, which has sported nicknames including “Pedo Island,” “Lolita Island” and “Orgy Island.”

Whitney Webb also includes a synopsis of the extremely disturbing case of Woody Allen, but I’m guessing most people reading this are already aware what a total creep that guy is.

Also in 2017, The Daily Beast reported:

Wealthy sex offender Jeffrey Epstein moved hundreds of thousands of dollars for two academics in the years before his 2019 arrest, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Linguist Noam Chomsky told the Journal that he sought financial “advice” from Epstein, who in 2018 transferred $270,000 to him. Chomsky claimed the transaction—which was related to the disbursement of funds from his first marriage—“did not involve one penny from Epstein.” He added: “The simplest way seemed to be to transfer funds from one account in my name to another, by way of his office.”

Wow. That’s the worst excuse I’ve ever heard. We’re supposed to believe that the simplest way for Noam to move funds from one account to another was by getting a Mossad agent (and convicted sex offender) to send him $270,000?

I think it’s fair to say that Chomsky is completely senile by now. How did he think that anyone would believe that?

CHOMSKY AND COVID

By the time the news about Chomsky and Epstein’s weird bromance broke, the Chomsky name had already lost much of its former gloss.

That’s because Noam Chomsky revealed himself to be a closet authoritarian during COVID, when he took a hardline pro-compliance position.

Although Chomsky had portrayed himself as a free speech advocate earlier in his career, he did not raise a peep about censorship of dissidents justified in the name of biosecurity.

On the subject of anti-maskers, he had this to say:

“Do you have an individual right to take an assault rifle and go to the supermarket or mall and start shooting randomly? That’s what it means not to wear a mask.”

In 2021, he said this about “people who refuse to accept vaccines”:

“I think the right response for them is not to force them to but rather to insist that they be isolated.”

We’re not “forcing” you! We’re just insisting that you obey… or else.

When asked how unvaccinated people should get food if isolated, he responded: “That’s their problem.”

CHOMSKY AND 9/11 TRUTH

Chomsky also encouraged his followers to swallow the official story about 9/11 hook, line, and sinker.

When questioned about the mysterious collapse of WTC Building 7, Chomsky said that he had “no opinion” on that subject.

His answer included the statement:

"There happen to be a lot of people around who spent an hour on the Internet and think they know a lot of physics, but it doesn't work like that... There's a reason there are graduate schools in these departments."

Throughout the War on Terror, Chomsky discouraged people from questioning the nonsensical official narrative of 9/11.

Are you starting to see a pattern here?

CHOMSKY’S CHUM AT THE CIA

One of the dead giveaways that Chomsky is controlled opposition comes from the fact that he was literally pals with the CIA director.

In December 1995, The New York Times reported that Noam Chomsky approved of the appointment of his fellow MIT academic, John Deutsch, as head of the CIA.

According to the report, Chomsky said:

"[Deutch] has more honesty and integrity than anyone I've ever met in academic life, or any other life. If somebody's got to be running the CIA, I'm glad it's him."

In his 1996 book Class Warfare, Chomsky elaborated on his relationship with Deutsch:

"We were actually friends and got along fine, although we disagreed on about as many things as two human beings can disagree about. I liked him. We got along very well together. He's very honest, very direct. You know where you stand with him. We talked to each other. When we had disagreements, they were open, sharp, clear, honestly dealt with. I found it fine. I had no problem with him. I was one of the very few people on the faculty, I'm told, who was supporting his candidacy for the President of MIT."

Nothing suss about that!

THE CHOMSKY RABBIT HOLE GOES DEEP!

Despite having been exposed for literally taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Mossad agent, hanging out with Ehud Barak, and supporting John Deutsch’s bid to become president of MIT, Chomsky has received surprisingly little attention from the truth movement.

I think part of the problem is that there are very few conspiracy theorists who are also into linguistics, and if you want to understand Chomsky, you have to know a thing or two about linguistics.

But in the light of the revelations about Chomsky’s intelligence connections, the legacy of Chomsky MUST be reassessed.

Although Chomsky is credited with “revolutionizing linguistics”, few people outside linguistics understand what a giant crock of shit Chomskyan linguistics is.

Fortunately, the Chomskyan paradigm has basically been completely debunked in recent years, although many still cling to it.

So, I plan to begin an investigation into long career the man who may be the most successful academic fraudster of all time.

Stay tuned!

for the wild,

Crow Qu’appelle

