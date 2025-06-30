by Juliette Dubois

In a stunning leap forward for space technology, Chinese scientists have achieved an unprecedented breakthrough in satellite communication, using a laser as weak as a nightlight to outpace the speeds of Starlink. Operating from an altitude of 36,000 kilometers—more than 60 times higher than SpaceX’s Starlink network—this Chinese satellite has demonstrated a level of data transmission far superior to what Starlink can offer, pushing the boundaries of what many thought possible.

An Astonishing Achievement

At the heart of this success is a 2-watt laser, which was able to transmit data at an astounding 1 Gbps. This speed is five times faster than Starlink’s capabilities, which are limited to a few megabits per second despite operating at a lower altitude of around 550 kilometers. According to InterestingEngineering, the laser, though faint as a candle’s glow, managed to push data through Earth’s turbulent atmosphere, overcoming a challenge that has long plagued satellite communications: atmospheric turbulence.

The team behind this achievement, led by Professor Wu Jian from Peking University and Liu Chao from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, developed an innovative method to address the interference caused by atmospheric turbulence. Their solution, known as AO-MDR synergy, combines Adaptive Optics (AO) and Mode Diversity Reception (MDR) to sharpen and stabilize the laser signal, ensuring that even through highly turbulent conditions, the transmission remained clear and reliable.

Conquering Atmospheric Turbulence

One of the primary obstacles in laser-based satellite communications is the atmospheric turbulence that distorts the light, making it difficult to maintain a stable connection. Previous efforts to overcome this challenge involved using either AO or MDR alone, but both methods were insufficient when faced with strong turbulence.

The Chinese team’s innovative approach—AO-MDR synergy—combines these two techniques to correct the distortions while capturing scattered signals. This synergy not only enhances the signal strength but also ensures that data can be transmitted more reliably, even when the laser power is low. Their work marks a major milestone in overcoming one of the most persistent issues in space communication.

A Revolutionary Step in Satellite Communications

The implications of this breakthrough extend beyond simple speed improvements. The successful transmission of data over such a vast distance with minimal signal degradation could pave the way for more efficient and faster global data exchanges. The research team’s work also promises significant improvements in the reliability of satellite communications, which could be transformative for industries relying on real-time data transmission, such as media, telecommunications, and even space exploration.

The technology’s ability to maintain a high-quality signal over 36,000 kilometers—without the need for complex infrastructure on the ground—opens up a new frontier for satellite communications. For instance, HD streaming could see faster speeds and less interruption, making this technology particularly appealing for consumers and industries alike.

A Glimpse Into the Future

This achievement is not just a triumph for China but for the global scientific community. It reinforces China’s growing dominance in space technology, and its potential to lead in the field of satellite communications. By pushing the boundaries of laser communication, this technology could one day enable faster internet, more reliable communications for space missions, and even improved global positioning systems (GPS).

With the continued development of these techniques, satellite-based laser communications could soon surpass traditional radio frequency systems, offering greater bandwidth, faster speeds, and reduced latency. This breakthrough not only demonstrates the potential of Chinese research but also highlights the growing competition in the race to dominate the future of space-based communications.

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.