This article is meant to be a resource center for you to properly inform yourself BEFORE the government, the mainstream media and the alternative media whip up a frenzy of fear-mongering around CHIKV (CHIKungunya Virus).

Please take the time to learn and prepare yourself in advance and don’t fall for the bullshit propaganda this time.

According to “experts,” “Chikungunya disease” is marked by severe joint pain, often leading to a stooped or bent-over posture, which is why it's sometimes referred to as the "bending over" disease. The name "chikungunya" itself comes from the Kimakonde language of Mozambique and means "that which contorts or bends up," reflecting the characteristic posture of those suffering from the disease's intense joint pain.

Don’t fall for these lies:

“There is no cure.”

“There is nothing you can do.”

“There is a safe and effective vaccine.”

“Don’t worry, those chemicals we are spraying are safe and effective.”

Don’t “bend over” and take it this time. FIGHT BACK!

THE PROPAGANDA MACHINE IS FOLLOWING THE EXACT SAME GAME PLAN — DO NOT FALL FOR THIS BULLSHIT AGAIN.

Demand to see an isolated Chikungunya virus!!!

DO THE PROPAGANDA VIDEOS BELOW REMIND YOU OF THE PROPAGANDA FROM 5+ YEARS AGO?

More propaganda videos are below:

DRUG TREATMENTS:

Antiviral activities of niclosamide and nitazoxanide against chikungunya virus entry and transmission

Oral Ivermectin for Chikungunya Viral Infection

NATURAL REMEDIES:

The information below is readily available online. It is merely collected here for your convenience.

Make wise decisions and take responsibility for your own health.

Nilavembu Kudineer (see below) Vitamins C and D Ginger: The anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties of ginger helps to provide pain relief. Turmeric: Curcumin, found in turmeric, possesses powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that support the immune system and are also helpful in easing pain. Turmeric is a marvel spice that can fix various diseases from cold and cough to fever and irritation. Having warm turmeric milk twice a day can reduce swelling and function as a safe and natural painkiller. Coconut water: Coconut water has a very positive effect on the liver, can reduce symptoms and can help in a speedy recovery. Coconut water helps detoxify the body and maintain hydration levels. Drink 3-4 glasses daily. Holy Basil (Tulsi) leaves: Holy Basil helps reduce the body temperature. It contains anti-oxidants that boosts the immune system and helps in quick recovery. One can simply chew holy basil leaves once or twice a day or boil a few basil leaves in water and drink it. Sunflower seeds and honey: The mixture of powdered sunflower seeds and honey is a great mixture that helps in relieving joint pain. Sunflower seeds are full of Zinc and Vitamin E which are essential for the immune system. Honey is well known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Herbal Teas: Ginger Tea: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce joint pain and inflammation.

Tulsi (Holy Basil) Water: Tulsi leaves are known for their anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and immune-boosting properties.

Turmeric Tea: Turmeric contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory compound that can help reduce joint pain and inflammation. Adding black pepper can enhance the absorption of curcumin.

Echinacea, elderberry, green tea, peppermint, and chamomile teas are known to boost the immune system.

Miconia albicans, a shrub belonging to the Melastomataceae family, is a plant native to the Americas, particularly prominent in the savannas of Brazil. It is widely known as "canela-de-velho" in Brazil. https://www.tuasaude.com/canela-de-velho/ Tinospora cordifolia (Giloy-Guduchi): Giloy Juice is a known immune booster. Giloy is recognized for its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and immune-modulatory properties, which can help reduce fever and combat infection, according to Haridwarayurved.com. It can be consumed in the form of juice, powder, or capsules. Many herbal prescriptions for fever have Giloy as an active ingredient. Giloy is anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-pyretic. Giloy can be taken as capsules, powder known as Giloy Satva, or in a juice form. Dietary Recommendations: A diet rich in fruits (berries, oranges, papaya, guava, kiwi), vegetables (spinach, kale, carrots, broccoli), and lean proteins (chicken, fish, lentils) can help reduce inflammation and boost the immune system. Avoid Certain Foods: Limit sugary foods, fried and processed foods, and spicy foods, as they can exacerbate inflammation and hinder recovery. Nutrient-Rich Diet: Include foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E, selenium, chromium, and zinc to support the immune system. Epsom salt soak: This salt helps ease the pain. Epsom salt contains magnesium sulfate crystals that reduces inflammation and pain. Epsom salt baths can relax muscles and ease joint stiffness and pain. In addition to this, warm water improves blood circulation in the body. Warm Water Therapy and Compresses: Soaking in a warm bath or applying warm compresses to affected joints can help soothe pain and stiffness. Topical Creams and Gels: Creams or gels containing ingredients like menthol or capsaicin can provide localized pain relief when rubbed on sore joints. Garlic Paste: The calming properties of garlic give alleviation from joint agonies. Applying a paste made from crushed garlic pods to the joints can help relieve pain when applied to joints twice a day. Simple massage oil may be prepared by mixing and heating castor oil (1 teaspoon), coconut oil (2 teaspoon), dum streak also known as Sahajan (3-4 pieces), Camphor balls (2-3 pieces), 3 cloves, garlic (3-4 pieces). During application, oil should be sufficiently warm. Massage with Medicated Oils: Massaging painful joints with warm medicated oils, such as Mahanarayan or Dhanvantaram Tailam, can improve circulation and reduce stiffness. BC Hasaram's Kesri Tailam and Marham are two effective ayurvedic products to treat joint pain. https://www.haridwarayurved.com/product/KESRI-TAILAM https://www.haridwarayurved.com/product/KESRI-MARHAM Water and Fluids: Stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water, coconut water, and clear soups.

PUBLISHED STUDIES:

The therapeutic effectiveness of medicinal plants and phytochemicals:

Demystifying therapeutic potential of medicinal plants against chikungunya virus

Antiviral Natural Products for Arbovirus Infections

Antiviral, Cytoprotective, and Anti-Inflammatory Effect of Ampelozizyphus amazonicus Ducke Ethanolic Wood Extract on Chikungunya Virus Infection

Curcumin inhibits Zika and chikungunya virus infection by inhibiting cell binding

The potential inhibitory mechanism of EGCG against the Chikungunya virus targeting non-structural protein 2 through molecular dynamics simulation

Vitamin D deficiency may exacerbate or prolong arthritis in Chikungunya fever

VITAMIN D SERUM LEVELS AND ASSOCIATION WITH MUSCULOSKELETAL SYMPTOMS IN PATIENTS WITH CHIKUNGUNYA FEVER: A POSSIBLE BIOMARKER?

Disease Resolution in Chikungunya—What Decides the Outcome?

Activity of andrographolide against chikungunya virus infection

Miconia albicans (Melastomataceae) to treat Chikungunya viral infection: An effectual symptom-driven ethnomedicinal repurposing of an anti-inflammatory species?

Phytochemicals against Chikungunya Viruses

In summary, flavonoids, alkaloids, polyphenols, and terpenoids from various medicinal plants display considerable potential as anti-chikungunya agents, with key compounds like epigallocatechin gallate, curcumin, quercetin, silymarin, and methyl gallate frequently highlighted in recent research. Most evidence is currently preclinical, emphasizing the need for further pharmacological and clinical validation.

Recent advances in phytocompounds as potential Chikungunya virus non-structural protein 2 protease antagonists: A systematic review

Mode-Dependent Antiviral Activity of Medicinal Plant Extracts against the Mosquito-Borne Chikungunya Virus

Antiviral activity of silymarin against chikungunya virus

In Vitro Antiviral Activity of Potential Medicinal Plant Extracts Against Dengue and Chikungunya Viruses

Antiviral Potential of Chiococca alba (L.) Hitchc. Plant Extracts Against Chikungunya and Mayaro Viruses

Antiviral activity of selected flavonoids against Chikungunya virus

Nilavembu Kudineer is a polyherbal formula with Andrographis paniculata as its main herb. The other component plants are Cyperus rotandus, Mollugo cerviana, Piper nigrum, Santalum album, Trichosanthes cucumerina, Vetiveria zizanioides and Zingeber officinale. Ethanolic extract of Nilavembu Kudineer showed a protective effect against CHIKV infection in Vero cells.

Nilavembu Kudineer typically includes the following ingredients:

Nilavembu (Andrographis paniculata)

Velamichanver

Vettiver

Sandal

Nutgrass

Peipudal

Parpadagam

Dry Ginger

Black Pepper.

Preparation:

The powder is boiled in water until reduced to a decoction, then filtered and consumed.

Traditional Uses:

Primarily used for fever management, it's also known to help with respiratory issues, digestive problems, and liver detoxification.

Modern Research:

Studies suggest it may be effective against viral infections like Dengue and Chikungunya.

Benefits:

It is believed to boost immunity, reduce fever, and alleviate symptoms of various ailments.

Availability:

It is available as a powder or in pre-packaged decoction form.

PREVENTION:

Prevention is always better than cure.

REMOVE STANDING WATER:

Ensure regular cleaning of the standing water in the gutters, buckets, playsets, air conditioning pans or any other place where mosquitoes can breed. Change the water in birdbaths and pools on regular basis to eliminate possible habitats for mosquitoes.

CLOTHING:

Keep yourself covered and minimize skin exposure. Avoid getting bitten which can be done by wearing long sleeves, socks and long pants. Wrap all the gaps in your clothing from where mosquitoes can even get to your skin. Trying staying indoors if and when possible.

White clothing can help repel mosquitoes, or at least make you less attractive to them, according to a study. Mosquitoes are more attracted to certain colors, particularly red, orange, black, and cyan (a blue-green color). Conversely, they tend to ignore colors like white, green, blue, and purple, according to Hawx Pest Control.

MOSQUITO NETTING:

There are an endless number of readily available options.

NATURAL MOSQUITO REPELLANTS:

Make use of NATURAL mosquito repellents both in your environment and applied topically to the skin.

Essential oils like lemon eucalyptus, citronella, and lavender, clove, tea tree, as well as other options like castor oil, cinnamon, and garlic can be used to make sprays or applied directly to the skin.

PLANTS THAT REPEL MOSQUITOES:

Grow plants such as citronella, marigold and lemon grass that contain essential oils and act as natural mosquito repellents. Place them near the windows and doors and see how they will actually shoo away the mosquitoes.

THE PREP ACT DECLARATION:

The PREP Act declaration regarding Nerve Agents and Insecticides:

The declaration states in section I the Secretary's determination that there is a credible risk that the release of nerve agents or organophosphorus insecticides and the resulting organophosphorus poisoning or the release of carbamate insecticides and the resulting carbamate poisoning may, in the future, constitute a public health emergency. The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) authorizes the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to issue a declaration to provide liability immunity to certain individuals and entities (Covered Persons) against any claim of loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the administration or use of medical countermeasures (Covered Countermeasures), except for claims that meet the PREP Act's definition of willful misconduct. Using this authority, the Secretary is issuing this declaration for medical countermeasures against nerve agents and organophosphorus insecticides that result in organophosphorus poisoning and carbamate insecticides that result in carbamate poisoning. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/05/10/2017-09455/nerve-agents-and-certain-insecticides-organophosphorus-andor-carbamate-countermeasures

The first amendment to the PREP Act declaration regarding Nerve Agents and Insecticides:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/12/23/2022-28013/notice-of-amendment

SUMMARY:

If you are harmed by any covered countermeasures employed against nerve agents and organophosphorus insecticides that result in organophosphorus poisoning, or carbamate insecticides that result in carbamate poisoning that was administered by a “covered person” under the PREP Act declaration, you will NOT be able to file a civil lawsuit seeking damages for any “loss” that you may have suffered due to the use of such “covered countermeasures.”

Mosquito fogging is a method of mosquito control where an insecticide is dispersed as a fine aerosol, or "fog," to kill adult mosquitoes. This fogging is often done using truck-mounted or handheld machines that release the insecticide in a way that allows it to drift and reach mosquitoes in various locations. The insecticide used in fogging is often pyrethrin or a synthetic pyrethroid, which are designed to target the mosquito's nervous system.

Organophosphate (OP) insecticides are a class of pesticides used primarily in agriculture and other settings to control insects by disrupting their nervous system.

Organophosphate (OP) insecticides are a class of pesticides used primarily in agriculture and other settings to control insects by disrupting their nervous system.

Carbamate insecticides are used as sprays or baits to kill insects by affecting their brains and nervous systems.

CDC Mosquito Control for Chikungunya Virus

https://www.cdc.gov/chikungunya/php/mosquito-control/index.html

Effective vector-based CHIKV, DENV, YFV, and ZIKV prevention involves initiating control measures such as larval source reduction (container elimination) and larvicide treatments before the beginning of the mosquito season, and adult reduction measures such as adulticide treatments following detection of human arbovirus activity. Integrated Vector Management (IVM), a combination of procedures to prevent CHIKV, DENV, YFV, and ZIKV from spreading, may be initiated whenever a suspected/confirmed imported or locally acquired case is detected. During outbreaks a combination of large scale vector control activities may be used to minimize vector-human contact. Space spraying of insecticides is carried out by backpack, truck- or air-craft mounted equipment. https://www.cdc.gov/mosquitoes/pdfs/mosquito-control-508.pdf

Mosquito Control

Pesticide Injury Accountability Act of 2025:

Aedes aegypti (Egyptian mosquito)

Males live off fruit and only the female bites for blood, which she needs to mature her eggs. To find a host, she is attracted to chemical compounds emitted by mammals, including ammonia, carbon dioxide, lactic acid, and octenol. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aedes_aegypti

