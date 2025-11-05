by Concerned Citizen

Chemo failure rate is 97.7% in Australia and 97.9% in USA over 5 year period “A comprehensive 2004 analysis of randomized controlled trials across 22 major adult cancers in Australia and the US estimated that cytotoxic (traditional) chemotherapy contributes to 5-year survival in only 2.1–2.3% of cases overall. “ “This means that, across all cancers treated with chemotherapy, it directly enables long-term survival for a small fraction of patients, with a corresponding failure rate (death within 5 years) of 97.7–97.9% when considering its isolated impact” Source: Grok 3 sourced from 2004 Graeme Morgan et al: The contribution of cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival in adult malignancies, published in the Elsevier Journal: Clinical Oncology “The overall contribution of curative and adjuvant cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival in adults was estimated to be 2.3% in Australia and 2.1% in the USA.” “As the 5-year relative survival rate for cancer in Australia is now over 60%, it is clear that cytotoxic chemotherapy only makes a minor contribution to cancer survival”

