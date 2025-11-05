Chemotherapy Failure Rates: Fraudulent and Deadly
Chemo failure rate is 97.7% in Australia and 97.9% in USA over 5 year period “A comprehensive 2004 analysis of randomized controlled trials across 22 major adult cancers in Australia and the US estimated that cytotoxic (traditional) chemotherapy contributes to 5-year survival in only 2.1–2.3% of cases overall. “ “This means that, across all cancers treated with chemotherapy, it directly enables long-term survival for a small fraction of patients, with a corresponding failure rate (death within 5 years) of 97.7–97.9% when considering its isolated impact” Source: Grok 3 sourced from 2004 Graeme Morgan et al: The contribution of cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival in adult malignancies, published in the Elsevier Journal: Clinical Oncology “The overall contribution of curative and adjuvant cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival in adults was estimated to be 2.3% in Australia and 2.1% in the USA.” “As the 5-year relative survival rate for cancer in Australia is now over 60%, it is clear that cytotoxic chemotherapy only makes a minor contribution to cancer survival”
I read a review of Oncologist's opinions regarding their personal path forward if they or theirs were afflicted with cancer. I don't recall exact results, but a "surprisingly large" (70%-80%?) respondents stated "they would view chemo/radiation therapy as a waste." Nowadays, with our exciting new turbo-cancer and its compressed time frame, they leapfrog straight to euthanasia anyway. That's what they did to my B.I.L, they had the morphine syringe loaded prior to attempting the breathing tube removal.
"Good for thee ($$$$$$) but not for me or mine." Some things seem to never change.....
