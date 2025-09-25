by Peggy Hall

Hey friends, did you hear the news?

The bullet has been found.

The missing bullet that has never been entered into evidence, has never been shown on the news or even been reported by law enforcement has somehow turned up — lodged into the bullet of “Man of Steel” Charlie Kirk.

I break it all down for you here:

Now before some people get bent out of shape with my analysis here, let me state emphatically:

I’m not after Charlie Kirk. I’m not after Erika Kirk.

I am after the truth.

And I am looking for clues and I am drawing conclusions based on what I see and the patterns that emerge, and how those patterns match up with these very curious connections with Freemasonry, Scientology, Mormonism and Hermeticism (which is also connected to the “Dawn of the Golden Age” — sound familiar?)

I’ve already done several videos touching on these topics, which you can view in my Charlie Kirk Youtube playlist here.

Now, let’s take a look at this recent story about the MAGIC BULLET and Charlie Kirks’ MIRACULOUS POWERS:

News Nation is reporting that the Executive Director of Turning Point USA, Andrew Kolvet, knows what no one else does: where the missing bullet has been hiding.

Kolvet posted the unbelievable news (and by that I mean: you shouldn’t believe it) on his twitter account here.

Oh my… the comments are quite telling as well. This, excerpted from commenter “DC”:

Remember, there has been no bullet recovered or entered into evidence, no ballistics report, no blood splatter on the tent, no trail of blood, no secured crime scene, no autopsy, no coroner’s report — heck not even information about a burial.

Do You See what I see?

So, Charlie Kirk, stopping bullet, a lifesaving miracle.

Not only has he sacrificed his life for yours, as we were told in the memorial yesterday (which I will dover in detail in tomorrow’s substack), but we are told he is a martyr for Christianity. At this rate, the Catholic church will probably make him a saint!

But for now, we are told he is the “Man of Steel.”

First of all, this announcement is not made by a medical doctor, a coroner, the surgeon who attended to Charlie, but the executive producer of the Charlie Kirk show.

Gee whillikers, that’s that’s like having Trump announce the death, alleged passing of Charlie Kirk. Why do I say that? Well, there’s no autopsy. There’s no coroner’s report. At least in the Shady Nook debacle, we had Dr. Wayne Carver (yes, Carver) here visibly upset, absolutely devastated as he is telling the reporters that this is one of the worst scenes that he has seen. And if you watch Carver’s video, which you can find on YouTube, you’ll see that there were several editing cuts, probably because it was difficult for him to keep a straight face, as you can see here.

But at least the runners of that show trotted out a doctor.

Where’s the doctor in the Charlie Kirk incident?

It’s strange to say the least that this info was released on Saturday, the day prior to the memorial.

Isn’t that a little bit of a long time to wait to come out with this announcement? It seems to me that that’s some type of information that would have been released earlier, but possibly because people like you and me have been asking;

Where’s the bullet?

Where is the blood splatter on the white tent behind Charlie?

Where’s the trail of blood from the tent to the car?

Where’s the ballistics report?

Where’s the coroner’s report?

Why is Turning Point executive releasing this info?

What is the doctors name who gave out this info?

So, so many questions about this incident. And we’ll likely never get the answers.

More of the News Nation story:

Scientology and the Kirks

So, the next part that I want to break down here is that this memorial service was held in Phoenix. When I do my stand-alone broadcast about Scientology, you’re going to discover as I did that Scientology began in Phoenix. And the reason I’m mentioning this, is because L. Ron Hubbard started Scientology in Phoenix, and both the Kirks have clear ties to the cult.

I’ve covered it in previous videos, but let me remind you that Charlie Kirk spoke at well-know Scientologist Grant Cardone’s “10X Conference” in Las Vegas.

You may say, “Well Charlie was there to spread the gospel.”

Well, if Charlie had come on stage and said, “Now, I came here because Grant Cardone is a Scientologist, and all professing and Bible believing Christians should reject Scientology, and here’s why.” I might cut him a break.

Worse yet is that Erica invited Elena to speak at the young women’s conference that was produced by Turning Point. So why in the non-spinning world would a professing Christian specifically and intentionally invite a Scientologist to speak to young women at a Turning Point conference?

And why is Erika wearing the Scientology symbols on her blouse — the three infinity signs?

This is evidence of an undeniable connection between Scientology and the Kirks. Is that why Erika’s mother moved to Arizona when Erika was a child? Is that why Turning Point USA is headquartered in Phoenix?

More Oddities in the “Bullet Found” Statement

The next point I want to bring to your attention is the mention of a wooded area. Take a look at the map here. There is no “wooded area” anywhere near the school.

You can see that there are some trees, but these are suburban areas. The news report made it sound as though the alleged shooter was running through some type of urban forest.

I had a couple of Healthy Americans who are who are familiar with this area email me and say, “Peggy, there is no wooded area near the university.”

So, that again is one of those things that just doesn’t add up. How many holes can you count in this story?!

Tyler, Tyler, Tyler

Tyler Robinson is the alleged shooter. Okay, that name Tyler seems to pop up again and again.

I’ll tell you it’s significance in just one moment, but first — take a look at this:

The first eyewitness who happened to call the media is named “TYLER McGettigan.” Sounds like Get-a-Gun. 😆

How the media gets in touch with these witnesses, I don’t know. Do they just call the media? Does the media call them? Interestingly, we didn’t get to see Tyler McGet-a-Gun’s face. Perhaps he couldn’t keep a straight face when he was giving his witness report.

Now, perhaps I’m pronouncing that name with a little flare, but that’s how I heard it. It’s indisputable that his name is TYLER, and this type of name/word repetition is a well-known hypnotic induction technique to mesmerize and manipulate people’s minds.

1. TYLER Robinson as the alleged shooter.

2. TYLER McGettigan as the very first “witness.”

3. TYLER Bowyer as the COO of Turning point.

Yep! Wouldn’t you know it, there’s another Tyler in the picture. And this is Tyler Bowyer, COO of Turning Point flashing his nice Masonic gesture.

Some will say, “There you go again, Peggy! Making something out of nothing! Tyler is a common name, stop reading into things so much!”

Well, “reading into things” is one aspect of being a critical thinker.

I don’t see anyone else making these connections as I am.

But those with a rational mind and eyes to see can see the clear connections.

3 TYLERS

I just find it interesting that we’ve got three prominent Tylers in this story.

What gives?

Did you catch that?

Tyler, sometimes spelled Tiler, is the appointed officer responsible for protecting the lodge’s secrets from outsiders.

Other duties can include preparing candidates… and delivering masonic notices.

Now, here I’m going to hover on the word preparing candidates.

When I do a breakdown for you tomorrow of some clips of the speakers at the Turning Point Political Rally (uh, I mean Charlie Kirk solemn memorial) you will hear that this Tyler Bowyer speaks about finding candidates for Charlie Kirk to interview for a job position.

Didja catch that?

And as it turns out, the candidate that Tyler found was Erika Kirk.

So, isn’t it interesting that this Tyler Bowyer has to do with preparing candidates, assisting with the lodge room, and delivering masonic notices. He acts as the outer guard to protect the lodge’s secrets.

Tyler

Tyler

Tyler

Three Tylers, all significant to the Charlie Kirk story, which I’m sure you can start to see is quite a story.

Let’s go on, shall we?

The last part of the story from the spokesperson of Turning Point tells where the bullet that killed Charlie Kirk was found.

Some people are going to read the headline… “Bullet That Killed Charlie Kirk Found” — and assume that a bullet was found.

Now, if I didn’t read below the headline, that’s what I would assume as well.

But luckily, I don’t assume things. In fact, I doubt things. I am a how do you put it? I’m skeptical. Some might say cynical. But I wold rather be cynical and proven wrong than gullible and fall for all the hogwash.

Here’s how the Turning Point Executive Director said the doctor described it (who the doctor was, we’ll never know, so it can’t be verified — or even believed!). Why no statement directly from any doctor or coroner? And why would a doctor release this information to someone who was not a family member?

“The bullet should have just gone through and through. It likely would have killed those standing behind him, too.”

The article states: The coroner found the bullet just beneath the skin.”

Who’s the coroner? Why is there no name? Why is there no name of the physician? Why am I the only one questioning this?

Turning Point spokesperson Kolvet said: “Even in death, Charlie managed to save the lives around him. Remarkable. Miraculous.”

Well, there you have it friends. Just like Jesus Christ, Charlie Kirk performed miracles with his death.

Will there be a Charlie Kirk resurrection next?

Think I’m being disrespectful?

The liars and cheaters and con-men perpetrating this outrageous narrative are the ones disrespecting you and your intelligence and common sense.

You’ll see more when I expose the outlandish statements at the memorial, where we were told we were in “Charlie’s Church” and “Charlie declared from Heaven…” and “Charlie died for you…” and “Charlie sacrificed his life for yours.”

Yes. it’s getting more and more outlandish, ridiculous and absurd as time goes by.

By Stockholm Syndrome is a real thing, friends, where people get angry at those trying to help them break free from their oppressors.

So What DID Happen?

I doubt the truth will ever be revealed, so it is up to us to look for clues that can be use for evidence. Remember, you and I don’t have to prove anything.

The perpetrators of this charade and positing their story, so it is up to THEM to prove it.

And so far, they haven’t.

And they never will.

Because what we are told defies logic.

Unless, of course, you apply magic, illusion, movie effects and more.

The Bible speaks about beware the deceivers, beware the false teachers.

Why would Charlie present himself as a conservative Christian and lead people to Christ (as some have said) or inspire people to conservatism?

It’s a very simple answer, my friends.

You know that it’s very difficult for the government to get certain people to accept tyranny, oppression, control and enslavement… especially if it is FORCED upon them.

But when people are tricked into accepting it, then they will go along with it more readily… Especially when they have experienced trauma.

Traumatized, fearful people are easier to control.

These events set the stage — and it is a stage — for increased oppression and tyranny in the way of:

Gun control

Censorship

Surveillance

If you dare to question the new martyr and savior who sacrificed his life for yours, you are out of bounds. You will be punished.

I see this as a ploy to push us all toward a digital society where every move, purchase, conversation and thought will be tracked and traced. Of course, all in the name of security, safety, and peace.

1 Thessalonians 5:3

For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them…

Matthew 7

15 Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. 16 Ye shall know them by their fruits.

The Book of Galatians clearly warns against idolatry and witchcraft. Satan uses sorcery to deceive and destroy.

