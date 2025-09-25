The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Kramer's avatar
Michael Kramer
15h

When MSM mockingbirds silence of the whole charade, u know its all part of the mysticism of the religious sector. Just another day in the electric zoo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles Foster Kane's avatar
Charles Foster Kane
6h

Trump's near miss was so badly staged. It desrved zero oscars. Kirks televised assassination on the other hand was much more convincing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture