The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Mrs. Horsley's avatar
Mrs. Horsley
1h

I've had to dose my cats with charcoal twice in the last 12 months.

There is a cat poisoning policy in my region. It's meant to control feral cats but outdoor pets are at risk. It's a rural grain-producing area, so we need our cats. I have four and I can't keep them indoors all the time. If they come in and puke, they get charcoal. Seems to be working.

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Dave White's avatar
Dave White
14m

Very interesting. Thanks.

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