by Zowe

CHAPTER 6

STATISTICAL CODING SYSTEM DESIGNED TO MEASURE EUGENICS PROGRAMS

THE CODE FOR COVID-19 was announced as U07.1. 1 Code instructions for its use are an exception to the coding guidelines. U07.1 is a virus identifier code. Virus identifier codes are not permitted to be reported as a primary diagnosis. The intention for the U07.1 was as a primary diagnosis. The only other virus codes with that exception were those Dr. Fauci had been working on at the NIH: Zika and HIV.2 I found this anomaly suspicious. U07.1 also didn’t require any diagnostic testing, only the physician’s written statement. Reporting other diseases requires clinical documentation in addition to the physician’s statement.

When this code came out, hospitals had just been forcibly bankrupted. Bonuses were available for using the diagnosis code. All healthcare institutions enforced the same mandates and protocols, without exception. The public health officials that controlled the coding system were all working together, and it was clear to me that the coding system was designed to enable the manipulation of health statistics at the expense of patients’ lives.

0:00 -1:25:44

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

All of the following organizations develop and maintain the ICD-10 coding system: the American Medical Association (AMA), the National Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the National Centers for Health Services (CHS), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Medicare Services (CMS), the American Hospital Association (AHA), and the American Hospital Information Management Association (AHIMA). Collectively, these are known as alphabet agencies. To get to the bottom of what was happening, I needed to know: What motivates each of these organizations? Who funds them? How are they connected? What was the code system really designed to do?

WHY DID WE NEED A CODING SYSTEM?

Once upon a time, doctors didn’t go to medical school. They were independently trained. House calls were the norm. Medicine was made with various herbs and plants. People feared hospitals and the surgeries performed there. Medical records were non-existent. The names of diseases varied from doctor to doctor, and treatments were just as individualized. Bills and remedies were reasonably priced. Farm-fresh food or other handmade goods could be exchanged for medical services. The doctor was a trusted part of the community. Doctors cared for the people in their community, and the community took care of them in return.

The world was going through a massive urbanization process. People had moved into densely packed cities that lacked sanitation for human waste. Feces literally piled up in the streets. Sickness increased with the concentration of humans in cities. The search for the cause of disease was on. 3

Monarchs and Governments were not amused by the disorder and inconsistency in natural medicine. They pushed toward a standardized record system, one that could monitor and quantify causes of death around the world. The International Statistical Institute (ISI) was formed by “elites” to answer that problem. 4 5 The goal was to establish a standardized data collection system to be used by hospitals, health insurance, the military, hospital administrators, and similar organizations. It was made up of the Royal Family of England, the Royals of the Netherlands, elites, and twenty-six member states.6 The founding documents provide their strategy for establishing a universal statistical monitoring system by teaching statistics in schools.7 The ISI also set up inspections of schools and their regulating organizations to ensure schools adhered to the curriculum.8

The first president of the Royal Statistical Institutes was Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria.9 He threw fancy state dinners and extravagant events in an attempt to lure top-notch intellectuals to help them sanitize the population. The Royals felt gene cleansing would be a service to humanity.10

What the International Statistical Institute is working on currently

The World Health Organization similarly began in the early 1800’s with a series of international sanitary conferences initially focused on stopping the spread of communicable diseases like cholera and influenza. It went by names that varied by country until the League of Nations (predecessor to the United Nations) established it as the Health Organization of the League of Nations in Geneva, in 1919. Conferences for eugenics and statistical societies have been repeatedly held on the same dates and in the same locations as WHO conferences for over a century. 11

THEN THERE WAS GERM THEORY

Two competing theories emerged as causes of disease. Germ theory and gene theory. Germ theory suggests environmental pathogens are passed from person to person through air, water, and physical contact. Gene theory suggests people get sick because of weak genes. Those with the strongest genes will be successful and reproduce. Those with weak genes are selected for extermination.

Francis Galton was a prominent statistician who theorized that animal breeding practices could be applied to humans to improve their pedigrees.12 In Galton’s mind, ‘elites’ have the best traits, and they should be selectively bred. Francis Galton is known as the father of eugenics and was the author of “Hereditary Genius”. 13 Galton’s cousin was none other than Charles Darwin, the man credited with the concept of survival of the fittest. Galton drew from Darwin and Gregor Mendel’s theories of evolution to form his eugenics theories.14 The ISI warmly adopted Galton’s eugenics theories into their practices. Since Francis Galton’s time, eugenics ans statistics have been intricately intertwined.15 Members of the statistical societies are often also members of eugenics societies. 16

...& TWO WEEKS TO FLATTEN THE CURVE

William Farr was feverishly studying disease causation.17 Farr’s theory of the spread of disease is essentially germ theory mixed with gene theory. He sat on a quarantine committee at the British Social Science Association.18 His research focused on triangulating diseased populations through databases.19 Diseases of interest were cholera and influenza.

Farr calculated how to stop the spread of influenza using algorithms and graphs. His model was the template for “two weeks to flatten the curve”.20 In reality, the numbers never matched up to Farr’s predictions. It kept him searching for an explanation.

Cholera was thought to be spread by particles in the air. Farr theorized that elevation might be correlated with an increased death rate from cholera.21 He had difficulty proving this in his studies. John Snow theorized that cholera was spread through water contaminated with feces.22 After trying Farr’s theory and failing, public officials turned to Snow’s theory.23 When the contaminated water source was cleaned up, the cholera epidemic ended. Snow’s theory is accepted as the correct one today. Though William Farr’s theories were wrong, he was credited with the quarantine model used to get us out of the Covid pandemic.

William Farr Nov-1807-April 1883 considered the father of medical statistics and the ICD system. Worked at General Registrar’’s Office of Wales and the Census Bureau

ORIGINS OF THE ICD CODING SYSTEM

The ISI asked William Farr and Marc d’Espine to develop a tracking mechanism to track causes of death at the first international statistical congress in 1853. Farr was the first to define the field of public health, or epidemiology, as it was known then: the study of epidemics. He specialized in vital statistics, which are data points collected on citizens by government authorities.24 They include birth rates, death rates, marriages, divorces, and stillbirths.25 Data are analyzed for age, gender, location, income, race, and occupation. He thought using one database was useless without other data points for comparison.26 Farr used his influence at the General Registrar Office of Wales and his employment at the census bureau to standardize medical data. William Farr also used vital statistics to analyze the pedigrees of civilians for eugenics management programs.27 Farr advocated heavily for vital statistics data to be cross-referenced with other data sets, including census, marriage licenses, economic, geographical, and agricultural data.

Author Michael Flinn describes William Farr’s work for the General Registrar’s Office as “the vehicle for the expression of passionately held personal views, for propaganda directed against the opponents of public health reform, and for agitation for state intervention in a field. To a degree that would send shivers down the spine of a modern civil servant.”.28 The first ICD system was adopted and published by the International Statistical Institute in 1893. The American Public Health Association also adopted the system. It was an evolution of Farr’s ICD system, but it was initially called the Bertillion system, named after its creator, Jacques Bertillion.29 He was related to the man who asked Farr to create the ICD system.

He was also the successor to the top seat at the office of vital statistics in Paris. Like Farr, Bertillon assembled charts and graphs tracking deaths from the 1890 Grippe epidemic in Paris.30 La Grippe was the word for influenza. Bertillon’s book “The Depopulation of Paris’’ was published in 1911. His model still serves as an example of how to compile pandemic data today.

ROCKEFELLER INFILTRATES MEDICINE

Mysteriously, the Rockefeller Foundation does not appear in the list of organizations responsible for creating the ICD coding system. However, they do have deep ties behind the scenes. Most people, including myself, knew little about the Rockefellers. Schools teach us that the Rockefellers were wealthy because they did well during the oil rush.31 “Captains of Industry,” they called themselves. The Rockefellers became influential due to their philanthropy. They were loved by all, due to their generosity and humanitarian efforts. Or were they? And what does this have to do with coding? The connection is there; wait for it...

John D. Rockefeller founded an entire ideology within medicine known as allopathy.32 More commonly known as “western” or “modern” medicine. The dictionary defines allopathy as “a therapeutic system in which a disease is treated by producing a second condition that is incompatible with or antagonistic to the first.” All solutions in this paradigm are patentable drugs, devices, or surgeries. Allopathy is also an approach to medicine based on germ theory, the idea that every ailment can be traced back to a single toxin or pathogen. A unique disease process is said to be due to each different pathogen. Each body system is viewed independently, as if there is no interaction between them.

Logically, we all know this concept is false. We can go back to kindergarten and recall the “Dry Bones” song, which reminds us that everything is connected to everything else. How can modern medicine ignore this most basic concept and still be considered “modern”? It is a very dissected viewpoint that lacks the bigger picture.

ROBBER BARRON’S LIKE TO CALL THEMSELVES ELITE

John D. Rockefeller Sr. earned himself the names “robber baron” and “the greatest criminal of the age.” Public outrage erupted over his monopoly on Standard Oil.33 His reputation was so bad that charities would not accept his blood money.34 Rockefeller’s strategy for Standard Oil was to dominate the market and create a monopoly. He was famously ruthless in that pursuit.

Rockefeller’s ‘elite’ associates Edward H. Harriman and Andrew Carnegie also earned themselves the title of robber baron. 35 All three were members of the Eugenics Society. Harriman’s claim to elite status being a monopoly in Union Pacific railroads.36 Harriman was also friends with Francis Galton, the father of eugenics. Carnegie made a fortune in steel and was intricately connected to both the Rockefellers and the Harrimans.37

The robber barons were the reason that the Sherman Anti-Trust Law was enacted in 1890. It is one of the least effective laws ever to be enacted, due to the Supreme Court ruling in 1895, which made it so that the act didn’t apply to manufacturers. In 1911, the US Supreme Court ordered Rockefeller to dissolve his Standard Oil Co. monopoly. The order was supposed to put a dent in Rockefeller’s vast wealth. Ironically, it made John D. Rockefeller the world’s first billionaire! He broke up the company but maintained a controlling interest in each subsidiary. There is a reason he was the inspiration for the game monopoly.38

You can buy The Crime and Punishment of IG Farben here

ROCKEFELLER TURNS OIL INTO DRUGS & BECOMES BIG PHARMA

In 1907, it was discovered that petrochemicals could be used to make pharmaceutical drugs for humans.39 Rockefeller identified an opportunity to monopolize the chemical, medical, and education industries through petrochemical drugs, now called pharmaceuticals. Rockefeller invested a sizable chunk of the funds from the dissolution of Standard Oil Co. into a German drug company known as I. G. Farben, effectively merging the two companies.4041 Parts of Standard Oil eventually became Exxon today. JDR has now divested of oil and invested in “Big Pharma.”

THEY KILL INNOCENTS TO MAINTAIN POWER

In 1913 an incident known as Bloody Ludlow painted an accurate picture of the Rockefeller’s attitude toward workers. John D Rockefeller Jr was assigned to oversee a mining town in Colorado. Rockefeller owned Colorado Fuel and Iron (CF&I) which, in turn, owned everything in town. From stores, to fuel, to homes. Workers could not escape the control grid erected by the Rockefeller family. Wages were not enough to feed a family. Accidents were numerous in the mines. Hundreds of miners were died due to unsafe conditions.

Miners threatened to strike unless conditions improved. Eventually, a union was brought in to try and organize the strikers against Rockefeller owned CF&I. The union erected tents and invited families of miners to live in the tents during the strike. Rockefeller Jr responded by giving the military and national guard authorization to shoot at the tent encampment. Miners dug fox holes under tents for their wives and children to hide from stray bullets that frequently passed through camp. One night, a national guard soldier set fire to the tents. Burned corpses of at least twelve women and children lay dead in foxholes. Upon their discovery more violence broke out and another fifty-three miners were murdered.42

The public had been on Rockefeller’s side. Falsely believing the narrative media fed them that strikers had no valid reason to strike. After the Bloody Ludlow incident, the public quickly flipped to favoring the strikers. They said Rockefeller Jr was just as bad as his father. The Rockefeller’s subscribed to gene theory, so maybe people weren’t that far off in their assumption that “a Rockefeller is a Rockefeller”.43

“Poison” Ivy (Ledbetter) Lee 1877-1934 Known as the father of public relations.

HOW SPIN DOCTORS USE JUSTIFIABLE RAGE AGAINST YOU

Enter Poison Ivy Lee, who offered to work with Rockefeller Jr to improve the publicity of the situation. He misrepresented the story in the media, excluding the part about how the national guard was responsible for setting tents on fire and burning innocent women and children. Instead, it pointed the blame squarely at the union. Rockefeller Jr.’s campaign painted him as the stressed-out, overworked son of a father who had impossible expectations. Jr claimed he had no knowledge of the daily activities of CF&I. He publicly promised to look into the situation and make improvements.

Rockefeller Jr. took Poison Ivy’s advice to visit the coal miners’ families as a show of sympathy. Jr. danced with the wives of strikers and acted as though he was sympathetic to their plight. The stunt was filmed and very well received by the miners’ wives and the public at large. Public opinion was sympathetic to Rockefeller Jr. afterwards, successfully swaying opinion back to blaming the miners on strike for the poor working conditions. Conditions became even worse for the miners and their families as a result.44

Ivy’s approach included publicity stunts showing Rockefeller Sr.’s friendly side. Famous for not liking his photo taken, Sr. had a change of character. He began allowing himself to be filmed in the presence of children, whom he was said to enjoy being around. That’s why nobody remembers how much Rockefeller was hated; all they remember is the kindly old man who gave out dimes to the needy.45

THEY HAVE SANCTIONED GENOCIDE BEFORE

Learning about how western America was settled doesn’t typically include the genocide of natives. Official history paints a picture of the pristine, unoccupied territory of Oregon. Pioneer wagon trains allegedly passed through or went around Indian territory. Historical facts paint a different picture. Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act of 1830, which authorized the genocide of natives.46 Natives were being forcibly removed and placed in reservations that were not farmable. The treaties that promised the natives permanent land titles were not ratified. It was a bait-and-switch. Natives were instead marched to even worse reservations. Adding insult to injury, the US government profited from selling native lands to settlers.47 Andrew Jackson used the profits from selling the Native Americans’ homeland, at least in part, to decentralize banks and hold off the formation of the Federal Reserve.48 Woodrow Wilson and Andrew Jackson were heavily influenced by members of the eugenics society.4950

ROBBER BARRON’S BECOME THE BANK

Banks lost public trust, which sparked a run on the banks.51 A little snippet of this story played out in the classic tale “It’s a Wonderful Life.” In late November 1910, the Jekyll Island Club met to secretly draft a banking reform deal.52 Club members were the Rockefellers, Morgans, Rothschilds, and the Warburgs.5354 Most were members of the eugenics and statistical societies.5556

President Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act into law in 1913, despite many warnings. The Federal Reserve Act created the first captured agency.57 Wilson later regretted signing it. He wrote,

“I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit. Our system of credit is concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated Governments in the civilized world no longer a Government by free opinion, no longer a Government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a Government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.”

The trend of this small group of influential men controlling our government continues today as it was then. The families responsible for creating The Cult continue to work with the same influential banking families on various philanthropic endeavors.

THE PROBLEM: THE FLEXNOR REPORT

The AMA perceived that medicine needed an overhaul because patients tended to die in hospitals. They disliked competition from natural healers providing inexpensive care. The AMA, the Rockefellers, and the Carnegies all had this in common. The AMA formed the Council on Medical Education to improve medical staff training, but ran out of funding before the project was complete. The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching all but took over the project. John D. Rockefeller commissioned Abraham Flexner (who was employed by the Carnegies), to go on a cross country mission inspecting medical schools and hospitals on behalf of the AMA. Flexner and Rockefeller toured the nation, collecting data for about four years. The Carnegie Foundation published the findings in a document known as the Flexner Report in 1910.58

The report called for standardized medical education. It condemned healers for using “quackery,” which was their word for competition. Congress granted the AMA the exclusive rights to license physicians, allowing them the privilege to practice medicine. The AMA has since controlled medical education, the licensing of physicians, and setting the standards of care.59

This fits perfectly within the International Statistical Institute’s stated mission to “establish a standardized data collection system to be used by hospitals, health insurance, the military, hospital administrators, and similar organizations” and to “establish mechanisms of compliance with the ICD system.” To standardize medical information, there would first need to be a medical system from which to collect the data. Starting with the education and training of physicians.

THE REACTION

The public was outraged over the findings in the Flexner Report. The narrative of the report led to a fear of holistic practitioners and their “unorthodox” ways. As a result, medical schools teaching any form of holistic or natural medicine were closed. Schools wishing to continue offering classes in non-allopathic-based medicine were harassed, fined, and forced to close. Healers practicing herbal, holistic, homeopathic, chiropractic, and osteopathic methods of healing faced severe punishment. Some were jailed as a warning to others. Only medical schools teaching allopathic methods were allowed to re-open.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.