The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura T RN BSN's avatar
Laura T RN BSN
2h

I want freedom from disease. We have real world data

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crystal Allegra's avatar
Crystal Allegra
3h

So the lawsuit asks the fox to guard the henhouse. I’ve been following Dr Thomas since he wrote the book outlining the thorough findings that compared his unvaxxed patients against the vaxxed. Years before they fkd him over. They should be asking that ten different independent organizations/labs or whatever, do the investigation. It’s like going to the Godfather and asking him to come clean with the public, regarding the criminal activities he’s involved in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture