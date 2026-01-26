The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
4h

Really now questioning this shooting. When I hear the word "Gun!" I assume a real threat. Tenth of a second counts. I don't know if the officers saw then that the gun was secured or thought there was a second gun. I don’t know if Pretti had his hands in his jacket and officers assumed the threat from him was still active?

That said, Minnesota seems bound and determined to go beyond First Amendment protest to active obstruction of law enforcement and even assault. Any info on that person who attacked one of the ICE officers and bit off his finger?

Reply
Share
Steve Z.'s avatar
Steve Z.
5h

What dipshit takes a loaded gun with 2 extra magazines to a "peaceful protest"? We are supposed to be peaceful in our protests, right?

If the police were doing their job of acting as a buffer between the protesters and ICE agents like they are supposed to do, this stupidity (killings) wouldn't happen.

Frey, Walz and Pritzker(sp?), etc. relish these shootings and the turmoil they create.

Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture