The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
2h

I’m surprised people can afford these new vehicles 🚗

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

1974 - Non-standard black boxes were introduced.

10/2017 - Black boxes were standardized with all vehicles after that able to be "read" for the current status or last 10-100 hrs of operation by the police or private security with one hand held device.

I bet everything can be 'read' from satellite now.

My mechanics tell me that most trucks from the early 1990's and back are OK to remodel and bring back to life. The computers, if they have them, can be removed or bypassed.

I have heard two stories now of people returning their new vehicles because the wi-fi (EMR) made them sick. Everyone needs to save their money to get a used 2016 and earlier and have a trusted mechanic rebuild it for them. The farther back you can go, the better the chance you will find a vehicle that can survive an EMP pulse event, because there are no electronics in the vehicle that can 'fry.'

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