The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1h

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/revolution-as-a-business-model

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Couchpotato's avatar
Couchpotato
1h

With fraudulent elections, the Borg will simply thumb their noses at us. We live under Fascism. The Democratic Republic is long gone.

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