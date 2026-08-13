The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Charles Foster Kane's avatar
Charles Foster Kane
4h

Damn and blast! You'll never get away with this. We will round you up and make you listen to full length speeches by Klaus Schwab. That'll soften your cough.

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gerry Maher's avatar
gerry Maher
4h

Great ideas

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