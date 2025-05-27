by Jimmy Dore, Fox News, DailyMail, and Forward

Jimmy Dore said that the arrest of the alleged DC Capital Jewish Museum shooter was quite calm and appeared to be staged. He suggested that the museum shooting was used as a false flag to distract away from an incident in the West Bank the day before that involved the Israeli army firing warning shots in the direction of a group of 25 diplomats from Spain, Egypt, France, Turkey, Ireland and Italy. The diplomats were on an official visit with Palestinian authorities in the West Bank to document violations by Israel.

Israel has a history of committing false flag attacks.

Witnesses who were talking to the alleged museum shooter, Elias Rodriguez, before his arrest made curious comments about how it was unusual that he would have known the museum would even be open and hosting the private event that night and that a guard allowed the gunman to go inside the museum immediately following the shooting. The Capital Jewish Museum is reported to be across the street from the FBI.

Eric Rodriguez, the father of the alleged DC museum gunman, Elias Rodriguez, was a special guest of a Democratic congressman for President Donald Trump‘s March address to Congress just weeks ago. Eric Rodriguez identified himself as a disabled Iraq War veteran and was involved in anti-Trump protests of cuts to the federal government.

.

Jimmy Dore showed a video clip of a Mossad agent admitting to the 2024 rigged pager bombs in Lebanon who said, “We have an incredible array of possibilities of creating foreign companies that have no way been traced back to Israel. Shell companies over shell companies who affect the supply chain to our favor. We create a pretend world. We are a global production company. We write the screenplay. We’re the directors. We’re the producers. We’re the main actors. The world is our stage.”

Ex-Israeli army chief Yoav Gallant admitted that the ‘Hannibal Directive’ was used on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, and his army killed fellow Israelis ostensibly to keep them from becoming hostages of the enemy.

Annie Machon, a former British MI5 agent, explained that the Israeli Mossad bombed their own Israeli embassy in London in 1994 and then framed two prominent Palestinian activists who are still in prison today.

Grok artificial intelligence concluded that the arrest of the shooter appeared to have been staged.

This woman says at the 3-minute marker that guards let the alleged shooter into the building after the shooting. She was in a group who was talking to him before police arrived. No video footage from inside or outside of the museum has been published, raising many questions. There are no crime scene photos.

Are you interested in joining G. Edward Griffins online coalition? Are you interested in earning while educating those around you of the realties that are being rewritten or lied about? Become an affiliate today! Register Here!

A second witness who was also present when the alleged shooter entered the museum and did not know how the shooter knew when the couple was leaving the museum because the event was private and all of the information was private.

Scroll to the 3-minute marker.

From the DailyMail:

Democrats invited accused terrorist killer’s DAD to Trump address just weeks before heinous crime

The father of the accused gunman who shot and killed two Israeli staffers at the Capital Jewish Museum was a special guest of a Democratic congressman for President Donald Trump‘s March address to Congress.

‘Eric Rodriguez was our guest during the President’s Joint Speech to Congress, but we don’t know his family,’ a spokesperson for Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ García (D-Ill.) confirmed to the New York Post.

At the time, García’s office celebrated Rodriguez as an ‘outspoken advocate against attacks on veterans’ services and the rights of unionized federal employees.’

Eric Rodriguez identified himself as a disabled Iraq War veteran and was involved in anti-Trump protests of cuts to the federal government.

‘Veterans, we’re under attack,’ he said tearfully at an event with congressional Democrats.

‘They’re slashing staff, crushing unions and selling out the VA, for what?’ he said. ‘So billionaires can make more money while veterans sit on wait lists, or worse, they’ll get no treatment.’

Congressman Garcia hailed Rodriguez, the father of the shooter, as a hero.

‘Eric represents the very best of our community — someone who has served his country, continues to serve his fellow veterans and fights every day to protect the dignity of working people,’ the congressman said in a statement at the time.

He also posted video of Rodriguez’s speech on Instagram.

His son, Elias Rodriguez, was charged in court for shooting and killing a young couple, Yaron Lischinsky, 28, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, as they left an event at the museum.

‘I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza,’ Rodriguez told officers who arrested him, according to the charging documents.

After the shooting, Rep. Garcia condemned the shooting as a ‘horrible senseless act of antisemitism.’

‘My heart is with the victims and everyone impacted by the attack. We mourn the lives lost and reject the idea that justice can be won through violence,’ he wrote on social media.

Elias Rodriguez graduated from the University of Illinois Chicago and was increasingly involved in left-wing activism. He also donated $500 Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in 2020.

His mother Elvira Rodriguez declined to comment to Daily Mail.

‘I have no comment, thank you,’ she said.

Rodriguez, 30, worked as a far-left activist who worked as an ‘oral history researcher’ on African American communities at educational non-profit TheHistoryMakers, participated in anti-capitalist demonstrations, and has been a member of the party for ‘socialism and liberation.’

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.