by Frank Bergman, slaynews.com

A bombshell exposé has revealed that Canada is already secretly euthanizing citizens for mental illness, and the left-wing government is pushing to expand the practice even further.

The revelations come in a new piece published in The Atlantic titled “Canada is Killing Itself” by journalist Elaina Plott Calabro.

Calabro details how the nation’s “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAiD) program has spiraled far beyond what politicians first promised.

When euthanasia was first legalized in 2016, Canadians were assured there would be strict limits.

Initially, only those with a terminal illness and unbearable suffering were eligible.

But almost immediately, activists and bureaucrats began lobbying for expansion.

Now, the regime has widened MAiD into a eugenics program that includes euthanizing people with disabilities, chronic conditions, and even those living in poverty who say they “can’t go on.”

The Québec College of Physicians went so far as to recommend legalizing euthanasia for newborn infants with disabilities, a practice that echoes some of history’s darkest chapters.

In 2023, a Canadian parliamentary committee recommended allowing assisted death for “mature minors” and those making “advance requests” to be killed in the future once they lose capacity.

However, the suspiciously vague term “mature” has raised major concerns about the blurring of lines as the nation slides down the slippery slope of death-on-demand.

The most chilling expansion is set for 2027, when euthanasia for mental illness alone will officially become legal.

As Slay News reported, the government’s plan to begin euthanizing mentally ill citizens when set to roll out in March 2024.

However, the launch was pushed back to 2027 due to a backlash from doctors who refused to euthanize their patients for the sole reason that they suffered from mental health issues.

Despite warnings from top psychiatric groups that there is no scientific basis to determine when a mental disorder is truly “irremediable,” lawmakers are moving ahead.

Critics warn that this blurs the line between genuine medical care and state-sanctioned suicide.

However, despite the official date for the expansion being set for 2027, evidence has now emerged that the Canadian government has already rolled out the plan in secret.

According to expert testimony, euthanasia for mental illness is already happening.

Dr. Mona Gupta, chair of a federal panel on psychiatric MAiD, admitted:

“People with mental disorders are requesting and accessing MAiD now.”

Many of these cases involve patients whose requests are driven by depression, suicidality, or social despair but who qualify because of another minor medical condition.

One infamous case involved Alan Nichols, a 61-year-old man with a history of depression.

While under suicide watch in a British Columbia hospital, Nichols applied for MAiD, as Slay News reported at the time.

He was euthanized weeks later on the basis of “hearing loss.”

The so-called safeguards are paper-thin.

In 2024, more than 470 Canadians were euthanized without even receiving palliative care first.

Very few applicants ever undergo psychiatric assessments to determine competence or coercion.

In practice, assessors appear to be looking for reasons to approve, not deny.

This is why critics say Canada’s MAiD system has become a conveyor belt to death for the vulnerable, the poor, the homeless, the disabled, and those struggling with mental illness.

What is unfolding in Canada closely mirrors the trajectory of Europe’s most permissive euthanasia regimes.

Belgium and the Netherlands also began with narrow “safeguards,” limited only to terminal illness, but quickly expanded eligibility to psychiatric patients, disabled individuals, and even children.

In the Netherlands, minors as young as 12 can now be euthanized with parental consent, and just last year, the Dutch government extended euthanasia access to terminally ill children of any age.

Belgium, meanwhile, allows euthanasia for depression, autism, and other psychiatric conditions.

There have even been cases of people euthanized for being “tired of life.”

Critics warn that Canada is heading down the same road, where initial promises of “strict limits” give way to relentless expansion until euthanasia becomes a normalized response to suffering, despair, or inconvenience.

The Euthanasia Prevention Coalition is demanding the Canadian government finally conduct a full review of the law, something promised years ago but never delivered.

The group is urging citizens to back Bill C-218, legislation that would block euthanasia for mental illness alone.

Continue reading...

Have You Seen James Corbett’s Interview of Etienne? How to Leave the Cage?

Etienne recently appeared on The Corbett Report with James Corbett to discuss his new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

It is definitely one of Etienne’s best interviews ever! If you have ever wanted to share Etienne’s work with your friends, family or colleagues, this is the interview for you. You can get a copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It (press release) by “Going Paid” on Substack AND get access to all FOUR of the Art of Liberty’s Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News, The Daily News Digest, and Five Meme Friday. By “Going Paid” you can get access to the full transcript, all the slides, memes, and videos mentioned in the interview: How to Leave the Cage - James Corbett & Etienne de la Boetie2

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.