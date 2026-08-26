The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
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What a pack of knuckleheads. Trump started it, throwing his weight around with building walls and charging tariffs. It's always penalty, penalty, penalty. What about incentivizing what you want? Is this too esoteric a concept for their weenie minds to comprehend?

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