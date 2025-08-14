by National Post and Presss for Truth

Several provinces in Canada, including Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, have issued orders to stay out of the woods, claiming fire danger. On August 5, Nova Scotia, Canada banned people from hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles like ATVs in the woods due to the elevated wildfire risk.

Susan Holt, the Premiere of New Brunswick, admitted that people are not banned from the woods due to the possibility that they could cause a fire, but that they could break a leg and there would be no emergency responders to help them. She actually called for rain dances to stop the fires.

Newfoundland and Labrador says it will fine violators of the burn ban up to $150,000, as well as up to a year in prison.

Canada has been criticized for failing to clear dry brush due to bad policies based on environmentalism that emphasizes “climate change”. Earth.com wrote that a recent study “highlights the urgent need to address fuel aridity through sustainable forest management and climate mitigation efforts.” Aerial water bombers could help extinguish wildfires, but Canada has refused to purchase them. Critics warn that the burn ban is similar to the harmful COVID lockdowns that lasted 3 years.

From the National Post, August 12:

Man walks into Nova Scotia forest, walks out with $28K fine: ‘I want to challenge this order in court’

A Nova Scotia man who intentionally violated the province’s ban on entering the woods says he plans to fight his $28,000 fine.

Jeffrey Evely, a veteran and former candidate for the People’s Party of Canada, recorded a video over the weekend of him first going to the Department of Natural Resources in Coxheath, N.S., and informing officers he was going into the woods to protest the ban.

“I want to challenge this order in court, and the only way to do that is to get the fine,” Jeffrey Evely says in the video. “So, I’m not trying to make trouble for you guys, I just want a piece of (Premier) Tim Houston and I want to be as accommodating and nice as I can be.”

One of the officers asked him not to enter the woods, but he followed through with his plan.

When he left the forest, he was handed a fine of $28,872.50, according to an image of the document.

The new policy came into effect on Aug. 5, and will remain until Oct. 15. It bans people from hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles like ATVs in the woods due to the elevated wildfire risk. People are not even allowed to enter the woods. The fine for violating the ban is $25,000.

From the National Post, August 8:

Dry conditions prompt New Brunswick to follow Nova Scotia’s lead and shut down forests to public use

As of 12: 01 Sunday morning, New Brunswick wants everyone in the province to stay out of the woods. All Crown land will be closed.

That means no fishing, camping or hiking, and no vehicles in the woods. Trail systems will be closed and camping will only be allowed at campgrounds. There is also a N.B. ban on all forestry operations.

More than 70 per cent of the province is forest.

Nova Scotia implemented an outright burn ban last week and shuttered its forests to public and commercial use on August 5. The penalty for violations of the burn ban is $25,000. It was increased back in 2023, when two huge fires devastated parts of the province, destroying over 300 homes and 60 other structures.

Three significant wildfires are raging in Newfoundland and Labrador where fines for violators of the province-wide fire ban were increased Friday afternoon up to $150,000, as well as up to a year in prison. (A first offence previously meant a $75 fine. Now it’s $50,000 for a first offence and payment defaulters risk imprisonment of six months.)

“It’s very clear that these penalties for violating the regulations needed to be higher, and everyone needs to take this seriously,” Premier John Hogan told CBC News. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces and Coast Guard are being deployed to help fight the fires.

Prince Edward Island has also imposed burn restrictions. Fires for warmth or cooking are still permitted but burn permits have been revoked for the immediate future. Parks Canada has fines up to $25,000 for breaching burn bans in national parks on Prince Edward Island.

Nova Scotia was the first province to implement stringent measures by clamping down on personal and commercial activity in Nova Scotia’s forests. Hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods is not permitted. Trail systems through woods are off limits and camping is allowed only in campgrounds.

People involved in commercial activity such as forestry and mining must apply for a permit at their local Department of Natural Resources office.

The prohibitions could last into the fall, as N.S. says March 15 to October 15 is when the risk is heightened.

While the restrictions are in place, people are permitted access to beaches and parks, but not the trail systems. And landowners can use their own properties but they cannot host others to use wooded areas of their properties.

