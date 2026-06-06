The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
29m

That list is absolutely perfect for the United States too. All according to the BIS/Global Financial Elite's plan.

Be cautious where you go. I had a Panamanian tell me the other day that during the 2020 lockdowns, all men were required to stay indoors. Women could go out for four hours a day to shop - and this house arrest situation lasted for six months....!! All for a non-existent virus, for an oxygen deprivation condition caused by the introduction of 5G and the ramped up ambient electromagnetic radiation levels it causes.

So, it can be worse elsewhere...

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Daniel Anthony's avatar
Daniel Anthony
4h

Where are you moving to, and why that country specifically?

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