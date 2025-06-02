by Mikkel Thorup

The Canadian government just published a foresight report titled Future Lives: Social Mobility in Question. It’s framed like an academic thought experiment, forecasting a hypothetical Canada in 2040 where social mobility has flatlined and inequality is cemented. But let’s be clear: this isn’t fiction.

This is a confession. It’s the Canadian state quietly admitting the truth: the system is broken, the dream is dead, and they’re the ones who killed it. While you were working, saving, paying taxes, and following the rules, they were engineering your future out from under you.

THE MIDDLE CLASS IS BEING DELETED—BY DESIGN

Here’s what the government’s own report says is coming: education is no longer a ladder. University degrees are devalued, unaffordable, and disconnected from employment, with debt and disappointment now serving as the new graduation gifts. Housing has become a caste system; if you didn’t inherit wealth, tough luck—intergenerational mortgages and renting for life are now the “new normal.” Inheritance is everything. Your last name matters more than your work ethic.

We’re heading back to aristocracy, only with less class and more government debt. Social circles are shrinking as technology drives people deeper into economic echo chambers—poor talking to poor, rich talking to rich, with upward exposure dying out. Young people are disillusioned. They were told, "You can be anything," and are now watching the doors slam shut.

Mental health is collapsing, not because of pandemics or TikTok, but because the system no longer offers any path forward. And what does the government do? It merely “observes,” offering no solutions, no responsibility—just passive analysis of the wreckage they caused.

LET’S CALL IT WHAT IT IS: A GOVERNMENT SUICIDE NOTE

This report isn’t a roadmap; it’s an autopsy. The Canadian dream is already on life support, and Ottawa is standing over the bed with a pillow. Nowhere is this clearer than in the mental health crisis they describe but never explain. Let’s talk about the program they won't: MAiD—Medical Assistance in Dying.

MAID: MEDICAL ASSISTANCE IN DYING... FOR THE POOR

Canada’s state-run suicide program, MAiD, is what happens when the welfare state runs out of money and starts offering euthanasia instead of help. Can’t afford housing? Apply for assisted death. Crippled by debt and depression? Here’s a needle and a nurse. A veteran asks for treatment and instead gets offered a lethal injection. This isn’t speculation—it’s already happening. By 2023, over 13,000 Canadians had been euthanized under MAiD.

The government projected it would become the third leading cause of death in Canada. That’s not healthcare—that’s cost-cutting. It’s not compassion—it’s state-sponsored despair. And it proves the real message behind their social mobility report: you won’t own anything, you won’t get ahead, and if you ask for help, they’ll just kill you off.THEY CREATED THE CRISIS—NOW THEY PRETEND TO “STUDY” IT

The same government that inflated the housing market with low interest rates and excessive red tape... the same bureaucrats who flooded the education system with fake credentials and student debt... the same central planners who hollowed out the currency, the labour market, and the social contract... now want credit for "imagining the future"? No. They built this future.

What we’re living through isn’t a crisis of fate—it’s a consequence of policy. And while they lecture us on so-called “inevitabilities,” the truth is this was entirely preventable. But they won’t take responsibility. Instead, they’ll continue publishing glossy PDFs and call it “governance.”

THE REAL DANGER: WHAT COMES NEXT

These reports are never just observations. They are conditioning tools. They soften you up. They get you used to decline. They normalize despair. They prepare you for top-down “solutions”: Universal Basic Income (UBI), Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), Digital ID compliance, climate lockdowns and carbon rationing, and expanded MAiD eligibility—for children, for the mentally ill, for anyone “too expensive” to save. This isn’t just a loss of opportunity—it’s the total bureaucratic management of human life.

Canada can't be saved through voting or reforms, and the only solution is to opt out entirely by creating a Plan-B before government control tightens even further

OPTING OUT IS THE ONLY RATIONAL RESPONSE

If you think voting harder will fix this, I have a CERB repayment plan to sell you. Canada is not going to reform its way out of this. This is not a left-right issue. It’s a statistical reality. The only answer is to opt out completely: get a second passport and make exit your insurance policy, move your capital offshore to jurisdictions that don’t punish productivity, buy hard assets that governments can’t inflate or seize, and start your Plan-B while you still can—before the departure tax is $25,000 and climbing. Because if you don’t write your own future, Ottawa will write it for you. And you’ve seen what their scripts look like.

THIS ISN’T A WARNING. IT’S A WAKE-UP CALL

The government just told you what they see coming—and it’s not prosperity. It’s managed decline. It’s frozen hope. It’s euthanasia for the economy—and eventually, for you. So the question isn’t: Is Canada collapsing? The question is: What are you going to do about it?

