Etienne Note: Please see my article: Understanding Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and Monopoly Seed Consolidation to understand why companies that make chemical warfare agents for the military (Monsanto, Bayer, Dow, and DuPont) are putting toxins like Glyphosate, Atrazine, rBGH, and Genetically Modified Organisms into food supply while buying up and monopolizing over 200+ seed companies so farmers will one day won't be able to get anything but GMO seeds and/or terminator seeds.

A researcher injects GMO in a slice of pork.

by Anthony Murdoch

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadians may soon be unaware they are eating genetically modified pork products after Health Canada approved human consumption of the modified pigs.

Late last month, officials from Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said it is “safe” for Canadians to eat pork that has been genetically modified so that they do not contract porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome viruses (PRRSV).

The modification to the pigs’ genes includes a small part of the gene associated with PRRSV removed.

Health Canada said that foods made from “these pigs are as safe and nutritious for people to eat as pork currently available in Canada.”

The genetically modified pigs come from UK-based Genus PLC and Winnipeg-based PIC Canada Ltd. Both companies requested that Health Canada allow their gene-edited pigs to be used as food.

As it stands, PRRSV-resistant pigs are allowed for consumption in the United States, Brazil and Colombia.

It is not clear when and if meat from the pigs will reach Canadian shelves. However, the products would not need “special labeling” because Health Canada said the pork does not pose a “greater risk to human health than pigs currently available on the Canadian market.”

One Canadian advocacy group blasted the news that genetically modified pork will be allowed to be sold in Canada. Canadian Biotechnology Action Network (CBAN) is against the approval of gene-edited pork.

“If gene-edited pigs actually get produced and sold, Canadians won’t know if the meat in their grocery cart is from these genetically engineered animals,” noted Lucy Sharratt, who serves as a coordinator for CBAN.

The approval of the gene-edited pork comes only a few weeks after Health Canada shelved plans to move forward to allow cloned cattle and swine in the marketplace after backlash from the public and activist groups.

According to a survey conducted by duBreton, 74 percent of Canadians believe that “cloned meat and genetic editing practices have no place in farm and food systems.”

The growth of synthetic meats, gene-altered meats, and plant-based products has caused many health experts and citizens worldwide to express concern about the future of food.

The Great Reset of Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum (WEF) has as part of its agenda the promotion of “alternative” proteins such as insects to replace or minimize the consumption of beef, pork, and other meats that they say have high “carbon” footprints.

Spokespersons for the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” have long touted them as advantageous to mankind, but others believe it is just another way for global elites to seize control of the food chain and poison human beings.

Indeed, multiple media outlets have reported that WEF-linked Bill Gates is among the investors in companies selling synthetic eggs to retail stores in 2019. Gates has backed an array of other companies pushing genetically modified food as well, including Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

