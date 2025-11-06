I wrote an article a couple of weeks ago entitled The Fake Left-Right Paradigm – What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? The 1st visualization in the article has become the most viral visualization that we have ever created. The former champion was “Meet the New Boss, Same as the Old Boss” that was also in the article.

The REAL US Political Spectrum visualization below ripped through Facebook, shared dozens of times that we could count. Some folks were downloading it and reuploading it so their version would be shared so we don’t know how far it went but we watched it pop up on meme syndicator websites and Substacks as well.

In the article I tell the story about Marshall Fritz, who founded the Advocates for Self-Government, and popularized the Nolan Chart aKa The World’s Smallest Political Quiz, which has become the most successful libertarian educational tool of all time! Tens of millions of people have taken the Quiz and discovered libertarianism, the REAL political landscape, and the scam of the fake Left-Right political spectrum.

I think our version is similarly important for many of the exact same reasons:

It exposes the fraudulent nature of the fake Left-Right political paradigm

It helps normies better understand the REAL political spectrum

Caveat: I think the Nolan chart/Quiz does a better job of defining the full political landscape BUT I think this chart (and the companion visualization below) does a SUPERB job at changing the way folks conditioned to the left-right spectrum will view & understand the world through that left-right lens

It promotes libertarianism & voluntaryism as alternatives It helps people understand where libertarianism and voluntaryism sit on the left-right spectrum in the same favorable way as the Nolan Chart / Quiz

The Companion Visualization, which we are also recreating for each country, reframes where the Republicans and Democrats REALLY fit on the scale between slavery and REAL Freedom.

But wait… It gets better… It turns out… and I know you are going to find this hard to believe… that the other countries (tax farms) of the world are running the exact same scam… So the visualization has the opportunity to go viral in other countries for the exact same reason with the exact same results…

So… We created V 2.0 with some improvements… AND versions for other countries

V 2.0 now includes the URL for a landing page on our website (ArtOfLiberty.org/REAL-Scale) where we are both collecting and promoting versions for the rest of the world.

The landing page also has the article that explains:

The REAL political spectrum,

The history and overview of the Nolan Chart/World’s Smallest Political Quiz, Advocates for Self-Government

Directs folks to Advocates for Self-Government’s website where they can take the quiz for themselves

Here is the Australian version… When I ran this by Ron Manners, who runs the Mannkal Economic Education Foundation (The Australian Foundation for Economic Education) not only did he confirm we nailed it… But he Cc: in three heavy hitters in the Australian think tank and libertarian movement confirming to me that this is capable of circulating AND IS CIRCULATING at the highest intellectual levels around the world)

Today we are launching Canada....

We have a variety of other countries in the works… and I am hoping that the folks in our audience can help us with the other countries we don’t have yet. We are especially interested in the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Russia, China, and Mexico.

Please email me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you would like to help us create the two visualizations for your country!

We have the article and all the existing countries at ArtOfLiberty.org/REAL-Scale which is the landing page for the project and the URL that every version of the visualizations will carry…

I think Marshall Fritz would be pleased…

