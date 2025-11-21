Hayley Buckey, who works in Jane Metrik’s lab at Brown University, measures alcohol in the Bar Lab. Nick Dentamaro/Brown University

By Will Stone

Could smoking pot lead people to drink less alcohol?

In an elaborate and provocative experiment, scientists doled out joints and free drinks to see whether this idea — sometimes described as “California sober” — survived scientific scrutiny.

The new research offers some of the strongest data yet suggesting that smoking weed does, at least in the short term, curb how much people drink.

The findings were published in the American Journal of Psychiatry on Wednesday — and are sure to raise questions about the merits of swapping one of these substances for another, especially given growing concern in the public health field about the popularity of cannabis.

And the researchers are cautious about making any recommendations based on their findings at this point.

“We’re not ready to tell people seeking treatment for alcohol, go ahead and substitute cannabis, and it will work out for you,” says Jane Metrik, a professor of behavioral and social science at Brown University who led the study.

But the research does bring scientists closer to understanding the link between these two substances, at a time when many people are leaning on marijuana to cut back on drinking, without waiting for the evidence.

“This study really moves the field forward by helping to resolve one of the unresolved questions in the literature,” says Jeff Wardell, a professor of psychology at York University. “This gives us more confidence that there’s a real effect here.”

Jane Metrik, left, and members of her lab working in the Bar Lab measuring alcoholic drinks and weighing cannabis. Nick Dentamaro/Brown University

