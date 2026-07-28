By Matt Bracken

I’m trying to retitle these infernal devices which, for now, have the pleasant name of Flock cameras, like a happy flock of birds flying above you in the blue sky. In reality, they are Outdoor Prison Cameras, or OPCs, for controlling the population in the open-air prison they are turning America into.

Freedom-loving Americans are beginning to fight back. Twitter X link to below:

This American seen below was hassled by the police for merely blocking a Flock spy camera. Remember, these OPCs are privately owned spy cams. Twitter video link:

@LongTimeHistory Twitter link:

Police pull over to arrest Florida man—for blocking Flock camera on public sidewalk.





He sat holding a 12-foot pool skimmer with sign taped on top.





Today all camera saw was sign:



“Down With Flock Cameras.”





A witness offered to help:



“What’s your name? I’ll come bail you out!”





Carl Gunn, age 77, told a local reporter that 2 police cruisers had already stopped by to interrogate him for at least 15 minutes.





“I have a constitutional right to my privacy,” he said.





“I’m a law-abiding citizen, and I don’t need anyone sticking their nose in my business... And if they do, I’m going to chop it off.”





Flock cameras create an interconnected network that logs the movements of nearly every vehicle—without warrants.





Enabling broad surveillance that can be shared across agencies and used far beyond solving specific crimes.





Incident occurred in the Coquina Key neighborhood of St. Pete, Florida.





He doesn’t have an account on this platform—so posting first full length and credited video here to help raise awareness.

We have all seen videos of Flock OPCs being cut down by patriots, and we applaud them and cheer them on. We never voted to live in open air prisons, where our every move is recorded and shared between a network of 100,000 spy cameras, all driven by artificial intelligence to seek out potential “criminals.”

Obviously, the potential for abuse is unlimited, beyond psychologically beating us into a condition of “learned helplessness,” where we give up on the very idea of privacy and personal freedom.

I can’t vouch for the message on the image below, but it certainly seems plausible, given that the Israelis mailed out thousands of exploding pagers, and have an explicit policy of assassinating anyone who stands in their way, from the elderly supreme leader of Iran (and his family and neighbors) to, possibly, even Charlie Kirk. And if the Mossad can hack the traffic cameras in Tehran, any bad actors, government or private, can do the same for any range of bad-intentioned reasons with the Flock OPC system.

Here is a 13-minute YouTube podcast by Western Rifle Shooters on the Flock OPCs.

I know that you’re already aware of the universal spy camera system being installed across America. My goal with this Substack is for patriots to stop calling them by the gentle and melodic name of Flock cameras, and call them what they are: Outdoor Prison Cameras, or OPCs. We never voted for this, these OPCs are a permanent 24/7 invasion of our privacy. They are un-American tools of tyranny, and patriots will resist them at every turn, by any means necessary.

Bracken—Out.

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