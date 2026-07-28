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The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
4h

Paint them blue... they are just sky cameras... STUPID.

Axion Cameras are not just Cameras.

These are now not only cameras but connected via AI with drones that provide thermal imaging Audio and can even handle teasers also sold by Axion.

That is a full blown automated weapon system for the police state.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/before-flock-there-was-fritz-freud

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