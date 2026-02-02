The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

denise ward
I realize I don't need to tell anyone here this but just to reinforce it - nobody is safe under these doctrines (of law). It may not be you or me today, but do we really want to live in a world where we have no power and the lunatics have all the power?

Looking at the comments on Zerohedge... according to the Texans, all he had was a nice starter collection, and his bunker was missing: Water filtration, toilet, rat-proof food storage, etc.

"Sawed off shotgun? Who needs one of those? Just get a Bonelli M4. Or a little 12 gauge Mossberg with the pistol grip. Totally legal, no felony."

If CHS investigated him for all those months, didn't he know? Didn't he have game cameras up on the property? This whole thing doesn't really add up.

