The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
6h

Hell they protect doctors that do medical battery in California. Could have killed me in Humboldt County. DA is unwilling to take the case and California Medical Board would also cover it up that Dr. Beth Abels working for Providence St. Joseph would deliberately sedate a patient and give a drug that could cause Covid like symptoms, coma and even death.

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