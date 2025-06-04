By Andy Corbley, goodnewsnetwork.org

One of the nation’s largest homebuilders have created a community of entirely wildfire-resilient homes to help reduce homebuyers’ risks of loss if another Palisades or Dixie fire comes roaring by.

With nothing flammable on the exterior or the roofs and curated desert foliage around the gardens and lawns, the homes aren’t necessarily fireproof, but the design of the entire community was informed by identifying and eliminating the most common causes of homes catching fire.

Available now, and with some already off the market, KB Homes estimates their price at around $1 million, a price consistent with disaster-proof housing around the country.

The Eaton and Palisades fires struck with little warning and launched embers across highways and valleys setting multiple communities ablaze. The rising risk of wildfires in the rural areas of Southern California comes with rising insurance premiums, which result in rising rents, higher mortgages, etc.

In many cases, private insurers are declining to issue new policies for homes in areas at a high-risk for wildfires.

KB Home’s Dixon Trail community in Escondido, California is designed to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety’s (IBHS) highest level of protection against direct flame contact, radiant heat, and embers, which helps to meaningfully reduce the likelihood of wildfire spread.

The Dixon Trail community will have 64 beautifully designed homes upon completion. It will receive a provisional neighborhood-level designation based on its design, confirming that the community has implemented preventative measures to reduce the likelihood of initial ignitions from an approaching wildfire, protect against embers that could spark spot fires, and slow fire spread if ignitions occur.

Research shows that these measures at the community level are key in preventing wildfires from becoming catastrophic. As a model of wildfire resiliency, Dixon Trail has incorporated research-backed mitigation actions into the design of its homesites, including the installation of Class A fire-rated roofs, noncombustible gutters, upgraded windows and doors, and ember and flame-resistant vents as well as the creation of a five-foot noncombustible buffer around structures.

At the neighborhood level, wildfire risk is reduced by separating almost all structures by more than 10 feet and decreasing potential fuels through the use of fire-resistant materials, like all-metal fence systems.

“With fire becoming an increasingly common threat in the West, it’s crucial to reconsider how we construct communities in fire-prone regions,” said IBHS CEO Roy Wright. “KB Home is at the forefront, implementing our research-driven wildfire mitigation strategies for both the parcel and neighborhood levels at Dixon Trail.”

Already set within a wind corridor, Dixon Trail is actually in a high-risk area for wildfires, particularly for wind-blown embers coming off the wooded slopes all around the community.

Previously, GNN has reported on storm and hurricane-proof housing on and along the Gulf Coast, including durable, three-story homes with a community-level flood control system, and Deltec’s cylindrical houses mounted on stilts, which allow winds to pass around and under the structure without smashing into it.

WATCH a video from Reuters below…

