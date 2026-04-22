by Araminta Plumptre

CHILDREN aged 17 or under will face a lifelong ban on buying cigarettes in a “landmark” bill which hopes to make a smoke-free generation.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill passed through Parliament today and will make it illegal for anyone born after 2008 to buy tobacco from a shop.

Anyone born after January 1 2009 will be unable to buy tobacco from a shopCredit: Getty

Ministers will also be able to bring in tighter regulations on vapes, tobacco, and other nicotine products.

Both the Commons and Lords have approved a final draft of the legislation and it is set to become law once it gets royal assent.

The bill is part of a series of reforms designed to combat the health effects of smoking, which is one of the top causes of preventable death, disability and ill health in the country.

Other measures include an expansion of smoke-free laws making it illegal to vape in cars carrying children, outside schools and hospitals.

Vaping outside hospitals will still be allowed as a way to support those trying to quit.

Pub gardens, beaches, private outdoor spaces and other outdoor hospitality spaces are also not included in the measures.

Brits will still be able to smoke and vape inside their homes.

Wes Streeting called the bill a historic moment for national health and said he is hoping the children will be the first smoke-free generation.

The Secretary of State of Health added: “Prevention is better than cure – this reform will save lives, ease pressure on the NHS, and build a healthier Britain.”

Yesterday, health minister Baroness Merron told the Lords: “It is, in fact, the biggest public health intervention in a generation and I can assure all noble Lords it will save lives.”

Ex-Conservative MP Lord Naseby has warned that the bill will “upset a great many people in that industry”.

He continued: “What we really need is a proper understanding of how we educate people not to take up smoking.”

Lady Merron responded: “I can overall assure Lord Naseby, as I’ve done on a number of occasions, about how closely we have worked with retailers, and we will continue to do so.”

Asthma+ representative Sarah Sleet has welcomed the “groundbreaking” bill as a way to protect public health.

She added: “We have a chance to go further to protect public health and hold the tobacco industry to account.”

Ms Sleet urged the government not to neglect existing smokers and still provide widespread support for anyone looking to quit.

She added: “Right now we have a postcode lottery, which is why the tobacco industry should pay through a levy to reduce the harm they cause by funding these crucial services across the UK.”

The bill hopes to create a smoke-free generationCredit: Getty

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