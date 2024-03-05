Etienne Note: We have both free downloadable stickers AND downloadable posters at: ArtOfLiberty.org/white-rose To understand the issue of forced migration in Europe, we recommend the free documentary: Europa – The Last Battle available at: https://odysee.com/@Happy:9/Europa:bcb

By Tyler Durden

As unelected British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak whined about ‘democracy’, a man in the UK was imprisoned for two years for the crime of distributing stickers that criticized mass migration.

Yes, really.

Sam Melia, who has a young daughter and a wife 8 months pregnant with their second child, is behind bars after a judge ruled he had ‘incited racial hatred’ by distributing the stickers.

🇬🇧 UPDATE: Sam Melia has been given TWO YEARS in prison for sharing stickers opposing mass-immigration



Sam's wife Laura is 8 months pregnant, and Sam will now be in prison for the birth of his second child



What a travesty of justice. Across the West, we are ruled by anti-white… https://t.co/RyPLhF0KKH pic.twitter.com/chmRkXJ3pM — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) March 1, 2024

The stickers included the phrases “reject white guilt,” “It’s okay to be white” and “love your nation”.

These are the statements on stickers distributed by Sam Melia, for which he faces two years in prison



Do they sound hateful? Do they sound like statements that should be illegal? The judge said it didn't matter if they were legal or true, the jury should only rule on his intent https://t.co/naKATdKEsU pic.twitter.com/gfuNtsltXU — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) March 1, 2024

Meanwhile, non-whites who racially abuse police officers to their faces receive no jail time whatsoever.

UPDATE: Sam Melia has now been JAILED for 2 years. Sam is a father & the breadwinner for his family. He will now miss the birth of his second child for stickering...



To highlight how anti-white the system truly is, this woman was spaired jail after wielding a knife, racially… https://t.co/Vt7mkNw85c pic.twitter.com/6nMiKbmaJq — No Chance (@MrNChance) March 1, 2024

While Melia was locked up for ‘offensive’ stickers, the same judge gave a man who was caught in possession of child sex images no jail time.

same judge pic.twitter.com/qcEqLFMHNv — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) March 1, 2024

Others are free to commit all kinds of horrendous acts and escape justice, but apparently stickers are just beyond the pale.

Sam Melia was imprisoned for two years for hosting a collection of downloadable stickers with slogans like "It's OK to be white". Meanwhile, here are some examples of real, serious criminals getting away with non-custodial or suspended sentences. What is wrong with our judges? https://t.co/fZGR5FbaJL pic.twitter.com/DtiUJNXWIq — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) March 2, 2024

While this was all unfolding, mobs of pro-Palestinian protesters were free to roam the streets of London engaging in any obscenities they liked, including open support for terror groups, with virtually no consequences.

For example, two women who displayed parachute images in support of Hamas jihadists who slaughtered innocent people on October 7th walked free with no punishment.

The judge who “decided not to punish” 3 women displaying paraglider images at a pro-Palestine protest liked a social media post branding Israel a terrorist as @SuellaBraverman called for a review of sentences @AlexChalkChelt @JamesCleverly @robertjenrick https://t.co/JVPT5YpWGy pic.twitter.com/aSXKbVQ1mF — Charles Hymas (@charleshymas) February 15, 2024

Meanwhile, unelected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was busy whining about democracy being under threat from the “far-right” after someone outside of the establishment, George Galloway, was democratically elected in a by-election.

Whatever you think of Galloway, democracy is only ever 'under threat' when someone outside of the establishment wins. https://t.co/4GFHOab61n — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 1, 2024

As we document in the video below, while the country is going to shit, at least it’s going to shit under the most diverse government ever.

View Source

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! AND a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.